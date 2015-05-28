Editor's Choice

A member of Indonesia's hardline Islamic Defenders Front kicks an effigy of Buddhist monk Ashin Wirathu, a proponent of the Buddhist extremist movement in Myanmar known as 969 and was once jailed by Myanmar's former military junta for anti-Muslim...more

A member of Indonesia's hardline Islamic Defenders Front kicks an effigy of Buddhist monk Ashin Wirathu, a proponent of the Buddhist extremist movement in Myanmar known as 969 and was once jailed by Myanmar's former military junta for anti-Muslim violence, during a protest in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Jakarta, May 27, 2015. Thousands of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar and migrants from Bangladesh have tried to land in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia since a Thai crackdown on people smugglers in early May led to trafficker crews abandoning them at sea. REUTERS/Beawiharta

