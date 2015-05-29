Edition:
Smoke rises from the site of car bomb attack in Baghdad, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Smoke rises from the site of car bomb attack in Baghdad, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Singer Rihanna prepares for a photoshoot in Havana, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Singer Rihanna prepares for a photoshoot in Havana, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Balloons made by the 'ONE' campaigning organisation depicting leaders of the countries members of the G7 are seen in front of the Frauenkirche cathedral May 27, 2015. Dresden hosts the G7 finance ministers and central bankers meeting. The balloons show Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R), British Prime Minister David Cameron (5th L), French President Francois Hollande (2nd R), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (4th L), U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L), Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (3rd L) and Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper (L). REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Balloons made by the 'ONE' campaigning organisation depicting leaders of the countries members of the G7 are seen in front of the Frauenkirche cathedral May 27, 2015. Dresden hosts the G7 finance ministers and central bankers meeting. The balloons show Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R), British Prime Minister David Cameron (5th L), French President Francois Hollande (2nd R), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (4th L), U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L), Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (3rd L) and Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper (L). REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Protesters who are against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term stand around a man who is accused by the protesters of being a member of Imbonerakure, the youth wing of President Pierre Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters who are against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term stand around a man who is accused by the protesters of being a member of Imbonerakure, the youth wing of President Pierre Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan immigrants lands at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the southeastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece early May 27, 2015. Despite the bad weather, at least one dingy with over thirty migrants made the dangerous voyage to Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan immigrants lands at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the southeastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece early May 27, 2015. Despite the bad weather, at least one dingy with over thirty migrants made the dangerous voyage to Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Palestinian boys standing behind a fence watch people as they enjoy the warm weather on Gaza City beach along the Mediterranean Sea May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian boys standing behind a fence watch people as they enjoy the warm weather on Gaza City beach along the Mediterranean Sea May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Students practice at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 25, 2015. The acrobatic school accepted more than 80 students from 4 to 40 years old. Most of them came from rural area of Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces. Starting at 4 a.m. every morning, students practice an average of 10 hours. The training usually lasts from one month to over a year. REUTERS/Stringer

Students practice at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 25, 2015. The acrobatic school accepted more than 80 students from 4 to 40 years old. Most of them came from rural area of Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces. Starting at 4 a.m. every morning, students practice an average of 10 hours. The training usually lasts from one month to over a year. REUTERS/Stringer
Boys sit in a plastic container filled with water as they cool themselves next to a borewell at a farmland on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 28, 2015. A heat wave in India has killed at least 1,371 people this week as temperatures soar above 47 Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit), and doctors' leave has been cancelled to help cope with the sick. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Boys sit in a plastic container filled with water as they cool themselves next to a borewell at a farmland on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 28, 2015. A heat wave in India has killed at least 1,371 people this week as temperatures soar above 47 Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit), and doctors' leave has been cancelled to help cope with the sick. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People supporting Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk of Ukraine react while watching the Europa League soccer final match against Sevilla of Spain in Kiev, Ukraine, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

People supporting Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk of Ukraine react while watching the Europa League soccer final match against Sevilla of Spain in Kiev, Ukraine, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A flower placed by a relative in the hand of a victim of an attempted car theft, who was shot dead during the struggle, is seen in Guatemala City May 27, 2015. Local media reported that during the struggle, the father of the victim came out of their house nearby to defend his son with a gun and in the ensuing shoot out, the victim and three out of four of the suspected thieves died and one fled. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A flower placed by a relative in the hand of a victim of an attempted car theft, who was shot dead during the struggle, is seen in Guatemala City May 27, 2015. Local media reported that during the struggle, the father of the victim came out of their house nearby to defend his son with a gun and in the ensuing shoot out, the victim and three out of four of the suspected thieves died and one fled. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Britain's Queen Elizabeth proceeds through the Royal Gallery before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster in London Britain May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Queen Elizabeth proceeds through the Royal Gallery before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster in London Britain May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Pope Francis is presented with a Croatia national soccer team jersey, with his name in Croatian, by Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic during a private audience in the pontiff's private studio, at the Vatican, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/Pool

Pope Francis is presented with a Croatia national soccer team jersey, with his name in Croatian, by Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic during a private audience in the pontiff's private studio, at the Vatican, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/Pool
An Indian policeman uses a baton to disperse a protester during a demonstration in Srinagar, May 28, 2015. Indian police on Thursday detained dozens of protesting government employees in Srinagar as they attempted to reach the civil secretariat, which houses the office of Kashmir's chief minister and his colleagues, to demand their long pending arrears and a regularization of temporary jobs, according to protesters. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

