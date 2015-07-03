A son of Palestinian refugee Saad Eldeen Al-Jamal bids farewell to one of his father's two African lion cubs before the cubs leave Gaza through the Erez crossing between northern Gaza Strip and Israel, July 3, 2015. Jamal said he is placing his two cubs, Mona and Alex, with FOUR PAWS International, hoping they will get better care in a proper place. Jamal added that he is no longer able to to take care of their food and medical care, and that they may pose danger to people as they become bigger. The cubs' parents were believed to have been smuggled into Gaza through a tunnel along the border with Egypt nearly three years ago. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

