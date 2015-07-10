A Mozabite Berber man reacts at his burnt house after clashes between Arabs and Mozabits in Guerrara near Ghardaia, Algeria July 9, 2015. At least 22 people have been killed in ethnic clashes between Arab and Amazigh communities around the Algerian...more

A Mozabite Berber man reacts at his burnt house after clashes between Arabs and Mozabits in Guerrara near Ghardaia, Algeria July 9, 2015. At least 22 people have been killed in ethnic clashes between Arab and Amazigh communities around the Algerian desert town of Ghardaia, with several businesses and homes burned down, medical sources and state media said on Wednesday. The violence that erupted over the weekend was some of the worst in years in the flashpoint region where tensions often run high between Arabs and Mozabite Berbers - one of the Amazigh people of North Africa - competing for jobs, houses and land. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close