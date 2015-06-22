Dogs for sale are seen in Dashichang dog market ahead of a local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, China June 21, 2015. In the market, some dogs are sold as pets, while others are sold for dog meat. Local residents in Yulin host...more

Dogs for sale are seen in Dashichang dog market ahead of a local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, China June 21, 2015. In the market, some dogs are sold as pets, while others are sold for dog meat. Local residents in Yulin host small gatherings to consume dog meat and lychees in celebration of the summer solstice which marks the coming of the hottest days for the festival, which this year falls on Monday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

