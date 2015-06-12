Edition:
Cody Ives, 22, riding a 1974 Harley Davidson SX 250, reacts to the crowd while performing a stunt on the "Wall of Death" during the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. The ROT Biker Rally, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, is a four-day event held at the Travis County Exposition Center in the outskirts of Austin. The Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally, is the the largest "turnstile" (ticketed admission) motorcycle rally in the United States and attracts tens of thousands of bikers, organizers say. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Cody Ives, 22, riding a 1974 Harley Davidson SX 250, reacts to the crowd while performing a stunt on the "Wall of Death" during the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. The ROT Biker Rally, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, is a four-day event held at the Travis County Exposition Center in the outskirts of Austin. The Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally, is the the largest "turnstile" (ticketed admission) motorcycle rally in the United States and attracts tens of thousands of bikers, organizers say. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Iveily Morales, 3, who is part of the albino or "Children of the Moon" group in the Guna Yala indigenous community, stands next to her mother at their house on Ustupu Island in the Guna Yala region, Panama April 24, 2015. Alabaster-skinned people born on a sun-scorched group of islands off Panama's Caribbean coast are venerated as Children of the Moon. Albinos make up between 5 and 10 percent of the roughly 80,000 indigenous Gunas who live on the mainland of the Guna Yala region and its islands. With their sensitive skin and eyes, young Guna albinos must be shuttled to and from school, avoiding the baking heat, while they watch their friends play in the streets. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Iveily Morales, 3, who is part of the albino or "Children of the Moon" group in the Guna Yala indigenous community, stands next to her mother at their house on Ustupu Island in the Guna Yala region, Panama April 24, 2015. Alabaster-skinned people born on a sun-scorched group of islands off Panama's Caribbean coast are venerated as Children of the Moon. Albinos make up between 5 and 10 percent of the roughly 80,000 indigenous Gunas who live on the mainland of the Guna Yala region and its islands. With their sensitive skin and eyes, young Guna albinos must be shuttled to and from school, avoiding the baking heat, while they watch their friends play in the streets. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Children walk outside the Heydar Aliyev Center, ahead of the European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Children walk outside the Heydar Aliyev Center, ahead of the European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A volunteer carries a man injured in a crossfire during clashes between members of the anti-Houthi Popular Resistance Committees and Houthi fighters in Taiz, Yemen June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A volunteer carries a man injured in a crossfire during clashes between members of the anti-Houthi Popular Resistance Committees and Houthi fighters in Taiz, Yemen June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The Soyuz TMA-15M capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew of Terry Virts of the U.S., Anton Shkaplerov of Russia, and Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy, is seen as it lands near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-15M capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew of Terry Virts of the U.S., Anton Shkaplerov of Russia, and Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy, is seen as it lands near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool
Protesters kick soccer balls during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 11, 2015. Students demonstrated ahead of the opening of the Copa America 2015 soccer tournament. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Protesters kick soccer balls during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 11, 2015. Students demonstrated ahead of the opening of the Copa America 2015 soccer tournament. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Actress Sandra Bullock poses with characters in costume from the film during the "Minions" world premiere at Leicester Square in London, Britain June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Actress Sandra Bullock poses with characters in costume from the film during the "Minions" world premiere at Leicester Square in London, Britain June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Women take selfies in front of a waterfall during the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project on outskirts of Colon City, Panama June 11, 2015. Panama canal authorities and Grupo Unidos por el Canal, GUPC, the main contractor responsible for the construction of the Panama Canal third set of locks, opened the valves that mark the beginning of the process of flooding the new locks on the Atlantic side of the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Women take selfies in front of a waterfall during the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project on outskirts of Colon City, Panama June 11, 2015. Panama canal authorities and Grupo Unidos por el Canal, GUPC, the main contractor responsible for the construction of the Panama Canal third set of locks, opened the valves that mark the beginning of the process of flooding the new locks on the Atlantic side of the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Ecuador's Enner Valencia and Chile's Charles Aranguiz (R) jump for the ball during the opening soccer match of the Copa America 2015 at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Ecuador's Enner Valencia and Chile's Charles Aranguiz (R) jump for the ball during the opening soccer match of the Copa America 2015 at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Geologist Bill Simpson uses a feather duster to clean the 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil