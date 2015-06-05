Editor's choice
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 4, 2015. Myanmar on Wednesday landed the boat...more
Namdeo poses with his wives Shivarti (L) and Bagabai (R) outside their house in Denganmal village, Maharashtra, India, April 21, 2015. In Denganmal, some men take a second or third wife just to make sure their households have enough drinking water....more
A child jokes in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 250,000 people were affected in the State...more
An anti-Houthi fighter of the Southern Popular Resistance with an amputated leg stands at the front line of fighting against Houthi fighters in the Jaawala outskirt of Aden, Yemen June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises around a burnt bicycle inside the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) distribution center at Ratnapark in Kathmandu, Nepal June 4, 2015. According to local media, the fire started while workers were welding to repair the building, which was...more
Children eat ice cream at Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. The travelers are in town as part of the annual horse fair, which has taken place since the 1600s. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man holds a baby that survived what activists said was a site hit by a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the old city of Aleppo, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Thousands of people attend an annual candlelight vigil at the Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China, June 4, 2015 to mark Beijing's Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989, as tension lingers in the financial hub from its pro-democracy protests last year....more
Fellow marines pay their respects to members of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, who were killed in the crash of their military helicopter while coming to the aid of earthquake victims in Nepal, during a memorial service at Camp Pendleton, California,...more
Protesters who are against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term march towards the town of Ijenda, Burundi, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A herdsman riding a horse directs a large herd of cattle, sheep and goats as they migrate to the summer pasturing areas at a mountainous region in Altay Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Travellers wash their horses in the river Eden at Appleby in Westmorland, Britain, June 4, 2015. The horses are washed as part of the annual horse fair which has taken place since the 1600's. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A relative of a missing passenger aboard a capsized ship cries on the banks of the Jianli section of Yangtze River in Hubei province, China, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Belmont Stakes hopeful Tale of Verve is seen inside his stable before his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Civil defense members put out a fire at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Arnold Schwarzenegger poses as he sits on a motorbike during a promotional event for the Australian premiere of the movie 'Terminator Genisys' in front of the Sydney Opera House, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Members of Japan's Self-Defence Force's honor guard prepare for a ceremony for Australia's Defence Minister Kevin Andrews at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A general view shows the damage at the old souk of the old city of Homs, Syria, June 3, 2015. Steady advances by insurgents on key fronts in Syria mean President Bashar al-Assad is under more military pressure than at any point in the four-year-old...more
A masked student clashes with riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes and end to the profiteering in the education system in Valparaiso, Chile June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama pinches the nose of a supporter as he is surrounded by security staff after arriving at Sydney International airport, June 4, 2015, at the start of a twelve-day visit to Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Family and friends weep and pray after preparing the body for burial of Ndayizeye Janvier Abdul, 36, who they say was killed by members of the Imbonerakure, the youth wing of President Pierre Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party in the district of...more
Rafael Nadal of Spain leaves the court after being defeated by Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul...more
A man is pulled out alive by divers and rescuers after a ship sank at the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Competitors start their men's Individual Epee round of 16 fencing event at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Singapore, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A butcher throws the severed head of a sacrificial sheep during the religious holiday 'Lomisoba' in the village of Mleta, Georgia, June 3, 2015. The holiday, which is a mix of pagan and Christian traditions, is celebrated annually by residents of the...more
A man reacts next to a shop which was damaged by a recent shelling, at a local market in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 3, 2015. Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists on Wednesday fought their first serious battles in months and Ukraine's defense...more
The Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, is parked in an inflatable hangar after an unscheduled landing at Nagoya airport in Japan, June 3, 2015. The solar-powered plane attempting a round-the-world flight will cut short the seventh leg of its...more
Buddhist monks walk next to Borobudur temple, the largest Buddhist temple in the world, during celebrations marking Vesak Day in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia, June 3, 2015. Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha....more
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, carry their belongings as they were moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
