Glueckert Funeral Home Funeral Director John Glueckert lifts the casket containing the remains of an abandoned newborn baby on to a table in preparation for funeral and burial services in Arlington Heights, Illinois, United States, June 19, 2015. More than a year after a baby boy was found dead in a plastic shopping bag on a Chicago sidewalk, he was laid to rest in a tiny white casket covered with blue and white flowers. Rest in His Arms, an Illinois charity set up 10 years ago, has provided funerals for 25 children, mostly infants, abandoned or otherwise victims of crimes. Susan Walker, 46, started the group after a dead baby was discovered at a recycling plant in the northern suburbs. His parents were never found. Some 150 strangers turned up to the first funeral. If a baby is nameless, volunteers provide one - the boy at the Chicago service, whose teenage mother has been charged with murder, was Angel Antonio. Often neighbors come to pay their respects to the infant, as do first responders - at times, entire police departments attend the final farewell to an unknown child. REUTERS/Jim Young