known as "SUE" at The Field Museum in Chicago, Illinois, United States, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Geologist Bill Simpson uses a feather duster to clean the 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil known as "SUE" at The Field Museum in Chicago, Illinois, United States, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Carrie Underwood accepts the award for video of the year for "Something in the Water" as presenters Tom Arnold and Arnold Schwarzenegger and director Raj Kapoor listen during the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Carrie Underwood accepts the award for video of the year for "Something in the Water" as presenters Tom Arnold and Arnold Schwarzenegger and director Raj Kapoor listen during the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Syrian refugees wait for transportation after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Syrian refugees wait for transportation after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. The United States urged the Vatican to criticize Russia's involvement in the Ukraine conflict more forcefully, hours before Pope Francis was due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. The United States urged the Vatican to criticize Russia's involvement in the Ukraine conflict more forcefully, hours before Pope Francis was due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool
Distressed persons wait to be rescued by sailors and marines aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) (not pictured) in the Pacific Ocean, in the Makassar Strait in Indonesia, June 10, 2015. USS Rushmore rescued 65 people after they were discovered floating on bamboo rafts tied together, with no means of propulsion. The rescued individuals were provided with food and medical attention once on board. REUTERS/Emmanuel Ramos/U.S. Marine Corps

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Distressed persons wait to be rescued by sailors and marines aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) (not pictured) in the Pacific Ocean, in the Makassar Strait in Indonesia, June 10, 2015. USS Rushmore rescued 65 people after they were discovered floating on bamboo rafts tied together, with no means of propulsion. The rescued individuals were provided with food and medical attention once on board. REUTERS/Emmanuel Ramos/U.S. Marine Corps
A policeman lies on the ground during a clash with students demonstrating to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A policeman lies on the ground during a clash with students demonstrating to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Scrapped motorbikes are seen piled up at a scrapyard in Binzhou, Hunan province, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Scrapped motorbikes are seen piled up at a scrapyard in Binzhou, Hunan province, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A group of young men use a selfie stick to take a picture of themselves in shallow waters known as the first cataract of the River Nile outside Khartoum, Sudan, May 22, 2015. In Sudan, which faces insurgences in the western region of Darfur and along its border with breakaway South Sudan, as well as double-digit inflation and high unemployment, life goes on for young people in the capital Khartoum. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A group of young men use a selfie stick to take a picture of themselves in shallow waters known as the first cataract of the River Nile outside Khartoum, Sudan, May 22, 2015. In Sudan, which faces insurgences in the western region of Darfur and along its border with breakaway South Sudan, as well as double-digit inflation and high unemployment, life goes on for young people in the capital Khartoum. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Turkish military use water cannon to stop Syrian refugees as they wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Turkish military use water cannon to stop Syrian refugees as they wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Hearses carrying coffins with remains of victims of the Germanwings flight 4U 9525 plane disaster are escorted by police on highway A52, on their way to the western city of Haltern, Germany, June 10, 2015. Forty four coffins with the victims' remains from the Germanwings crash on March 24 were flown from France to Germany. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Hearses carrying coffins with remains of victims of the Germanwings flight 4U 9525 plane disaster are escorted by police on highway A52, on their way to the western city of Haltern, Germany, June 10, 2015. Forty four coffins with the victims' remains from the Germanwings crash on March 24 were flown from France to Germany. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A Houthi militant walks past a building of the Defence Ministry compound damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A Houthi militant walks past a building of the Defence Ministry compound damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Members of Palestinian national security forces loyal to Hamas demonstrate their skills during a military graduation ceremony in the northern Gaza Strip, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Members of Palestinian national security forces loyal to Hamas demonstrate their skills during a military graduation ceremony in the northern Gaza Strip, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Jake Owen jumps as he performs "Real Life" during the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Jake Owen jumps as he performs "Real Life" during the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
A laborer looks out of a building under construction to observe a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A laborer looks out of a building under construction to observe a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The remains of the body of a suicide bomber are covered on the ground in front of tourist shops, at the scene of a foiled suicide attack in Luxor, Egypt, June 10, 2015. The suicide bomber blew himself up in the parking lot of Karnak temple in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor on Wednesday, security sources and witnesses said, in an escalation of attacks on tourist sites. No group immediately claimed responsibility but Islamist militants bent on toppling the Cairo government have killed hundreds of police and soldiers in the past, usually at checkpoints and barracks or police stations. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
