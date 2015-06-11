Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Dennis Hastert arrives for an appearance in federal court in Chicago June 9, 2015. Hastert is due to be arraigned in federal court in Chicago on Tuesday on charges of trying to hide large cash transactions...more

Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Dennis Hastert arrives for an appearance in federal court in Chicago June 9, 2015. Hastert is due to be arraigned in federal court in Chicago on Tuesday on charges of trying to hide large cash transactions and lying to the FBI about it. According to an indictment, Hastert, 73, was trying to evade detection of $3.5 million in payments he had promised to make to someone from his hometown of Yorkville, Illinois, to conceal past misconduct against the person. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles

Close