German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with U.S. President Barack Obama outside the Elmau castle in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

Survivors evacuate a building surrounded by debris at a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, Syria June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Singapore's Muhammad A'Fif Safiee (R) blocks a shot by Thailand's Pornchai Kaokaew during their men's team sepak takraw preliminary round match at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Singapore June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The identification number is seen written on woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants rescued at sea, after they are disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the port of Catania, Siciliy Italy, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Nigeria forward Francisca Ordega heads a ball against Sweden defender Lina Nilsson in a Group D soccer match in the 2015 women's World Cup at Winnipeg Stadium in Winnipeg, Canada June 8, 2015. USA TODAY Sports Images

Barcelona's Javier Mascherano and his team mates celebrate from an open-top bus during celebration parade in Barcelona, Spain, June 7, 2015. Barcelona were crowned kings of Europe for the fifth time after beating Juventus 3-1 in a pulsating Champions League final at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday, capping their magnificent season with a title treble. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A note with a caption "Have a nice day" left on an opening in the pipe, where two inmates are suspected to have cut open as part of their escape from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 6, 2015. Two convicted murderers who used power tools to break out of a maximum security New York prison may have had help, and they left a taunting note for their jailors to "Have a nice day," authorities said on Sunday. Picture taken June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York Governor's Press Office

A boy sits on a swing near his building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, as an armoured personnel carrier (APC) of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen nearby in Avdeyevka near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Lightning strikes the Alpine mountains over Garmisch-Partenkirchen as balloons, made by the "ONE" campaigning organisation, depicting leaders of the G7 countries are inflated in Garmisch-Partenkirchen June 7, 2015. Leaders are (L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Barack Obama, French President Francoise Hollande, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, British Prime Minister David Cameron, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Family members of Eastern Star cruise ship victims burn offerings as they cry during a ceremony to mark seven days since the ship went down in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Chen Zhuo/Yangzi River Daily

A member of the Right Sector's Ukrainian Volunteer Corps fires a weapon from his position during clashes with pro-Russian separatists at the Butovka coal mine near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Matador Rafaelillo kills a bull with a sword during a bullfight at the Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

British actress Helen Mirren accepts the award for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play for "The Audience" during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters of Selahattin Demirtas, co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) wave as he leaves a polling station during the parliamentary election in Istanbul, Turkey, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland kisses the trophy as he poses during the ceremony after winning the men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring against Mexico during a friendly soccer match in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Shi'ite fighters ride on military vehicles at Lake Tharthar, west of Samarra, Iraq, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Palestinian girls read the Koran as they attend a Koran memorisation lesson during summer vacation inside a mosque in Gaza City, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Bradley Wiggins pedals during his attempt to break cycling's hour record at the Olympic velodrome in East London, June 7, 2015. Wiggins added the UCI world hour record to his extensive career honours tally on Sunday when he smashed the mark set by fellow Briton Alex Dowsett last month by covering 54.526km (33.881 miles) in the London Olympic velodrome. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

U.S. President Barack Obama toasts with beer as he visits Kruen, southern Germany, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (2nd R) pours champagne after winning the Canadian F1 Grand Prix ahead of team mate Nico Rosberg and Williams driver Valtteri Bottas (L) at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal June 7, 2015. Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday in a Mercedes one-two with title rival Nico Rosberg.The Briton's fourth victory in seven races this season, and fourth career win in Canada, stretched his lead over Rosberg to 17 points and denied the German a third win in a row. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's final match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Soda droplets splatter as Tixtla villagers throw a bottle of Coca-Cola at a community policeman (L), whom they accuse of aiding a boycott of the elections, on a truck in Tixtla, in the state of Guerrero, Mexico, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

The cast of "On The Town" performs during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Mourners react during the funeral of a fighter who was killed in clashes with Islamic State militants in Baiji, during a funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

The cast of "Something Rotten!" perform a song during the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper, U.S. President Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande, British Prime Minister David Cameron, talian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker (L-R) wave hands as they pose for a family photo during their meeting at the hotel castle Elmau in Kruen, Germany, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Co-chairs of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Selahattin Demirtas (L) and Figen Yuksekdag celebrate inside party's headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

