Pictures | Thu Jul 9, 2015 | 10:05pm EDT

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley signs a legislation permanently removing the Confederate battle flag from the state capitol grounds, following an emotional debate spurred by the massacre of nine black churchgoers last month, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Colombian Air Force pilots in their Blackhawk-Arpia helicopters perform aerobatics during the F-Air Colombia 2015 air festival in Rionegro, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Pope Francis blows his nose while riding on a Popemobile through a crowd of faithful at the Cristo Redentor square in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves during her match against Serena Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
A pensioner undergoing oxygen therapy reacts as she tries to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in the city of Thessaloniki, Greece July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Trader Peter Tuchman gestures as he talks on the phone following the resumption of trading following a several hour long stoppage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A surfer jumps off a pier in Durban, South Africa July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Performers in traditional dressing dance on a street where Pope Francis will drive past in a popemobile in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Damaged homes are seen after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Habeza Katu, who estimates her age at around 50, stands in floodwaters in front of her home in Nyaung Chaung village, northern Rakhine State, Myanmar on June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Aubrey Belford

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Palestinians wearing costumes perform to amuse children in front of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City July 8, 2015. The majority of children living in areas of Gaza hardest-hit during last year's conflict are showing signs of severe emotional distress and trauma, including frequent bed wetting and nightmares, a global children's charity said on Monday. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
An agricultural aircraft flies over Nakhonsawan province, in a bid to seed clouds, north of Bangkok, Thailand July 9, 2015. Thailand is suffering its worst drought in more than a decade. In an effort to maintain water levels in the dams that supply water for agriculture in the provinces as well as taps in the capital Bangkok, the government has asked farmers to refrain from planting rice since last October. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci (R) and Greek Cypriot leader, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, chat during a bi-communal event organized by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce in Nicosia, Cyprus July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
An injured unidentified runner is attended by medical services following the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2015. Six runners were hospitalized following the run that lasted two minutes and twenty-seven seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Palestinians Hamas militants march during an anti-Israel rally in Gaza City July 8, 2015. July 8th marks the one-year anniversary of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the words Republika Srpska (Serb Republic) printed on it is seen inside the main residence of an abandoned agricultural cooperative in Kravica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 1, 2015. Bullet holes riddle the walls at the site where between 1,000 and 1,500 people were killed, according to the Missing Persons Institute of Bosnia and Herzegovina. On Saturday, Bosnia marks the 20th anniversary of Europe�s worst mass killing since World War Two - the slaughter of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys by Bosnian Serb forces during five July days in 1995. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A woman reacts as she touches a truck carrying 136 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in the village of Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
A man removes broken glass from a window of Thai honorary consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, July 9, 2015. Thailand confirmed on Thursday it had forcibly returned nearly 100 Uighur migrants to China, heightening tensions between Ankara and Beijing over the treatment of the Turkic language-speaking and largely Muslim minority. Turkish protesters attacked the Thai honorary consulate in Istanbul overnight in protest over Bangkok's expulsion of the Ugihurs, smashing windows and ransacking parts of the building. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Kilikis help each other dress during San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the Giants and Big Heads) in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. "Kilikis", wearing oversized masks as they playfully hit bystanders with sponges on sticks, parade daily through the city accompanied by brass bands during the nine-day-long festival. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A model waits to get her nail varnish to dry at the backstage area for the fashion show of Guido Maria Kretschmer at Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2016 in Berlin, Germany, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Workers walk along wires as they inspect newly built electricity pylons above crop fields in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Richard Gasquet of France falls during his match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
French designer Jean Paul Gaultier (L) appears with model Anna Cleveland at the end of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show in Paris, France, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
An ATM which is no longer dispensing cash displays a message on its screen in central Athens, Greece July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Woo

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Kashmiri Muslim women pray upon seeing a relic, believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad, displayed to devotees on the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali at Hazratbal shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 9, 2015. Hundreds of Kashmiri Muslims on Thursday thronged to the Hazratbal shrine which houses what is believed to be a relic from the beard of Prophet Mohammed to offer prayers on the occasion of death anniversary of Hazrat Ali, son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
A wild cow charges at a reveler holding a cell phone after the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Riot policemen detain an opposition supporter during a protest in front of the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) building in Managua, Nicaragua July 8, 2015. The protesters were demonstrating to demand for what they call fairer elections in the country next year. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, China July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
