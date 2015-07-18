Editor's Choice
A firefighting helicopter operates over a raging wildfire at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. Dozens of Athens residents fled their homes on Friday as wildfires fanned by strong winds and high temperatures burned through...more
People ride a Ferris wheel in an amusement park as they celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan at the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Thousands of Muslims are seen after Eid-al Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the sand dunes at Parangkusumo, near Yogyakarta, Indonesia July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andreas Fitri Atmoko/Antara Foto
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi
A student with a home-made gas mask lights a fireworks during clashes with riot policemen in La Paz, Bolivia July 17, 2015. Hundreds of demonstrators of Potosi demanded to have a meeting with President Evo Morales to discuss about the...more
An impersonator poses in costume as the character Mr Spock from the science fiction series "Star Trek" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Director Francis Ford Coppola (C) prepares pasta in the kitchen of the International School of Cinema and Television (EICTV) in San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba, July 16, 2015. Acclaimed film director Francis Ford Coppola paid a visit to Cuba's...more
President Barack Obama and daughter Sasha (R), along with two of Sasha's friends, board Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Washington July 17, 2015. President Obama and Sasha are traveling to New York City to meet up with Obama's...more
Muslims take part in an Eid al-Fitr prayer on the street in Jakarta, Indonesia July 17, 2015. Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population, celebrates Eid al-Fitr with mass prayers and family visits to mark the end of the holy fasting...more
Mourners places flags at a growing memorial in front of the Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 16, 2015. Four Marines were killed on Thursday by a gunman who opened fire at two military offices in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before...more
Family members and friends of victims gather in front of a "hedge of compassion", made of thousands of soft toys, during a commemoration ceremony for the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Nieuwegein, near the central city of Utrecht, the...more
A Greek Orthodox priest covers his nose and mouth as he walks away from a forest fire close to Saint George church in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. Dozens of Athens residents fled their homes on Friday as wildfires fanned by strong winds and...more
A tattoo on the knuckles of a Klansman reads �Love� as he participates with members of the Nordic Order Knights and the Rebel Brigade Knights, groups that both claim affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, in a cross lighting ceremony on a fellow member's...more
A Kashmiri villager cries for his missing relative after a cloud burst at Kullan village in Ganderbal district, July 17, 2015. At least four people were killed in a series of cloud bursts that were reported from several parts of Kashmir during heavy...more
Groundstaff remove water from the first green after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Former baseball player Derek Jeter gets slimed after receiving the Legend Award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
A silkmoth that has hatched out of its cocoon is seen at the Campoverde cooperative, Castelfranco Veneto, Italy June 4, 2015. Despite having wings, the adult moth cannot fly. Clusters of silkworms munch on piles of locally-grown mulberry leaves in a...more
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts after a supporter kissed her hand during a campaign stop in a back yard of a home in Windham, New Hampshire July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Women in traditional costumes hold hands as spectators watch the procession of the El Carmen Virgin being carried into the sea during a procession in Malaga July 16, 2015. Many seaside towns celebrate the annual feast of the El Carmen Virgin, who is...more
Photographed through a prison cell window, President Barack Obama tours the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution after Obama in El Reno, Oklahoma July 16, 2015. Obama is the first sitting president to visit a federal prison. REUTERS/Kevin...more
FBI agents work the scene at the Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 16, 2015. Four Marines were killed on Thursday by a gunman who opened fire at two military offices in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before being fatally shot in an...more
Members from the Indonesian Muslim group An-Nadzir take part in a prayer for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of fasting month of Ramadan, in Gowa, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia July 16, 2015. The vast majority of Indonesia's Muslims, the world's...more
A relative of an Australian victim of Malaysia Airlines jet MH17 reacts before placing a floral tribute at a memorial that was unveiled outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, July 17, 2015. Australia urged the United Nations Security...more
Muslim faithful take part in morning prayers to celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Eastleigh High School in Eastleigh, a suburb in Nairobi predominantly inhabited by...more
Pensioners are given priority tickets by a National Bank branch manager as they wait to receive part of their pensions in Athens, Greece July 16, 2015. Greece awoke with a political hangover on Thursday after parliament approved a stringent bailout...more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth prepares to unveil a plaque during a tour of Sydney Russell School in Dagenham, east London, July 16, 2015. The Queen and Prince Philip were visiting various parts of Barking and Dagenham as part of the celebrations to mark...more
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff rides her bicycle near the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Three-year-old Hanhan is seen after a surgery to implant three pieces of titanium mesh to replace her skull, as her aunt cries while holding her hand at a hospital in Changsha, Hunan province, China, July 15, 2015. According to local media, Hanhan...more
Tinkoff-Saxo rider Alberto Contador of Spain rides during the 12th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Lannemezan to Plateau de Beille, in the French Pyrenees mountains, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Men in traditional costumes embrace after carrying a statue of the El Carmen Virgin into the sea during a procession in Malaga July 16, 2015. Many seaside towns celebrate the annual feast of the El Carmen Virgin, who is worshipped as the patron saint...more
A man carries flowers outside the Dutch embassy to commemorate the victims of the downing of Malaysia Airlines MH17 in eastern Ukraine a year ago, in Kiev, Ukraine July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A group of riders cycle past a sunflowers field during the 13th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
