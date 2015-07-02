Hajra Catic poses under pictures of victims of the genocide in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina June 11, 2015. Catic is among several thousand of women who still search for the remains of their closest relatives 20 years after the Srebrenica massacre of 8,000 Muslim men and boys. With the help of Edmin Jakubovic, who was the last person to see her son injured on the ground, Catic has been constantly searching for her son in the woods. Six months ago, she found a skull and a jaw, but the DNA results are still not available. She fears that if she doesn't find his remains, it will be as he had never existed. All that is left of her son is his picture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

