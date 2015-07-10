Editor's choice
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley signs a legislation permanently removing the Confederate battle flag from the state capitol grounds, following an emotional debate spurred by the massacre of nine black churchgoers last month, July 9, 2015....more
Colombian Air Force pilots in their Blackhawk-Arpia helicopters perform aerobatics during the F-Air Colombia 2015 air festival in Rionegro, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Pope Francis blows his nose while riding on a Popemobile through a crowd of faithful at the Cristo Redentor square in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves during her match against Serena Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A pensioner undergoing oxygen therapy reacts as she tries to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in the city of Thessaloniki, Greece July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Trader Peter Tuchman gestures as he talks on the phone following the resumption of trading following a several hour long stoppage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A surfer jumps off a pier in Durban, South Africa July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Performers in traditional dressing dance on a street where Pope Francis will drive past in a popemobile in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Damaged homes are seen after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar...more
Habeza Katu, who estimates her age at around 50, stands in floodwaters in front of her home in Nyaung Chaung village, northern Rakhine State, Myanmar on June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Aubrey Belford
Palestinians wearing costumes perform to amuse children in front of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City July 8, 2015. The majority of children living in areas of...more
An agricultural aircraft flies over Nakhonsawan province, in a bid to seed clouds, north of Bangkok, Thailand July 9, 2015. Thailand is suffering its worst drought in more than a decade. In an effort to maintain water levels in the dams that supply...more
Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci (R) and Greek Cypriot leader, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, chat during a bi-communal event organized by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce in Nicosia,...more
An injured unidentified runner is attended by medical services following the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2015. Six runners were hospitalized following the run that lasted two minutes and...more
Palestinians Hamas militants march during an anti-Israel rally in Gaza City July 8, 2015. July 8th marks the one-year anniversary of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the words Republika Srpska (Serb Republic) printed on it is seen inside the main residence of an abandoned agricultural cooperative in Kravica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 1, 2015. Bullet holes riddle...more
A woman reacts as she touches a truck carrying 136 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in the village of Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A man removes broken glass from a window of Thai honorary consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, July 9, 2015. Thailand confirmed on Thursday it had forcibly returned nearly 100 Uighur migrants to China, heightening tensions between Ankara and Beijing over...more
Kilikis help each other dress during San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the Giants and Big Heads) in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. "Kilikis", wearing oversized masks as they playfully hit bystanders with...more
A model waits to get her nail varnish to dry at the backstage area for the fashion show of Guido Maria Kretschmer at Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2016 in Berlin, Germany, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Workers walk along wires as they inspect newly built electricity pylons above crop fields in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Richard Gasquet of France falls during his match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
French designer Jean Paul Gaultier (L) appears with model Anna Cleveland at the end of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show in Paris, France, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An ATM which is no longer dispensing cash displays a message on its screen in central Athens, Greece July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Woo
Kashmiri Muslim women pray upon seeing a relic, believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad, displayed to devotees on the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali at Hazratbal shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 9, 2015....more
A wild cow charges at a reveler holding a cell phone after the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Riot policemen detain an opposition supporter during a protest in front of the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) building in Managua, Nicaragua July 8, 2015. The protesters were demonstrating to demand for what they call fairer elections in the country...more
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, China July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
