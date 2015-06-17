Edition:
A night drill of ground artillery sub-units is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 16, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

A night drill of ground artillery sub-units is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 16, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A night drill of ground artillery sub-units is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 16, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Republican presidential candidate, real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump holds up his financial statement showing his net worth as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Republican presidential candidate, real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump holds up his financial statement showing his net worth as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Republican presidential candidate, real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump holds up his financial statement showing his net worth as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A group of migrants react as they are evacuated by Italian police from the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 16, 2015. On Saturday,some 200 migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan, attempted to cross the border from Italy and were blocked by Italian police and French gendarmes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A group of migrants react as they are evacuated by Italian police from the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 16, 2015. On Saturday,some 200 migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan, attempted to cross the border from Italy and were blocked by Italian police and French gendarmes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A group of migrants react as they are evacuated by Italian police from the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 16, 2015. On Saturday,some 200 migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan, attempted to cross the border from Italy and were blocked by Italian police and French gendarmes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Pro-Islamist demonstrators light flares during a protest against an Egyptian court's decision to sentence deposed President Mohamed Mursi to death, in front of the Egyptian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, early June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Pro-Islamist demonstrators light flares during a protest against an Egyptian court's decision to sentence deposed President Mohamed Mursi to death, in front of the Egyptian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, early June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Pro-Islamist demonstrators light flares during a protest against an Egyptian court's decision to sentence deposed President Mohamed Mursi to death, in front of the Egyptian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, early June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Muslim woman uses a theodolite to perform "rukyah", the sighting of the new moon which signals the start of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A Muslim woman uses a theodolite to perform "rukyah", the sighting of the new moon which signals the start of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A Muslim woman uses a theodolite to perform "rukyah", the sighting of the new moon which signals the start of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Police officers stand around a man, suspected of a bomb-making plot ahead of an electoral reform vote, as he is brought to an abandoned former Asia Television Limited (ATV) studio for investigation in Hong Kong, June 16, 2015. Hong Kong's leader warned on Tuesday that violence will not be tolerated, a day after authorities arrested 10 people and seized suspected explosives ahead of a crucial vote on a China-backed electoral reform package this week. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police officers stand around a man, suspected of a bomb-making plot ahead of an electoral reform vote, as he is brought to an abandoned former Asia Television Limited (ATV) studio for investigation in Hong Kong, June 16, 2015. Hong Kong's leader...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Police officers stand around a man, suspected of a bomb-making plot ahead of an electoral reform vote, as he is brought to an abandoned former Asia Television Limited (ATV) studio for investigation in Hong Kong, June 16, 2015. Hong Kong's leader warned on Tuesday that violence will not be tolerated, a day after authorities arrested 10 people and seized suspected explosives ahead of a crucial vote on a China-backed electoral reform package this week. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Russian servicemen fire a gun salute during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian servicemen fire a gun salute during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Russian servicemen fire a gun salute during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A resident rides his motorcycle as Mount Sinabung spews ash at Namanteran village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi

A resident rides his motorcycle as Mount Sinabung spews ash at Namanteran village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A resident rides his motorcycle as Mount Sinabung spews ash at Namanteran village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi
A visitor looks up inside the installation artwork called "Stacked" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei at the Art Unlimited exhibition at the Art Basel fair in Basel, Switzerland June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A visitor looks up inside the installation artwork called "Stacked" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei at the Art Unlimited exhibition at the Art Basel fair in Basel, Switzerland June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A visitor looks up inside the installation artwork called "Stacked" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei at the Art Unlimited exhibition at the Art Basel fair in Basel, Switzerland June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People play video games at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People play video games at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
People play video games at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Old residential buildings are demolished with controlled blasting in Chongqing municipality, China June 16, 2015. The buildings were demolished within 5 seconds on Tuesday to make way for the construction of a future traffic hub, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

Old residential buildings are demolished with controlled blasting in Chongqing municipality, China June 16, 2015. The buildings were demolished within 5 seconds on Tuesday to make way for the construction of a future traffic hub, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Old residential buildings are demolished with controlled blasting in Chongqing municipality, China June 16, 2015. The buildings were demolished within 5 seconds on Tuesday to make way for the construction of a future traffic hub, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily
Deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi greets his lawyers and people from behind bars after his verdict at a court on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt June 16, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced deposed President Mohamed Mursi to death on Tuesday on charges of killing, kidnapping and other offences during a 2011 mass jail break.The general guide of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mohamed Badie, and four other Brotherhood leaders were also handed the death penalty. More than 80 others were sentenced to death in absentia. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi greets his lawyers and people from behind bars after his verdict at a court on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt June 16, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced deposed President Mohamed Mursi to death on Tuesday on...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi greets his lawyers and people from behind bars after his verdict at a court on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt June 16, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced deposed President Mohamed Mursi to death on Tuesday on charges of killing, kidnapping and other offences during a 2011 mass jail break.The general guide of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mohamed Badie, and four other Brotherhood leaders were also handed the death penalty. More than 80 others were sentenced to death in absentia. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Russian serviceman walks past the Buk-1M missile system at the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian serviceman walks past the Buk-1M missile system at the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A Russian serviceman walks past the Buk-1M missile system at the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Kurdish fighters gesture while carrying their parties' flags in Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate after they said they took control of the area, June 15, 2015. Syrian Kurdish-led forces said they had captured a town at the Turkish border from Islamic State on Monday, driving it away from the frontier in an advance backed by U.S.-led air strikes that has thrust deep into the jihadists' Syria stronghold. The capture of Tel Abyad by the Kurdish YPG and smaller Syrian rebel groups means the Syrian Kurds effectively control some 400 km (250 miles) of the Syrian-Turkish border that has been a conduit for foreign fighters joining Islamic State. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters gesture while carrying their parties' flags in Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate after they said they took control of the area, June 15, 2015. Syrian Kurdish-led forces said they had captured a town at the Turkish border from Islamic...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Kurdish fighters gesture while carrying their parties' flags in Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate after they said they took control of the area, June 15, 2015. Syrian Kurdish-led forces said they had captured a town at the Turkish border from Islamic State on Monday, driving it away from the frontier in an advance backed by U.S.-led air strikes that has thrust deep into the jihadists' Syria stronghold. The capture of Tel Abyad by the Kurdish YPG and smaller Syrian rebel groups means the Syrian Kurds effectively control some 400 km (250 miles) of the Syrian-Turkish border that has been a conduit for foreign fighters joining Islamic State. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush acknowledges supporters while formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Miami, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush acknowledges supporters while formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Miami, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush acknowledges supporters while formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Miami, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Atdhe Gashi (L) of Germany fights with Yasin Yilmaz of Turkey during their men's 60kg round of 32 boxing fight at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Atdhe Gashi (L) of Germany fights with Yasin Yilmaz of Turkey during their men's 60kg round of 32 boxing fight at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Atdhe Gashi (L) of Germany fights with Yasin Yilmaz of Turkey during their men's 60kg round of 32 boxing fight at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Syrian refugee reacts as he waits behind border fences to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Syrian refugee reacts as he waits behind border fences to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A Syrian refugee reacts as he waits behind border fences to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Indian security personnel and onlookers stand next to the wreckage of an Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter aircraft after it crashed while on training sortie on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, June 16, 2015. The pilots of the aircraft ejected safely and there was no damage to any life or property, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Indian security personnel and onlookers stand next to the wreckage of an Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter aircraft after it crashed while on training sortie on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, June 16, 2015. The pilots of the aircraft ejected safely and there was no damage to any life or property, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Indian security personnel and onlookers stand next to the wreckage of an Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter aircraft after it crashed while on training sortie on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, June 16, 2015. The pilots of the aircraft ejected safely and there was no damage to any life or property, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man poses with Zimbabwean bank note at a bank in central Harare, June 15, 2015. Zimbabweans began exchanging old notes of local dollars for U.S. dollars, as President Robert Mugabe's government seeks to officially bury the worthless currency. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A man poses with Zimbabwean bank note at a bank in central Harare, June 15, 2015. Zimbabweans began exchanging old notes of local dollars for U.S. dollars, as President Robert Mugabe's government seeks to officially bury the worthless currency. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A man poses with Zimbabwean bank note at a bank in central Harare, June 15, 2015. Zimbabweans began exchanging old notes of local dollars for U.S. dollars, as President Robert Mugabe's government seeks to officially bury the worthless currency. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Court officers hold a national emblem as they ride a zip-line across a river, to attend a mobile court hearing of a divorce dispute, in Huilong village of Fengjie county, Chongqing municipality, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Court officers hold a national emblem as they ride a zip-line across a river, to attend a mobile court hearing of a divorce dispute, in Huilong village of Fengjie county, Chongqing municipality, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Court officers hold a national emblem as they ride a zip-line across a river, to attend a mobile court hearing of a divorce dispute, in Huilong village of Fengjie county, Chongqing municipality, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Models present creations from the Jimmy Choo Spring/Summer 2015 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Models present creations from the Jimmy Choo Spring/Summer 2015 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Models present creations from the Jimmy Choo Spring/Summer 2015 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A guard sits on the rubble of the house of Brigadier Fouad al-Emad, an army commander loyal to the Houthis, after air strikes destroyed it in Sanaa, Yemen, June 15, 2015. Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition bombarded Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa overnight as the country's warring factions prepared for talks expected to start in Geneva on Monday. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A guard sits on the rubble of the house of Brigadier Fouad al-Emad, an army commander loyal to the Houthis, after air strikes destroyed it in Sanaa, Yemen, June 15, 2015. Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition bombarded Yemen's Houthi-controlled...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A guard sits on the rubble of the house of Brigadier Fouad al-Emad, an army commander loyal to the Houthis, after air strikes destroyed it in Sanaa, Yemen, June 15, 2015. Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition bombarded Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa overnight as the country's warring factions prepared for talks expected to start in Geneva on Monday. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A migrant holds a banner at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A migrant holds a banner at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A migrant holds a banner at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Ioanna Xoulogi of Greece competes on the beam during the women's gymnastics team event at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Ioanna Xoulogi of Greece competes on the beam during the women's gymnastics team event at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Ioanna Xoulogi of Greece competes on the beam during the women's gymnastics team event at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Youths clean a dome of a mosque ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Youths clean a dome of a mosque ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Youths clean a dome of a mosque ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A aerial view shows riverside streets being flooded by an overflowing river after heavy rainfall hit Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, June 15, 2015. A severe downpour battered south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, leaving two dead and four others missing, local civil affairs bureau said on Sunday, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer

A aerial view shows riverside streets being flooded by an overflowing river after heavy rainfall hit Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, June 15, 2015. A severe downpour battered south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, leaving two dead and four others missing, local civil affairs bureau said on Sunday, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A aerial view shows riverside streets being flooded by an overflowing river after heavy rainfall hit Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, June 15, 2015. A severe downpour battered south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, leaving two dead and four others missing, local civil affairs bureau said on Sunday, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A Syrian refugee woman carries her belongings as she crosses into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Syrian refugee woman carries her belongings as she crosses into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A Syrian refugee woman carries her belongings as she crosses into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir waves to his supporters at the airport in the capital Khartoum, after attending an African Union conference in Johannesburg, June 15, 2015. Al-Bashir flew out of South Africa on Monday in defiance of a Pretoria court that later said he should have been arrested to face genocide charges at the International Criminal Court. Despite a legal order for him to stay in the country ahead of the ruling on his detention, the government let Bashir leave unhindered, with South Africa's ruling party accusing the ICC of being biased against Africans and "no longer useful". REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir waves to his supporters at the airport in the capital Khartoum, after attending an African Union conference in Johannesburg, June 15, 2015. Al-Bashir flew out of South Africa on Monday in defiance of a Pretoria court...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir waves to his supporters at the airport in the capital Khartoum, after attending an African Union conference in Johannesburg, June 15, 2015. Al-Bashir flew out of South Africa on Monday in defiance of a Pretoria court that later said he should have been arrested to face genocide charges at the International Criminal Court. Despite a legal order for him to stay in the country ahead of the ruling on his detention, the government let Bashir leave unhindered, with South Africa's ruling party accusing the ICC of being biased against Africans and "no longer useful". REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush knock on doors of the auditorium to gain entrance to his formal announcement of his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination at a kickoff rally in Miami, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush knock on doors of the auditorium to gain entrance to his formal announcement of his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination at a kickoff rally in Miami, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush knock on doors of the auditorium to gain entrance to his formal announcement of his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination at a kickoff rally in Miami, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Workers walk at one of the venues of a yoga camp ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Workers walk at one of the venues of a yoga camp ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Workers walk at one of the venues of a yoga camp ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A protester holds a copy of the bible outside of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, June 15, 2015. The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by the state of North Carolina to revive its law requiring women seeking an abortion to have an ultrasound of the fetus performed and described to them. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A protester holds a copy of the bible outside of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, June 15, 2015. The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by the state of North Carolina to revive its law requiring women seeking an abortion to have an ultrasound of the fetus performed and described to them. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A protester holds a copy of the bible outside of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, June 15, 2015. The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by the state of North Carolina to revive its law requiring women seeking an abortion to have an ultrasound of the fetus performed and described to them. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy gets drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A boy gets drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A boy gets drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Italian police evacuate a migrant from the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 16, 2015. On Saturday, some 200 migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan, attempted to cross the border from Italy and were blocked by Italian police and French gendarmes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Italian police evacuate a migrant from the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 16, 2015. On Saturday, some 200 migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan, attempted to cross the border from Italy and were blocked by Italian police and French gendarmes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Italian police evacuate a migrant from the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 16, 2015. On Saturday, some 200 migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan, attempted to cross the border from Italy and were blocked by Italian police and French gendarmes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets audience members at a campaign launch party in Concord, New Hampshire, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets audience members at a campaign launch party in Concord, New Hampshire, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets audience members at a campaign launch party in Concord, New Hampshire, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Flagbearers lower a Chinese national flag beside a banner set up by pro-democracy protesters outside Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 16, 2015. Hong Kong's leader warned on Tuesday that violence will not be tolerated, a day after authorities arrested 10 people and seized suspected explosives ahead of a crucial vote on a China-backed electoral reform package this week. Security has been stepped up across the Chinese-ruled city, including at government buildings and train stations, as it braces for a fresh showdown over plans for how its next leader is elected in 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Flagbearers lower a Chinese national flag beside a banner set up by pro-democracy protesters outside Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 16, 2015. Hong Kong's leader warned on Tuesday that violence will not be tolerated, a day after authorities...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Flagbearers lower a Chinese national flag beside a banner set up by pro-democracy protesters outside Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 16, 2015. Hong Kong's leader warned on Tuesday that violence will not be tolerated, a day after authorities arrested 10 people and seized suspected explosives ahead of a crucial vote on a China-backed electoral reform package this week. Security has been stepped up across the Chinese-ruled city, including at government buildings and train stations, as it braces for a fresh showdown over plans for how its next leader is elected in 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