An Indian policeman uses a baton to disperse a protester during a demonstration in Srinagar, May 28, 2015. Indian police on Thursday detained dozens of protesting government employees in Srinagar as they attempted to reach the civil secretariat, which houses the office of Kashmir's chief minister and his colleagues, to demand their long pending arrears and a regularization of temporary jobs, according to protesters. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A view shows buildings being partially submerged by flooding next to an overflowing river after heavy rainfall hit Leishan county, Guizhou province, China, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A view shows buildings being partially submerged by flooding next to an overflowing river after heavy rainfall hit Leishan county, Guizhou province, China, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Carlos Bacca celebrates scoring the third goal for Sevilla against Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk during their UEFA Europa League final match at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Carlos Bacca celebrates scoring the third goal for Sevilla against Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk during their UEFA Europa League final match at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People take photos as workers remove the marquee from the Ed Sullivan Theater where "The Late Show" with David Letterman used to tape in Manhattan, New York May 28, 2015. The taping and broadcast of the final edition of "The Late Show" was May 20, and workers are now slowly transforming the theater for the show's new host Stephen Colbert, whose show will premiere on September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People take photos as workers remove the marquee from the Ed Sullivan Theater where "The Late Show" with David Letterman used to tape in Manhattan, New York May 28, 2015. The taping and broadcast of the final edition of "The Late Show" was May 20, and workers are now slowly transforming the theater for the show's new host Stephen Colbert, whose show will premiere on September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
French President Francois Hollande walks down the steps of the Pantheon during a ceremony near the four flag-draped caskets in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. France pays tribute to four members of the French Resistance during the Second World War, Jean Zay, Genevieve de Gaulle Anthonioz, Pierre Brossolette and Germaine Tillion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French President Francois Hollande walks down the steps of the Pantheon during a ceremony near the four flag-draped caskets in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. France pays tribute to four members of the French Resistance during the Second World War, Jean Zay, Genevieve de Gaulle Anthonioz, Pierre Brossolette and Germaine Tillion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Jenna-May Ingal of Riverside, California, reacts to making the semi-finals of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Jenna-May Ingal of Riverside, California, reacts to making the semi-finals of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum salutes as he formally declares his candidacy for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event in Cabot, Pennsylvania, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum salutes as he formally declares his candidacy for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event in Cabot, Pennsylvania, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Police officers grapple with a demonstrator during protest after the State Opening of Parliament in central London, Britain, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Police officers grapple with a demonstrator during protest after the State Opening of Parliament in central London, Britain, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A member of Indonesia's hardline Islamic Defenders Front kicks an effigy of Buddhist monk Ashin Wirathu, a proponent of the Buddhist extremist movement in Myanmar, known as 969, and who was once jailed by Myanmar's former military junta for anti-Muslim violence, during a protest in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia May 27, 2015. Thousands of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar and migrants from Bangladesh have tried to land in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia since a Thai crackdown on people smugglers in early May led to trafficker crews abandoning them at sea. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A member of Indonesia's hardline Islamic Defenders Front kicks an effigy of Buddhist monk Ashin Wirathu, a proponent of the Buddhist extremist movement in Myanmar, known as 969, and who was once jailed by Myanmar's former military junta for anti-Muslim violence, during a protest in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia May 27, 2015. Thousands of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar and migrants from Bangladesh have tried to land in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia since a Thai crackdown on people smugglers in early May led to trafficker crews abandoning them at sea. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A couple hugs while standing on a hilly area overlooking Cairo, Egypt, on a dusty and hazy day where temperatures reached 46 degrees Celsius (114 Fahrenheit) May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A couple hugs while standing on a hilly area overlooking Cairo, Egypt, on a dusty and hazy day where temperatures reached 46 degrees Celsius (114 Fahrenheit) May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Rodd Bland, son of blues singer Bobby "Blue" Bland, carries the iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. The blues legend's hearse followed his guitar and a brass band of local musicians down Beale to Handy Park before his remains were to travel to their final resting place and funeral in Indianola, Mississippi later this week. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rodd Bland, son of blues singer Bobby "Blue" Bland, carries the iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. The blues legend's hearse followed his guitar and a brass band of local musicians down Beale to Handy Park before his remains were to travel to their final resting place and funeral in Indianola, Mississippi later this week. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People surround a coffin with the body of Aleksey Mozgovoi, a militant leader of the separatist self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, during a memorial service and a funeral of Mozgovoi and his subordinates in the town of Alchevsk in Luhansk region, Ukraine, May 27, 2015. Mozgovoi, a top rebel commander in east Ukraine, was killed along with around six others in an attack by an unknown group of assailants, the press service for the separatist Luhansk territory (LITs) reported on May 23. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

People surround a coffin with the body of Aleksey Mozgovoi, a militant leader of the separatist self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, during a memorial service and a funeral of Mozgovoi and his subordinates in the town of Alchevsk in Luhansk region, Ukraine, May 27, 2015. Mozgovoi, a top rebel commander in east Ukraine, was killed along with around six others in an attack by an unknown group of assailants, the press service for the separatist Luhansk territory (LITs) reported on May 23. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Laborers work to fix the damaged Boudhanath Stupa, a month after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Laborers work to fix the damaged Boudhanath Stupa, a month after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Simone Arrigoni of Italy attempts to set a free diving, or apnea diving, record, while being pushed by a dolphin, in Torvaianica near Rome, Italy May 28, 2015. According to Arrigoni's publicist, he had completed seven loops in one minute and thirty seconds to set the record. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Simone Arrigoni of Italy attempts to set a free diving, or apnea diving, record, while being pushed by a dolphin, in Torvaianica near Rome, Italy May 28, 2015. According to Arrigoni's publicist, he had completed seven loops in one minute and thirty seconds to set the record. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
