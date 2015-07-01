Editor's choice
A pensioner is squeezed as she waits outside a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in Athens, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Smoke comes out from the helmets of dummies beside People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers during a mock shooting practice, at a PLA naval base in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Security forces and rescue teams examine the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Pro-Euro protestors hold Greek national flags during a pro-Euro rally in front of the parliament building, in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
U.S. soldiers attend to a wounded soldier at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Student protesters and policemen push each other as the students try to pass a police line during a protest against military representatives in parliament who have been appointed by the military commander-in-chief and who occupy a mandatory 25...more
Aiden (L) and Ty Johnston play under a fountain in Nottingham, Britain June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Rafael Nadal of Spain shakes sweat of his head after winning his match against Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
United States midfielder Tobin Heath (17) celebrates with United States goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris (18) after defeating Germany in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Canada, June 30, 2015. United States...more
A Girl Scout loses her balance in her camp chair around a pretend campfire as President Barack Obama and the first lady welcome the scouts to a camp-out on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actor Channing Tatum photo-bombs Joe Manganiello as he poses at the European premiere of "Magic Mike XXL" at Leicester Square in London, Britain June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Two fans of Chile's soccer team walk after Chile's victory over Peru in their Copa America 2015 semi-finals soccer match in Santiago, Chile, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Catherine Allen
The Russian Progress-M spacecraft is ready to be lifted on its launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 1, 2015. An unmanned SpaceX rocket exploded about two minutes after liftoff from Florida on Sunday, destroying a cargo ship bound for...more
Indonesian air force soldiers carry the coffin of a victim of an Indonesian military C-130B Hercules aircraft that crashed into a residential area, near a Hercules C130 airplane at a military airbase in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia province July...more
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) of Delhi in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Pro-Euro protesters shout slogans during a rally in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A family member touches the covered body of Malachi Rosenfeld during his funeral in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kochav Hashachar July 1, 2015. Rosenfeld, one of four Israelis shot in the occupied West Bank on Monday by a suspected Palestinian...more
A passenger on a stretcher is carried by ambulance officers as the passenger gets off a Shinkansen bullet train at Odawara station after it made an emergency stop, in Odawara, west of Tokyo June 30, 2015. Two passengers on a Japanese Shinkansen...more
A resident walks on a makeshift walkway above a flooded street from the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Careiro da Varzea of Amazonas State, Brazil, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Glueckert Funeral Home Funeral Director John Glueckert lifts the casket containing the remains of an abandoned newborn baby on to a table in preparation for funeral and burial services in Arlington Heights, Illinois, United States, June 19, 2015....more
A protester argues with a police officer during a demonstration in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2015, the day marking the 18th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to Chinese sovereignty. Thousands of Hong Kong protesters marched for full...more
Migrants receive medical assistance as they disembark from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot at Catania's harbor, Italy, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring a goal against Paraguay during their Copa America 2015 semi-final soccer match at Estadio Municipal Alcaldesa Ester Roa Rebolledo in Concepcion, Chile, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
The moon rises above the weather vane at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club which hosts the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
