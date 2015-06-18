Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 17, 2015 | 9:50pm EDT

Editor's choice

President Barack Obama reacts after being told where to stand as Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor (R) directs others to the center of the stage during the investiture ceremony for Attorney General Loretta Lynch at the Warner Theatre in Washington June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama reacts after being told where to stand as Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor (R) directs others to the center of the stage during the investiture ceremony for Attorney General Loretta Lynch at the Warner Theatre in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
President Barack Obama reacts after being told where to stand as Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor (R) directs others to the center of the stage during the investiture ceremony for Attorney General Loretta Lynch at the Warner Theatre in Washington June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 30
Protesters are hit by a petrol bomb during a demonstration called for by students and teachers in downtown Santiago, Chile June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Protesters are hit by a petrol bomb during a demonstration called for by students and teachers in downtown Santiago, Chile June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Protesters are hit by a petrol bomb during a demonstration called for by students and teachers in downtown Santiago, Chile June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
2 / 30
A stuntman flies through the air following an explosion during the filming of the Koldo Serra directed feature film Gernika in the Basque town of Guernica, northern Spain June 17, 2015. The film centers on an American journalist reporting the aerial bombing of the town during the Spanish Civil War by planes from Germany's Condor Legion, in aid of the nationalist military rebellion led by General Francisco Franco. REUTERS/Vincent West

A stuntman flies through the air following an explosion during the filming of the Koldo Serra directed feature film Gernika in the Basque town of Guernica, northern Spain June 17, 2015. The film centers on an American journalist reporting the aerial...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A stuntman flies through the air following an explosion during the filming of the Koldo Serra directed feature film Gernika in the Basque town of Guernica, northern Spain June 17, 2015. The film centers on an American journalist reporting the aerial bombing of the town during the Spanish Civil War by planes from Germany's Condor Legion, in aid of the nationalist military rebellion led by General Francisco Franco. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
3 / 30
An excavator removes a dead bear at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. Tigers, lions, bears and wolves were among more than 30 animals that escaped from a Georgian zoo and onto the streets of the capital Tbilisi on Sunday during floods that killed at least 12 people. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

An excavator removes a dead bear at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. Tigers, lions, bears and wolves were among more than 30 animals that escaped from a Georgian zoo and onto the streets of the capital Tbilisi on Sunday during floods that...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
An excavator removes a dead bear at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. Tigers, lions, bears and wolves were among more than 30 animals that escaped from a Georgian zoo and onto the streets of the capital Tbilisi on Sunday during floods that killed at least 12 people. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
4 / 30
Members of the Edmonton Police Service follow the hearse carrying the coffin of slain Edmonton Police officer, Constable Daniel Woodall, during the Regimental Funeral Procession in Edmonton, Canada June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

Members of the Edmonton Police Service follow the hearse carrying the coffin of slain Edmonton Police officer, Constable Daniel Woodall, during the Regimental Funeral Procession in Edmonton, Canada June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Members of the Edmonton Police Service follow the hearse carrying the coffin of slain Edmonton Police officer, Constable Daniel Woodall, during the Regimental Funeral Procession in Edmonton, Canada June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber
Close
5 / 30
A migrant prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A migrant prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A migrant prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
6 / 30
A night drill of ground artillery sub-units is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 16, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

A night drill of ground artillery sub-units is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 16, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A night drill of ground artillery sub-units is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 16, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
7 / 30
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) poses with the Larry O'Brien Trophy as Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) celebrates with the NBA Finals MVP trophy after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game six of the NBA Finals in Cleveland, June 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) poses with the Larry O'Brien Trophy as Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) celebrates with the NBA Finals MVP trophy after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game six of the NBA Finals in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) poses with the Larry O'Brien Trophy as Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) celebrates with the NBA Finals MVP trophy after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game six of the NBA Finals in Cleveland, June 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 30
Police officers stand around a man, suspected of a bomb-making plot ahead of an electoral reform vote, as he is brought to an abandoned former Asia Television Limited (ATV) studio for investigation in Hong Kong, June 16, 2015. Hong Kong's leader warned on Tuesday that violence will not be tolerated, a day after authorities arrested 10 people and seized suspected explosives ahead of a crucial vote on a China-backed electoral reform package this week. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police officers stand around a man, suspected of a bomb-making plot ahead of an electoral reform vote, as he is brought to an abandoned former Asia Television Limited (ATV) studio for investigation in Hong Kong, June 16, 2015. Hong Kong's leader...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Police officers stand around a man, suspected of a bomb-making plot ahead of an electoral reform vote, as he is brought to an abandoned former Asia Television Limited (ATV) studio for investigation in Hong Kong, June 16, 2015. Hong Kong's leader warned on Tuesday that violence will not be tolerated, a day after authorities arrested 10 people and seized suspected explosives ahead of a crucial vote on a China-backed electoral reform package this week. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
9 / 30
U.S. Republican presidential candidate, real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump holds up his financial statement showing his net worth as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. Republican presidential candidate, real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump holds up his financial statement showing his net worth as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
U.S. Republican presidential candidate, real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump holds up his financial statement showing his net worth as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
10 / 30
Pro-Islamists demonstrators light flares during a protest against an Egyptian court's decision to sentence deposed President Mohamed Mursi to death, in front of the Egyptian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, early June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Pro-Islamists demonstrators light flares during a protest against an Egyptian court's decision to sentence deposed President Mohamed Mursi to death, in front of the Egyptian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, early June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Pro-Islamists demonstrators light flares during a protest against an Egyptian court's decision to sentence deposed President Mohamed Mursi to death, in front of the Egyptian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, early June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
11 / 30
A group of migrants react as they are evacuated by Italian police from the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 16, 2015. On Saturday,some 200 migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan, attempted to cross the border from Italy and were blocked by Italian police and French gendarmes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A group of migrants react as they are evacuated by Italian police from the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 16, 2015. On Saturday,some 200 migrants, principally from Eritrea and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A group of migrants react as they are evacuated by Italian police from the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 16, 2015. On Saturday,some 200 migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan, attempted to cross the border from Italy and were blocked by Italian police and French gendarmes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
12 / 30
A resident rides his motorcycle as Mount Sinabung spews ash at Namanteran village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi

