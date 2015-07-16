Yasukazu Hamada (2nd R), chairman of the Upper House Special Committee on on Security, shouts as he is surrounded by opposition lawmakers during a vote on on the security-related legislation at the parliament in Tokyo July 15, 2015. Legislation to...more

Yasukazu Hamada (2nd R), chairman of the Upper House Special Committee on on Security, shouts as he is surrounded by opposition lawmakers during a vote on on the security-related legislation at the parliament in Tokyo July 15, 2015. Legislation to implement a dramatic change in Japanese defence policy that could allow troops to fight abroad for the first time since World War Two was approved by a lower house panel on Wednesday, despite opposition from a majority of ordinary voters. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

