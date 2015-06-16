Edition:
Mon Jun 15, 2015

Abiba, 3, poses for a picture a day ahead of the International Day of the African Child, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Republican U.S. presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush pauses as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A Syrian refugee reacts as he waits behind border fences to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton looks around a post to greet audience members at a campaign launch party at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord, New Hampshire June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters of Republican U.S. presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush knock on doors of the auditorium to gain entrance to his formal announcement of his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination at a kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Fabian Hambuechen of Germany competes on the horizontal bars during the men's gymnastics team event at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Models present creations from the Jimmy Choo Spring/Summer 2015 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, Britain June 15, 2015. "London Collections: Men" is a four-day showcase of men's fashion scheduled a month before London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A hippopotamus walks across flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. At least five people died and several are missing as a result of heavy rainfall and floods overnight in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, Georgian news agencies reported on Sunday. Animals from the city's zoo including tigers, lions, bears and wolves escaped from cages damaged by the rainfall. Some were captured or killed while the search for others goes on. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili

A relative of Palestinian Abdullah Ghanayem is consoled as she mourns during his funeral in the village of Qafr Malik near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 14, 2015. An Israeli army jeep struck and killed Ghanayem in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, with the military and locals giving conflicting accounts of the circumstances. A military spokeswoman said the jeep, which was in the village of Qafr Malik as part of an operation to arrest suspected militants, accidentally hit the Palestinian after he threw a petrol bomb at it. Local resident Nail Abdul Latah el Hajj denied the Palestinian had attacked the jeep, saying the man was walking to work at a chicken farm when he was run down and then crushed as the vehicle crashed into a wall and overturned. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A man catches a wild horse during the "Rapa Das Bestas" event in Mougas, northwestern Spain, June 14, 2015. Throughout the summer hundreds of wild horses are rounded up, trimmed and groomed in different villages in Galicia. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts after speaking at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Youths clean a dome of a mosque ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A man fishes from his boat as a group of migrants gather on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. On Saturday, some 200 migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan who attempted to cross the border, were blocked by Italian police and French gendarmes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A man takes part during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Syrian refugees disembark from a Greek ferry after arriving in the port of Piraeus near Athens June 14, 2015. Over 1,800 predominantly Syrian refugees and other immigrants who crossed the sea from the Turkish coast to the Greek island of Lesvos were ferried to Athens after the Greek authorities supplied them with temporary documents. An average of 600 migrants were arriving in Greece by sea each day, many of them fleeing poverty and conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Libya, at a time when the Athens government is facing its own economic crisis, said the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR. Around 42,000 migrants arrived in Greece this year, six times the same period last year, the UNHCR said. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Residents with faces covered in ash ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Sukandebi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman

Istvan Levai (R) of Slovakia fights with Denys Demyankov of Ukraine during their bronze medal fight of the Men's 66Kg greco-roman wrestling at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Italian police push back far right demonstrators from "Generation Identitaires" as they demonstrate against migrants at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. On Saturday, some 200 migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan who attempted to cross the border, were blocked by Italian police and French gendarmes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Afghan children play on the wreckage of an old Soviet armored vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A child smiles as she embraces Pope Francis during an audience for the participants of the Convention of the Diocese of Rome in St. Peter's square at the Vatican City, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

A group of migrants protect themselves from the weather with emergency blankets as they huddle on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

A migrant holds his head in his hands as he sits near clothes that dry on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Armed Houthi followers rally against Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, June 14, 2015. Houthi forces and their army allies in Yemen seized the capital of a large desert province on the border with Saudi Arabia on Sunday, residents said, an important victory for the group ahead of peace talks in Geneva on Monday. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Aregentina's fans play at the beach in La Serena, Chile, June 14, 2015. Estadio La Portada in La Serena is one of the venues where the Copa America Chile 2015 group B soccer matches will be held. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A boat destroyed by winds caused by hurricane Carlos is seen at a marina in Acapulco, June 14, 2015. Hurricane Carlos strengthened off Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast on Saturday as it moved closer to the beach resort of Acapulco, threatening to dump heavy rains, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas

Paula Plichta of Poland competes on the uneven bars during the women's gymnastics team event at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Soldiers and residents look at a restaurant damaged by a fallen tree and lamp post, caused by winds and rains brought by tropical storm Carlos in Acapulco, Mexico June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas

Syrian refugees walk to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. On Sunday, Turkish authorities reopened the border after a few days of closure, a security source said, adding that they expected as many as 10,000 people to come across. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, June 14, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Participants wearing costumes cheer during the 45th annual Los Angeles Pride parade in West Hollywood, California June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Soldiers stand next to a Magna Carta memorial during an event marking the 800th anniversary of Magna Carta in Runymede, Britain June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

