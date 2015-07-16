Editor's Choice
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) sits next to Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos (L) as he attends a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A new close-up image of a region near Pluto's equator reveals a range of youthful mountains rising as high as 11,000 feet (3,500 meters) above the surface of the icy body, in a picture released by NASA in Laurel, Maryland July 15, 2015. REUTERS/NASA...more
Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Hungary's Geza Imre is thrown into the air by his teammates as he celebrates his victory over France's Gauthier Grumier in their men's epee final at the World Fencing Championships in Moscow July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A protester bleeds as he is arrested by riot police following clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Smoke rises from the Skatestraum tunnel, after a gasoline trailer carrying around 16,000 liters of gasoline exploded inside the tunnel, in Bremanger, Norway July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Restad/NTB Scanpix
Members of the Russian honor guard perform a ceremonial change-over at the Military Glory hall of the Mamayev Kurgan (Mamayev Hill) World War Two memorial complex in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Tourists pose with costumed employees outside of the toy store FAO Schwarz on the last day that the store will be open in New York, July 15, 2015. FAO Schwarz will officially close the doors of its flagship Fifth Avenue toy store in New York City on...more
An aerial view shows Muslim worshippers praying at the Grand mosque, the holiest place in Islam, in the holy city of Mecca during Ramadan July 14, 2015, on Lailat al-Qadr, or Night of Power, on which the Koran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad by...more
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) shares a joke with Parliament Speaker Zoe Constantopoulou (L) and other lawmakers before a ruling Syriza party parliamentary group session in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Emergency workers and a New York City Fire Department (FDNY) truck stand by the scene of a collapsed building in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, July 14, 2015. Passersby suffered injuries from falling debris on Tuesday when an empty building...more
A Muslim man reads the Koran inside Cut Mutiah Mosque during Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
A rescue worker tries to remove a trapped car from a flooded river in Chongqing Municipality, July 15, 2015. According to local media, more than ten vehicles fell into the river in a landslide caused by a heavy rainfall on Tuesday. REUTERS/Stringer
A man rests at a square in central Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. Greek banks will remain closed through to Thursday, the finance ministry said ahead of a parliamentary vote over tough austerity measures demanded by Greece's creditors in return for a...more
Yasukazu Hamada (2nd R), chairman of the Upper House Special Committee on on Security, shouts as he is surrounded by opposition lawmakers during a vote on on the security-related legislation at the parliament in Tokyo July 15, 2015. Legislation to...more
Revellers hold up red scarves and candles during the closing ceremony of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, early July 15, 2015. Thousands of people gathered in front of the city's town hall to sing the traditional farewell song...more
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker takes a selfie with supporters during a visit at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. Walker jumped into the race for the 2016 Republican...more
Fireworks light up the sky as the Eiffel Tower is illuminated in the colors of the French flag to end the traditional Bastille Day celebrations in Paris July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos arrives for a ruling Syriza party political committee meeting at the party's headquarters in Athens, Greece July 14, 2015. Greece's parliament will pass legislation required for a new financial aid package...more
Devotees crowd to attend the Maha Pushkaralu, a Hindu festival, on the banks of river Godavari at Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, India, July 14, 2015. Twenty-seven people were killed and 40 injured on Tuesday in a stampede in the Indian state of...more
Tong Jieping, 44-year-old mentally disabled patient, is chained by his foot inside his room, in Qunxing village of Wangjiang county, Anhui province, China, July 14, 2015. Tong was diagnosed mentally ill when he was in his 20s. His parents, both in...more
People stand near bottled drinks which have fallen off a truck damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 14, 2015. A Saudi-led Arab coalition has been bombarding the Iranian-allied Houthi rebel movement - Yemen's dominant force...more
Spanish bullfighter Manuel Escribano kneels before a bull during the last bullfight of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soldiers react as they walk past coffins of troops killed after the collapse of a section of a barracks during a funeral ceremony in Omsk, Russia, July 14, 2015. At least 23 soldiers were killed when a military barracks collapsed in Russia's Omsk...more
Workers work next to a pit after a truck and a police kiosk fell into a cave-in on a street in Dingyuan county, Anhui province, China, July 14, 2015. The area of the cave-in, which occurred on Monday morning, is around 100 square metres (1,076 square...more
A Muslim man rests as he waits to offer evening prayers and to break his fast during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna...more
Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos reacts during a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. Greek banks will remain closed through to Thursday, the finance ministry said ahead of a parliamentary vote over tough austerity measures...more
A tricycle rides over fur of raccoon dogs at a fur market in Chongfu county, Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, July 14, 2015. Picture taken July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks by a mural in Athens, Greece July 14, 2015, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras faces a showdown with rebels in his own party furious at his capitulation to German demands for one of the most sweeping austerity packages ever demanded of a euro...more
A cossack performs with a sabre in the village of Starocherkasskaya near the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, July 14, 2015. Russia will host the World Cup soccer tournament for FIFA in 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (C), race leader's yellow jersey, shakes hands with a child before the start of the 188-km (116.8 miles) 11th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Pau to Cauterets in the French Pyrenees...more
