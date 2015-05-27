Editor's Choice

Edition:
Policemen hold a motorcycle as one of their colleagues catches fire after being hit by a Molotov cocktail during a protest to mark the eight-month anniversary of the Ayotzinapa students' disappearance in Mexico City, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Policemen hold a motorcycle as one of their colleagues catches fire after being hit by a Molotov cocktail during a protest to mark the eight-month anniversary of the Ayotzinapa students' disappearance in Mexico City, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Henry...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Policemen hold a motorcycle as one of their colleagues catches fire after being hit by a Molotov cocktail during a protest to mark the eight-month anniversary of the Ayotzinapa students' disappearance in Mexico City, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
1 / 36
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan and other immigrants is towed by a Greek coast guard patrol boat into the port on the Greek island of Kos following a rescue operation in a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece, early May 26, 2015. Hundreds of mainly Syrian and Afghan immigrants on Tuesday landed on the Greek island of Kos in the south-eastern Aegean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan and other immigrants is towed by a Greek coast guard patrol boat into the port on the Greek island of Kos following a rescue operation in a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece, early May 26, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan and other immigrants is towed by a Greek coast guard patrol boat into the port on the Greek island of Kos following a rescue operation in a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece, early May 26, 2015. Hundreds of mainly Syrian and Afghan immigrants on Tuesday landed on the Greek island of Kos in the south-eastern Aegean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
2 / 36
Rice is thrown as Lebanon's Hezbollah members surround the coffin of Hezbollah fighter Adnan Siblini, who was killed while fighting against insurgents in the Qalamoun region, during his funeral in al-Ghaziyeh village, southern Lebanon, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Rice is thrown as Lebanon's Hezbollah members surround the coffin of Hezbollah fighter Adnan Siblini, who was killed while fighting against insurgents in the Qalamoun region, during his funeral in al-Ghaziyeh village, southern Lebanon, May 26, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Rice is thrown as Lebanon's Hezbollah members surround the coffin of Hezbollah fighter Adnan Siblini, who was killed while fighting against insurgents in the Qalamoun region, during his funeral in al-Ghaziyeh village, southern Lebanon, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
3 / 36
A protester sets up a barricade during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A protester sets up a barricade during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A protester sets up a barricade during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
4 / 36
Protesters carry a protester who was according to them killed by policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters carry a protester who was according to them killed by policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Protesters carry a protester who was according to them killed by policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
5 / 36
Flood waters cover Memorial Drive along Buffalo Bayou in Houston, Texas, May 26, 2015. Torrential rains have killed at least eight people in Texas and Oklahoma, including two in Houston where flooding turned streets into rivers and led to nearly 1,000 calls for help in the fourth-most populous U.S. city, officials said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Harris County Flood Control District

Flood waters cover Memorial Drive along Buffalo Bayou in Houston, Texas, May 26, 2015. Torrential rains have killed at least eight people in Texas and Oklahoma, including two in Houston where flooding turned streets into rivers and led to nearly...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Flood waters cover Memorial Drive along Buffalo Bayou in Houston, Texas, May 26, 2015. Torrential rains have killed at least eight people in Texas and Oklahoma, including two in Houston where flooding turned streets into rivers and led to nearly 1,000 calls for help in the fourth-most populous U.S. city, officials said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Harris County Flood Control District
6 / 36
People look at a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People look at a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
People look at a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
7 / 36
A Syrian refugee woman talks a 'selfie' picture as she walks on the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Kos with her family on a dinghy boat, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, May 26, 2015. Hundreds of mainly Syrian and Afghan immigrants on Tuesday landed on the Greek island of Kos in the south-eastern Aegean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee woman talks a 'selfie' picture as she walks on the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Kos with her family on a dinghy boat, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, May 26, 2015. Hundreds of mainly Syrian...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A Syrian refugee woman talks a 'selfie' picture as she walks on the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Kos with her family on a dinghy boat, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, May 26, 2015. Hundreds of mainly Syrian and Afghan immigrants on Tuesday landed on the Greek island of Kos in the south-eastern Aegean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
8 / 36
An art student lies on a giant canvas as she paints with her limbs during a demonstration, at an exhibition of art works from the faculty of the Hubei Institute of Fine Arts, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

