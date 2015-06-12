Editor's choice
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian protester during clashes following a protest against Jewish settlements, in Jalazoun refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Buddhist monks holding candles offer prayers for the victims of earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Dresses and skirts are seen hanging inside a stadium, in an art exhibition titled "Thinking of You" by Kosovo-born, London-based artist Alketa Xhafa-Mripa, in Pristina, June 12, 2015. Dresses and skirts donated by Cherie Blair and Rita Ora were among...more
A woman reacts as she touches the feet of her son's body, as the bodies of members of the Barrio 18 gang are carried out of a crime scene in the town of San Pedro Perulapan, El Salvador, June 11, 2015. Six members of the Barrio 18 Gang were killed on...more
A boy looks through a window on the door of a migration centre next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. The European Union has tripled funding for rescue missions in the Mediterranean after a shipwreck killed some 800 migrants in April,...more
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan kisses a handmade Turkish flag, given to him as a gift during a graduation ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, June 11, 2015. Erdogan on Thursday urged the country's political parties to work quickly to form a new...more
Workers prepare animal skins in front of animal trophies at the taxidermy studio in Pretoria,South Africa, February 12, 2015. Africa's big game hunting industry helps protect endangered species, according to its advocates. Opponents say it threatens...more
David Yanez (R) and Arturo Hidalgo set up a 6-metre (20-ft.) prototype of wind turbine without blades in a countryside at the small village in Gotarrendura, Spain, June 2, 2015. The windmill works by spinning air whirlpools in the inverted cones,...more
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting MERS walks out from a clothing shop at Myeongdong shopping district in central Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2015. An outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) forced South Korea to cut interest...more
Migrants sleep on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped along the streets near Rome's Tiburtina train station and gathered in Milan's...more
Zhou Yongkang, China's former domestic security chief, stands between his police escorts as he listens to his sentence in a court in Tianjin, China, June 11, 2015. According to CCTV, Zhou was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday, deprived of...more
A volunteer carries a man injured in a crossfire during clashes between members of the anti-Houthi Popular Resistance Committees and Houthi fighters in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Actress Sandra Bullock poses with characters in costume from the film during the "Minions" World Premiere at Leicester Square in London, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The Soyuz TMA-15M capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew of Terry Virts of the U.S., Anton Shkaplerov of Russia, and Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy, is seen as it lands near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, June 11, 2015. Three...more
Canadian singer, songwriter and actor Justin Bieber shows off his Calvin Klein underwear as he attends a musical event hosted by Calvin Klein Jeans in Hong Kong, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The Eastern Star cruise ship is seen being towed to a safer area, after it capsized in the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, in Huarong county, Hunan province, China, June 10, 2015. The ship was moved to another area on Wednesday, 10 kilometres...more
Four albino sisters, from L-R, Iveily, Donilcia, Jade and Yaisseth Morales, who are part of the albino or "Children of the Moon" group in the Guna Yala indigenous community, pose for a photograph with their mother, brothers and sisters outside their...more
A boy reacts next to the body of his brother who was among three other policemen killed by unidentified gunmen, in a hospital morgue in Quetta, Pakistan, June 11, 2015. Gunmen shot dead four police in Pakistan's western city of Quetta on Thursday,...more
Revelers sit in the back of a golf cart as they take part in the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas, June 11, 2015. The ROT Biker Rally, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, is a four-day event held at the Travis County...more
Children walk outside the Heydar Aliyev Center, ahead of the European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Geologist Bill Simpson uses a feather duster to clean the 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil known as "SUE" at The Field Museum in Chicago, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Alleged drug leader Manfredo Cordon, alias "Morado", sits as policemen keep watch at the basement of the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, June 11, 2015. Cordon was detained in the coastal town of Champerico, and is accused of criminal...more
Contestants jump into the water pit during the women's 3000m steeplechase finals at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Singapore, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Friends carry the body of a member of the Barrio 18 gang in the town of San Pedro Perulapan, June 11, 2015. Six members of the Barrio 18 Gang were killed on Thursday in a confrontation with the army, which has taken on a larger role in fighting...more
A trading board showing the last foreign exchange fixing before Greece joined the Eurozone is displayed at the Museum of the Bank of Greece in Athens, June 11, 2015. The International Monetary Fund dramatically raised the stakes in Greece's stalled...more
Italian policemen stop migrants, who tried to run away after seeing them arrive, next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped along the streets near...more
Andalusia's regional government president Susana Diaz speaks with journalists after her investiture in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A sailing boat is seen behind sand sculptures during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend, Belgium, June 12, 2015. A team of 30 carvers from around the world spent four weeks building 150 giant sculptures based on Marvel, Star...more