A resident rides his motorcycle as Mount Sinabung spews ash at Namanteran village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A resident rides his motorcycle as Mount Sinabung spews ash at Namanteran village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi
Close
13 / 30
Kurdish fighters gesture while carrying their parties' flags in Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate after they said they took control of the area, June 15, 2015. Syrian Kurdish-led forces said they had captured a town at the Turkish border from Islamic State on Monday, driving it away from the frontier in an advance backed by U.S.-led air strikes that has thrust deep into the jihadists' Syria stronghold. The capture of Tel Abyad by the Kurdish YPG and smaller Syrian rebel groups means the Syrian Kurds effectively control some 400 km (250 miles) of the Syrian-Turkish border that has been a conduit for foreign fighters joining Islamic State. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters gesture while carrying their parties' flags in Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate after they said they took control of the area, June 15, 2015. Syrian Kurdish-led forces said they had captured a town at the Turkish border from Islamic...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Kurdish fighters gesture while carrying their parties' flags in Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate after they said they took control of the area, June 15, 2015. Syrian Kurdish-led forces said they had captured a town at the Turkish border from Islamic State on Monday, driving it away from the frontier in an advance backed by U.S.-led air strikes that has thrust deep into the jihadists' Syria stronghold. The capture of Tel Abyad by the Kurdish YPG and smaller Syrian rebel groups means the Syrian Kurds effectively control some 400 km (250 miles) of the Syrian-Turkish border that has been a conduit for foreign fighters joining Islamic State. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
14 / 30
Men hold an injured girl saved from under rubble, at a site hit by what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Men hold an injured girl saved from under rubble, at a site hit by what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Men hold an injured girl saved from under rubble, at a site hit by what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
15 / 30
U.S. forward Abby Wambach celebrates after scoring a goal against Nigeria during the first half in a Group D soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup in Vancouver, Jun 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