An art student lies on a giant canvas as she paints with her limbs during a demonstration, at an exhibition of art works from the faculty of the Hubei Institute of Fine Arts, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
An art student lies on a giant canvas as she paints with her limbs during a demonstration, at an exhibition of art works from the faculty of the Hubei Institute of Fine Arts, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
9 / 36
Human bones are seen near abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. Malaysian police forensic teams, digging with hoes and shovels, began the grim task on Tuesday of exhuming the bodies of dozens of suspected victims of human traffickers found buried around jungle camps near the Thai border. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Human bones are seen near abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. Malaysian police forensic teams, digging with hoes and shovels, began the grim task on Tuesday...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Human bones are seen near abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. Malaysian police forensic teams, digging with hoes and shovels, began the grim task on Tuesday of exhuming the bodies of dozens of suspected victims of human traffickers found buried around jungle camps near the Thai border. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
10 / 36
The Wolf volcano spews smoke and lava on Isabela Island, in this May 25, 2015 handout photograph provided by the Galapagos National Park. A volcano perched atop one of Ecuador's Galapagos Islands erupted in the early hours of Monday, the local authorities said, potentially threatening a unique species of pink iguanas. REUTERS/Galapagos National Park/Diego Paredes

The Wolf volcano spews smoke and lava on Isabela Island, in this May 25, 2015 handout photograph provided by the Galapagos National Park. A volcano perched atop one of Ecuador's Galapagos Islands erupted in the early hours of Monday, the local...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
The Wolf volcano spews smoke and lava on Isabela Island, in this May 25, 2015 handout photograph provided by the Galapagos National Park. A volcano perched atop one of Ecuador's Galapagos Islands erupted in the early hours of Monday, the local authorities said, potentially threatening a unique species of pink iguanas. REUTERS/Galapagos National Park/Diego Paredes
11 / 36
Sonia Porter (L) reacts to Devin Sadler, 9, picking up a waterlogged gun during clean-up efforts at John and Ruth Hansen's flood damaged home in San Marcos, Texas, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Sonia Porter (L) reacts to Devin Sadler, 9, picking up a waterlogged gun during clean-up efforts at John and Ruth Hansen's flood damaged home in San Marcos, Texas, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Sonia Porter (L) reacts to Devin Sadler, 9, picking up a waterlogged gun during clean-up efforts at John and Ruth Hansen's flood damaged home in San Marcos, Texas, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
12 / 36
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff look up during a welcome ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City, May 26, 2015. Rousseff is on a two-day visit to Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff look up during a welcome ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City, May 26, 2015. Rousseff is on a two-day visit to Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff look up during a welcome ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City, May 26, 2015. Rousseff is on a two-day visit to Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
13 / 36
Visitors sitting in inflatable whirlpools watch a film during a whirlpool cinema event in Berlin, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Visitors sitting in inflatable whirlpools watch a film during a whirlpool cinema event in Berlin, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Visitors sitting in inflatable whirlpools watch a film during a whirlpool cinema event in Berlin, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
14 / 36
A medic attends to people injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz,May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A medic attends to people injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz,May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A medic attends to people injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz,May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
15 / 36
Smoke billows from a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke billows from a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Smoke billows from a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
16 / 36
The shoes of Rafael Nadal of Spain are seen as he jumps to serve to Quentin Halys of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

The shoes of Rafael Nadal of Spain are seen as he jumps to serve to Quentin Halys of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
The shoes of Rafael Nadal of Spain are seen as he jumps to serve to Quentin Halys of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
17 / 36
Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
18 / 36
A protester jumps over a barricade during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A protester jumps over a barricade during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A protester jumps over a barricade during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
19 / 36
An injured man covers his face after being hit by protesters who accused him of stealing, as riot police stand guard next to him during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

An injured man covers his face after being hit by protesters who accused him of stealing, as riot police stand guard next to him during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
An injured man covers his face after being hit by protesters who accused him of stealing, as riot police stand guard next to him during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
20 / 36
Brandy Shelton of Greensboro, North Carolina, 'twerks' for a group of bikers on Ocean Boulevard during the 2015 Atlantic Beach Memorial Day BikeFest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Brandy Shelton of Greensboro, North Carolina, 'twerks' for a group of bikers on Ocean Boulevard during the 2015 Atlantic Beach Memorial Day BikeFest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Brandy Shelton of Greensboro, North Carolina, 'twerks' for a group of bikers on Ocean Boulevard during the 2015 Atlantic Beach Memorial Day BikeFest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
21 / 36
Residents stand outside their homes as damaged cars are seen after a tornado hit the town of Ciudad Acuna, state of Coahuila, May 25, 2015. At least 10 people died on Monday morning after a tornado hit Ciudad Acuna, a Mexican city on the border with Texas, Mayor Evaristo Lenin Perez said. REUTERS/Ramiro Gomez