The remains of the body of a suicide bomber are covered on the ground in front of tourist shops, at the scene of a foiled suicide attack in Luxor, Egypt, June 10, 2015. The suicide bomber blew himself up in the parking lot of Karnak temple in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor on Wednesday, security sources and witnesses said, in an escalation of attacks on tourist sites. No group immediately claimed responsibility but Islamist militants bent on toppling the Cairo government have killed hundreds of police and soldiers in the past, usually at checkpoints and barracks or police stations. REUTERS/Stringer
The sister of Aftab Bahadur touches her brother's face after his body was placed in a van to be taken for burial following his execution at Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore, Pakistan, June 10, 2015. Pakistan on Wednesday executed Bahadur, who was 15 when he was sentenced to death for murder and whose lawyers say was tortured into confessing, in a case that has prompted concern among rights groups and the United Nations. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
The sister of Aftab Bahadur touches her brother's face after his body was placed in a van to be taken for burial following his execution at Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore, Pakistan, June 10, 2015. Pakistan on Wednesday executed Bahadur, who was 15 when he was sentenced to death for murder and whose lawyers say was tortured into confessing, in a case that has prompted concern among rights groups and the United Nations. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Tibetan protesters hold a banner outside the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Candidate City presentation at the Palace hotel in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 10, 2015. The banner reads 'No More Bloody Games' and 'Stop Beijing 2022'. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Tibetan protesters hold a banner outside the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Candidate City presentation at the Palace hotel in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 10, 2015. The banner reads 'No More Bloody Games' and 'Stop Beijing 2022'. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A Syrian child holds a drawing as he waits to disembark from Belgian Navy vessel Godetia at the Augusta port, Italy, June 10, 2015. Around 250 migrants from Syria arrived at the Sicilian harbour from a Damascus refugee camp. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A Syrian child holds a drawing as he waits to disembark from Belgian Navy vessel Godetia at the Augusta port, Italy, June 10, 2015. Around 250 migrants from Syria arrived at the Sicilian harbour from a Damascus refugee camp. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Family members cry at a funeral for victims killed in the capsized cruise ship accident, at a mortuary in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Family members cry at a funeral for victims killed in the capsized cruise ship accident, at a mortuary in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras shows his watch while leaving the European Council headquarters on the first day of an EU-CELAC Latin America summit in Brussels, June 11, 2015. European leaders realise Greece needs a viable solution to its debt crisis that allows the country to return to growth, Tsipras said on Thursday, after talks with the leaders of France and Germany. "We decided to intensify the efforts to bridge the remaining differences and proceed, I believe, to a solution in the coming period," Tsipras told reporters after late-night talks in Brussels. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras shows his watch while leaving the European Council headquarters on the first day of an EU-CELAC Latin America summit in Brussels, June 11, 2015. European leaders realise Greece needs a viable solution to its debt crisis that allows the country to return to growth, Tsipras said on Thursday, after talks with the leaders of France and Germany. "We decided to intensify the efforts to bridge the remaining differences and proceed, I believe, to a solution in the coming period," Tsipras told reporters after late-night talks in Brussels. REUTERS/Yves Herman
U.S. Marines jump from a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter into the Gulf of Aden near the USS Iwo Jima during a training exercise in this undated Department of Defense photo released June 10, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Dept of Defense

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
U.S. Marines jump from a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter into the Gulf of Aden near the USS Iwo Jima during a training exercise in this undated Department of Defense photo released June 10, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Dept of Defense
Tourists wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS walk at Myeongdong shopping district in central Seoul, South Korea, June 10, 2015. South Korean President Park Geun-hye postponed a U.S. visit on Wednesday to supervise the handling of an outbreak of MERS, as two more people died and 13 new cases were reported, lifting the total number of patients to 108. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Tourists wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS walk at Myeongdong shopping district in central Seoul, South Korea, June 10, 2015. South Korean President Park Geun-hye postponed a U.S. visit on Wednesday to supervise the handling of an outbreak of MERS, as two more people died and 13 new cases were reported, lifting the total number of patients to 108. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Luke Bryan performs "Kick the Dust Up" as Charles Kelley (L) of Lady Antebellum dances during the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Luke Bryan performs "Kick the Dust Up" as Charles Kelley (L) of Lady Antebellum dances during the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
