Smoke rises from a fuel depot where a fire broke out, near Vasylkiv in Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. Two Ukrainian firemen were missing after the fire they had been battling through the night at a fuel depot outside Kiev triggered a powerful explosion, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Tuesday. At least sixteen tanks, most of them storing petrol, were on fire and sending a huge pall of smoke over the area surrounding the depot near Vasylkiv, 30 km (19 miles) from Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