Residents stand outside their homes as damaged cars are seen after a tornado hit the town of Ciudad Acuna, state of Coahuila, May 25, 2015. At least 10 people died on Monday morning after a tornado hit Ciudad Acuna, a Mexican city on the border with...more

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Residents stand outside their homes as damaged cars are seen after a tornado hit the town of Ciudad Acuna, state of Coahuila, May 25, 2015. At least 10 people died on Monday morning after a tornado hit Ciudad Acuna, a Mexican city on the border with Texas, Mayor Evaristo Lenin Perez said. REUTERS/Ramiro Gomez
22 / 36
Forensic policemen carry body bags with human remains found at the site of human trafficking camps in the jungle close the Thailand border after they brought them to a police camp near Wang Kelian in northern Malaysia May 25, 2015. Malaysian authorities have found 139 graves, and signs of torture, in more than two dozen squalid human trafficking camps suspected to have been used by gangs smuggling migrants across the border with Thailand, the country's police chief said on Monday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Forensic policemen carry body bags with human remains found at the site of human trafficking camps in the jungle close the Thailand border after they brought them to a police camp near Wang Kelian in northern Malaysia May 25, 2015. Malaysian...more

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Forensic policemen carry body bags with human remains found at the site of human trafficking camps in the jungle close the Thailand border after they brought them to a police camp near Wang Kelian in northern Malaysia May 25, 2015. Malaysian authorities have found 139 graves, and signs of torture, in more than two dozen squalid human trafficking camps suspected to have been used by gangs smuggling migrants across the border with Thailand, the country's police chief said on Monday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
23 / 36
Chelsea players and fans during the parade after they won the Barclays Premier League in London, May 25, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Alan Walter Livepic

Chelsea players and fans during the parade after they won the Barclays Premier League in London, May 25, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Alan Walter Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Chelsea players and fans during the parade after they won the Barclays Premier League in London, May 25, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Alan Walter Livepic
24 / 36
A Palestinian girl stands near residential buildings that witnesses said were heavily damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian girl stands near residential buildings that witnesses said were heavily damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A Palestinian girl stands near residential buildings that witnesses said were heavily damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
25 / 36
Andy Murray of Britain plays a shot to Facundo Arguello of Argentina during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Andy Murray of Britain plays a shot to Facundo Arguello of Argentina during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Andy Murray of Britain plays a shot to Facundo Arguello of Argentina during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
26 / 36
Passengers board a Ukrainian airplane at Bassel al-Assad international airport in Latakia, May 24, 2015. Syria welcomed its first commercial flight from Europe in three years as an Autolux flight from the Ukrainian capital Kiev arrived in the government-held coastal city of Latakia on Sunday. Only 10 passengers arrived in Syria on the flight with return tickets costing around $600 per person. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Passengers board a Ukrainian airplane at Bassel al-Assad international airport in Latakia, May 24, 2015. Syria welcomed its first commercial flight from Europe in three years as an Autolux flight from the Ukrainian capital Kiev arrived in the...more

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Passengers board a Ukrainian airplane at Bassel al-Assad international airport in Latakia, May 24, 2015. Syria welcomed its first commercial flight from Europe in three years as an Autolux flight from the Ukrainian capital Kiev arrived in the government-held coastal city of Latakia on Sunday. Only 10 passengers arrived in Syria on the flight with return tickets costing around $600 per person. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
27 / 36
A Bangladeshi migrant, who arrived recently by boat, shaves outside a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. Malaysia's police chief said on Monday that 139 graves believed to contain the remains of migrants were found near the country's border with Thailand, and that some graves contained more than one body. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

A Bangladeshi migrant, who arrived recently by boat, shaves outside a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. Malaysia's police chief said on Monday that 139 graves believed to contain the remains of migrants...more

