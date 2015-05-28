Editor's Choice
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. Despite the bad weather at least one dingy with over 30 migrants made the...more
Members of a music band smoke cigarettes on a bench as they take a break, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion
The body of a man is seen under the rubble of a building destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz, May 27, 2015. Saudi-led air strikes killed at least 80 people near Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia and in the capital...more
Protesters who are against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term stand around a man who is accused by the protesters of being a member of Imbonerakure, the youth wing of President Pierre Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party,...more
A couple hugs while standing on a hilly area overlooking Cairo on a dusty and hazy day where temperatures reached 46 degrees Celsius (114 Fahrenheit), May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Britain's Queen Elizabeth proceeds through the Royal Gallery before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster in London Britain May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A member of Indonesia's hardline Islamic Defenders Front kicks an effigy of Buddhist monk Ashin Wirathu, a proponent of the Buddhist extremist movement in Myanmar known as 969 and was once jailed by Myanmar's former military junta for anti-Muslim...more
A man walks past houses damaged by Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada May 26, 2015. Picture taken May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Visitors sitting in inflatable whirlpools watch a film during a whirlpool cinema event in Berlin, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Sonia Porter (L) reacts to Devin Sadler, 9, picking up a waterlogged gun during clean-up efforts at John and Ruth Hansen's flood damaged home in San Marcos, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto (R) and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff look up during a welcome ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City, May 26, 2015. Rousseff is on a two-day visit to Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A medic attends to people injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi Shi'ite paramilitaries help a wounded fighter after clashes with Islamist State militants in al Nibaie, in Anbar province May 26, 2015. Iraq's Shi'ite paramilitaries said on Tuesday they had taken charge of the campaign to drive Islamic State...more
A passenger sleeps along with her children at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 26, 2015. Temperature in Allahabad on Tuesday is expected to reach 115.5 degree Fahrenheit (46.4 degree Celsius), according to India's...more
A labourer works at a traditional charcoal factory at a village in Qaha, El-Kalubia governorate, near Cairo, May 7, 2015. Each labourer works approximately 10 hours and earns a daily wage of 70 Egyptian pounds ($9) per day. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Rafael Nadal of Spain jumps to serve to Quentin Halys of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
People look at a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. Picture taken May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Syrian refugee prays on the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Kos on a dinghy boat, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, early May 26, 2015. Hundreds of mainly Syrian and Afghan immigrants on Tuesday landed on the...more
Performers stand in front of a monument for people who disappeared during the Salvadoran Civil War, in Cuscatlan Park in San Salvador May 26, 2015. Relatives of those who disappeared and victims of the civil war participated in a memorial service for...more
People attend a funeral for militants killed earlier this month in neighbouring Macedonia, at Pristina's Martyrs' cemetery in Kosovo May 26, 2015. Thousands of people turned out in Kosovo's capital on Tuesday to pay their respects to eight ethnic...more
The Wolf volcano spews smoke and lava on Isabela Island, in this May 25, 2015 handout photograph provided by the Galapagos National Park. A volcano perched atop one of Ecuador's Galapagos Islands erupted in the early hours of Monday, the local...more
Protesters carry a protester, who was, according to them, killed by policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Residents inspect a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in the Palestinian Yarmouk refugee camp, southern outskirts of Damascus May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Protesters gesture during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Policemen hold a motorcycle as one of their colleagues catches fire after being hit by a Molotov cocktail during a protest to mark the eight-month anniversary of the Ayotzinapa students' disappearance in Mexico City, May 26, 2015. The students'...more
Human bones are seen near an abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. Malaysian police forensic teams, digging with hoes and shovels, began the grim task on...more
Victor Perez Cardona sits embalmed in his taxi, his final wish, as family and friends look on during his wake at the San Cristobal funeral parlor in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico May 24, 2015. Perez Cardona was a taxi driver and his family decided, with...more
A female protester shouts at policemen (not pictured) during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