U.S. forward Abby Wambach celebrates after scoring a goal against Nigeria during the first half in a Group D soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup in Vancouver, Jun 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
U.S. forward Abby Wambach celebrates after scoring a goal against Nigeria during the first half in a Group D soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup in Vancouver, Jun 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 30
A Russian serviceman walks past the Buk-1M missile system at the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian serviceman walks past the Buk-1M missile system at the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A Russian serviceman walks past the Buk-1M missile system at the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
17 / 30
Deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi greets his lawyers and people from behind bars after his verdict at a court on the outskirts of Cairo, June 16, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced deposed President Mohamed Mursi to death on Tuesday on charges of killing, kidnapping and other offences during a 2011 mass jail break.The general guide of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mohamed Badie, and four other Brotherhood leaders were also handed the death penalty. More than 80 others were sentenced to death in absentia. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi greets his lawyers and people from behind bars after his verdict at a court on the outskirts of Cairo, June 16, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced deposed President Mohamed Mursi to death on Tuesday on charges...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi greets his lawyers and people from behind bars after his verdict at a court on the outskirts of Cairo, June 16, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced deposed President Mohamed Mursi to death on Tuesday on charges of killing, kidnapping and other offences during a 2011 mass jail break.The general guide of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mohamed Badie, and four other Brotherhood leaders were also handed the death penalty. More than 80 others were sentenced to death in absentia. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
18 / 30
An Airbus E-Fan.1, an electrical aircraft participates in flying display during the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An Airbus E-Fan.1, an electrical aircraft participates in flying display during the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
An Airbus E-Fan.1, an electrical aircraft participates in flying display during the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
19 / 30
Team Switzerland competes during their synchronized swimming team final at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Team Switzerland competes during their synchronized swimming team final at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Team Switzerland competes during their synchronized swimming team final at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
20 / 30
Visitors react on the rock as a man jumps into the water, above Cleopatra's Beach, on a summer�s day before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on June 18, at the Mediterranean city of Marsa Matrouh, northwest of Cairo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Visitors react on the rock as a man jumps into the water, above Cleopatra's Beach, on a summer�s day before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on June 18, at the Mediterranean city of Marsa Matrouh, northwest of Cairo, June 16,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Visitors react on the rock as a man jumps into the water, above Cleopatra's Beach, on a summer�s day before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on June 18, at the Mediterranean city of Marsa Matrouh, northwest of Cairo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
21 / 30
A woman reacts as she rests from walking back to Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, after fleeing Maskana town in the Aleppo countryside June 16, 2015. With a string of victories over Islamic State, Syria's Kurds are proving themselves an ever more dependable ally in the U.S.-led fight against the jihadists and building influence that will make them a force in Middle Eastern politics. Aided by U.S.-led air strikes, the Kurdish-led YPG militia may have dealt Islamic State its worst defeat to date in Syria by seizing the town of Tel Abyad at the Turkish border, cutting a supply route to the jihadists' de facto capital of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A woman reacts as she rests from walking back to Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, after fleeing Maskana town in the Aleppo countryside June 16, 2015. With a string of victories over Islamic State, Syria's Kurds are proving themselves an ever more...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A woman reacts as she rests from walking back to Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, after fleeing Maskana town in the Aleppo countryside June 16, 2015. With a string of victories over Islamic State, Syria's Kurds are proving themselves an ever more dependable ally in the U.S.-led fight against the jihadists and building influence that will make them a force in Middle Eastern politics. Aided by U.S.-led air strikes, the Kurdish-led YPG militia may have dealt Islamic State its worst defeat to date in Syria by seizing the town of Tel Abyad at the Turkish border, cutting a supply route to the jihadists' de facto capital of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
22 / 30
A Muslim woman uses a theodolite to perform "rukyah", the sighting of the new moon which signals the start of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A Muslim woman uses a theodolite to perform "rukyah", the sighting of the new moon which signals the start of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A Muslim woman uses a theodolite to perform "rukyah", the sighting of the new moon which signals the start of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
23 / 30
Workmen examine the damage at the scene of a 4th-story apartment building balcony collapse in Berkeley, California, June 16, 2015. Six people were killed, including five young Irish citizens, and at least seven other people were injured when an apartment balcony collapsed early on Tuesday in the Californian city of Berkeley, Ireland's foreign minister said. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Workmen examine the damage at the scene of a 4th-story apartment building balcony collapse in Berkeley, California, June 16, 2015. Six people were killed, including five young Irish citizens, and at least seven other people were injured when an...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Workmen examine the damage at the scene of a 4th-story apartment building balcony collapse in Berkeley, California, June 16, 2015. Six people were killed, including five young Irish citizens, and at least seven other people were injured when an apartment balcony collapsed early on Tuesday in the Californian city of Berkeley, Ireland's foreign minister said. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
24 / 30
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand with children near a sign in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand with children near a sign in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand with children near a sign in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
25 / 30
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James shakes hands with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the fourth quarter of game six of the NBA Finals in Cleveland, June 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James shakes hands with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the fourth quarter of game six of the NBA Finals in Cleveland, June 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James shakes hands with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the fourth quarter of game six of the NBA Finals in Cleveland, June 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
26 / 30
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama speaks to pupils during a visit to Mulberry school for girls in London, Britain, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama speaks to pupils during a visit to Mulberry school for girls in London, Britain, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama speaks to pupils during a visit to Mulberry school for girls in London, Britain, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
27 / 30
Men search for survivors at a site hit by what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Men search for survivors at a site hit by what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Men search for survivors at a site hit by what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
28 / 30
Atdhe Gashi (L) of Germany fights with Yasin Yilmaz of Turkey during their men's 60kg round of 32 boxing fight at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Atdhe Gashi (L) of Germany fights with Yasin Yilmaz of Turkey during their men's 60kg round of 32 boxing fight at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Atdhe Gashi (L) of Germany fights with Yasin Yilmaz of Turkey during their men's 60kg round of 32 boxing fight at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
29 / 30
Flares are seen as Russian Mi-28 military helicopters fly during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Flares are seen as Russian Mi-28 military helicopters fly during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Flares are seen as Russian Mi-28 military helicopters fly during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 16 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 15 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 12 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 12 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast