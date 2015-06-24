People toast over a dog meat dish at a dog meat restaurant on the day of local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, China June 22, 2015. For many residents of China's southern town of Yulin, the peak of summer is the perfect time to...more

People toast over a dog meat dish at a dog meat restaurant on the day of local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, China June 22, 2015. For many residents of China's southern town of Yulin, the peak of summer is the perfect time to get together with family and friends - and consume copious amounts of dog meat. Thousands of dogs are expected to end up on the chopping block during the city's annual dog meat festival, which has become increasingly controversial in China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