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A Bangladeshi migrant, who arrived recently by boat, shaves outside a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. Malaysia's police chief said on Monday that 139 graves believed to contain the remains of migrants were found near the country's border with Thailand, and that some graves contained more than one body. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
28 / 36
Tunisian anti-terrorism brigade personnel enter a house to take position after a shooting at the Bouchoucha military base in Tunis, Tunisia May 25, 2015. A Tunisian soldier opened fire on colleagues at a military base in the capital Tunis on Monday, killing a colonel and wounding eight other soldiers before he was shot dead himself, an army spokesman and a security source said. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Tunisian anti-terrorism brigade personnel enter a house to take position after a shooting at the Bouchoucha military base in Tunis, Tunisia May 25, 2015. A Tunisian soldier opened fire on colleagues at a military base in the capital Tunis on Monday,...more

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Tunisian anti-terrorism brigade personnel enter a house to take position after a shooting at the Bouchoucha military base in Tunis, Tunisia May 25, 2015. A Tunisian soldier opened fire on colleagues at a military base in the capital Tunis on Monday, killing a colonel and wounding eight other soldiers before he was shot dead himself, an army spokesman and a security source said. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
29 / 36
A man walks past a damaged and collapsed five-storey house, a month after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man walks past a damaged and collapsed five-storey house, a month after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A man walks past a damaged and collapsed five-storey house, a month after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
30 / 36
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert appears in Jerusalem District Court May 25, 2015. Olmert was sentenced on Monday eight months in jail for accepting illegal payments from a U.S. businessman, having previously been given a six-year term in a separate corruption case. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert appears in Jerusalem District Court May 25, 2015. Olmert was sentenced on Monday eight months in jail for accepting illegal payments from a U.S. businessman, having previously been given a six-year term in a...more

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert appears in Jerusalem District Court May 25, 2015. Olmert was sentenced on Monday eight months in jail for accepting illegal payments from a U.S. businessman, having previously been given a six-year term in a separate corruption case. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool
31 / 36
People gather in front of a monument to Turkmenistan's President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov during its inauguration ceremony in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 25, 2015. Turkmenistan unveiled the first monument to Berdymukhamedov on Monday - a gilded 6-meter-high statue of the leader on horseback perched on a white cliff, reflecting his flourishing personality cult in the reclusive gas-rich nation. REUTERS/Marat Gurt

People gather in front of a monument to Turkmenistan's President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov during its inauguration ceremony in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 25, 2015. Turkmenistan unveiled the first monument to Berdymukhamedov on Monday - a gilded...more

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
People gather in front of a monument to Turkmenistan's President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov during its inauguration ceremony in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 25, 2015. Turkmenistan unveiled the first monument to Berdymukhamedov on Monday - a gilded 6-meter-high statue of the leader on horseback perched on a white cliff, reflecting his flourishing personality cult in the reclusive gas-rich nation. REUTERS/Marat Gurt
32 / 36
A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood May 24, 2015. Picture taken May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood May 24, 2015. Picture taken May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood May 24, 2015. Picture taken May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
33 / 36
Hundreds of students of the school of nursing take part in an open-air examination at a playground of an vocational college in Baoji, Shaanxi province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Hundreds of students of the school of nursing take part in an open-air examination at a playground of an vocational college in Baoji, Shaanxi province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Hundreds of students of the school of nursing take part in an open-air examination at a playground of an vocational college in Baoji, Shaanxi province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
34 / 36
Pilgrims carry a girl to touch the Virgin of El Rocio during a procession around the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain, May 25, 2015. Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge at a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio during an annual pilgrimage which combines religious fervour and festive colour. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims carry a girl to touch the Virgin of El Rocio during a procession around the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain, May 25, 2015. Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge at a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del...more

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Pilgrims carry a girl to touch the Virgin of El Rocio during a procession around the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain, May 25, 2015. Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge at a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio during an annual pilgrimage which combines religious fervour and festive colour. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
35 / 36
People look at a creation "Tzompantli" by Mexican-American artist Othon Castaneda for the 12th Havana Biennial, in Havana, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People look at a creation "Tzompantli" by Mexican-American artist Othon Castaneda for the 12th Havana Biennial, in Havana, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
People look at a creation "Tzompantli" by Mexican-American artist Othon Castaneda for the 12th Havana Biennial, in Havana, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
36 / 36
