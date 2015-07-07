Edition:
Newly-appointed Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos (R) and outgoing Yannis Varoufakis embrace at the Finance Ministry after a handover ceremony in Athens, Greece, July 6, 2015. Greece's top negotiator in aid talks with creditors, Euclid Tsakalotos, sworn in as finance minister on Monday after the resignation of Yanis Varoufakis. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car (3) crashes against the catch fence during the finish of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida July 6, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces stay at a building damaged in fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk, Ukraine, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A reveller is punched in the face by another reveller during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2015. The festival, best known for its daily running of the bulls, kicked off on Monday with the traditional "Chupinazo" rocket launch and will run until July 14. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A man carries an injured child found in the rubble after an Iraqi Sukhoi jet accidentally dropped a bomb in Ni'iriya district in Baghdad, Iraq July 6, 2015. The Iraqi plane accidentally dropped the bomb on an eastern Baghdad neighborhood on Monday, police and residents said, killing at least five people and destroying several houses. The Sukhoi jet had been taking part in an air strike against Islamic State militants, Iraqi television said. One of its bombs failed to detach from the plane during the mission then fell as the plane was returning to base. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A pensioner argues with an official as he tries to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of his pension in Athens, Greece, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Britain's Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
United States players react as they receive the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada July 5, 2015. The United States won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Riot police detain masked youth during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. The national geological park, covering an area of 510 square km (197 square miles), is known for its colorful and special rock formations. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Men mourn the death of a relative, who was killed with two others by unidentified gunmen, in a hospital Quetta, Pakistan, July 6, 2015. A policeman and two others were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on them near the passport office at Joint Road in Quetta on Monday, according to the police. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Tibetan monks carry a portrait of Dalai Lama during his 80th birthday celebrations in Kathmandu, Nepal July 6, 2015. Nepal ceased issuing refugee papers to Tibetans in 1989 and recognizes Tibet to be a part of China. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakara

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A 'No' supporter flashes V signs from inside the Zappeion conference center in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
A girl reads the Koran at a Koranic school during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Benghazi, Libya July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
A man wearing a Tour de France best climber's jersey practices flyboarding before the start of the 166-km (103.15 miles) second stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Utrecht to Zeeland, Netherlands July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Soldiers march during a military parade to celebrate the anniversary of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Residents take shelter under the roof of a bus stop on a flooded highway, after tropical storm Linfa hit Luna, La Union in northern Philippines July 6, 2015. REUTERS/TJ Corpuz

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Houthi followers hold mock missiles and their rifles as they shout slogans during a demonstration against the United Nations in Sanaa, Yemen, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Children jump from a three-meter platform into the water on a hot summer day in the western Austrian city of Hall in Tirol, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
A man takes a shower during the second heat wave of the summer on Sacaba beach in Malaga, southern Spain, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
An enthusiast wearing a costume holds a girl during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 3, 2015. About 50 people participated in the three-day re-enactment of the Battle of the Horns of Hattin, where Muslim forces led by the legendary Salah al-Din defeated Christian fighters in the late 12th century. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Revelers hold up red scarves and the Basque flag called the Ikurrina during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2015. The festival, best known for its daily running of the bulls, kicked off on Monday with the traditional "Chupinazo" rocket launch and will run until July 14. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis (L) looks on as Ecuador's President Rafael Correa (R) makes his speech after he landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. Pope Francis landed in Ecuador's capital Quito on Sunday to begin an eight-day tour of South America that will also include visits to Bolivia and Paraguay. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Teen blogger Amos Yee leaves with his parents after his sentencing, from the State Courts in Singapore July 6, 2015. The Singapore teenager who posted a video online deemed offensive to Christians and an obscene image of late leader Lee Kuan Yew will be released after the court sentenced him on Monday to jail time already served. The court sentenced Yee, 16, to four weeks of imprisonment from June 2, which means he could be released immediately after spending 50 days in remand. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A woman looks at jellyfish during a media preview for the Epson Aqua Park Shinagawa aquarium's re-opening in Tokyo, Japan July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A model presents a creation by designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Schiaparelli house in Paris, France, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
