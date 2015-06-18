Editor's choice
President Barack Obama reacts after being told where to stand as Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor (R) directs others to the center of the stage during the investiture ceremony for Attorney General Loretta Lynch at the Warner Theatre in...more
Protesters are hit by a petrol bomb during a demonstration called for by students and teachers in downtown Santiago, Chile June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A stuntman flies through the air following an explosion during the filming of the Koldo Serra directed feature film Gernika in the Basque town of Guernica, northern Spain June 17, 2015. The film centers on an American journalist reporting the aerial...more
An excavator removes a dead bear at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. Tigers, lions, bears and wolves were among more than 30 animals that escaped from a Georgian zoo and onto the streets of the capital Tbilisi on Sunday during floods that...more
Members of the Edmonton Police Service follow the hearse carrying the coffin of slain Edmonton Police officer, Constable Daniel Woodall, during the Regimental Funeral Procession in Edmonton, Canada June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber
A migrant prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A night drill of ground artillery sub-units is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 16, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) poses with the Larry O'Brien Trophy as Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) celebrates with the NBA Finals MVP trophy after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game six of the NBA Finals in...more
Police officers stand around a man, suspected of a bomb-making plot ahead of an electoral reform vote, as he is brought to an abandoned former Asia Television Limited (ATV) studio for investigation in Hong Kong, June 16, 2015. Hong Kong's leader...more
U.S. Republican presidential candidate, real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump holds up his financial statement showing his net worth as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at...more
Pro-Islamists demonstrators light flares during a protest against an Egyptian court's decision to sentence deposed President Mohamed Mursi to death, in front of the Egyptian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, early June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A group of migrants react as they are evacuated by Italian police from the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 16, 2015. On Saturday,some 200 migrants, principally from Eritrea and...more
A resident rides his motorcycle as Mount Sinabung spews ash at Namanteran village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi
Kurdish fighters gesture while carrying their parties' flags in Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate after they said they took control of the area, June 15, 2015. Syrian Kurdish-led forces said they had captured a town at the Turkish border from Islamic...more
Men hold an injured girl saved from under rubble, at a site hit by what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
U.S. forward Abby Wambach celebrates after scoring a goal against Nigeria during the first half in a Group D soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup in Vancouver, Jun 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
A Russian serviceman walks past the Buk-1M missile system at the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi greets his lawyers and people from behind bars after his verdict at a court on the outskirts of Cairo, June 16, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced deposed President Mohamed Mursi to death on Tuesday on charges...more
An Airbus E-Fan.1, an electrical aircraft participates in flying display during the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Team Switzerland competes during their synchronized swimming team final at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors react on the rock as a man jumps into the water, above Cleopatra's Beach, on a summer�s day before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on June 18, at the Mediterranean city of Marsa Matrouh, northwest of Cairo, June 16,...more
A woman reacts as she rests from walking back to Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, after fleeing Maskana town in the Aleppo countryside June 16, 2015. With a string of victories over Islamic State, Syria's Kurds are proving themselves an ever more...more
A Muslim woman uses a theodolite to perform "rukyah", the sighting of the new moon which signals the start of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Workmen examine the damage at the scene of a 4th-story apartment building balcony collapse in Berkeley, California, June 16, 2015. Six people were killed, including five young Irish citizens, and at least seven other people were injured when an...more
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand with children near a sign in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James shakes hands with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the fourth quarter of game six of the NBA Finals in Cleveland, June 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama speaks to pupils during a visit to Mulberry school for girls in London, Britain, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Men search for survivors at a site hit by what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Atdhe Gashi (L) of Germany fights with Yasin Yilmaz of Turkey during their men's 60kg round of 32 boxing fight at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Flares are seen as Russian Mi-28 military helicopters fly during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.