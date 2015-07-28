Editor's Choice
A car drives on a dirt road past trees that were scorched by a forest fire near Montserrat in Sant Salvador de Guardiola, in the northeastern region of Catalonia, Spain, July 27, 2015. The fire, which broke out near the town of Odena, has burned over...more
Kiran Bala, wife of Amarjit Kumar, a shopkeeper who was killed in a gunfight, weeps at her residence on the outskirts of Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. Indian police overcame a group of gunmen dressed in...more
Police look out from their shields as they take position to stop protesters trying to march towards Batasang Pambansa, where Philippines' President Benigno Aquino will address the joint session of Congress delivering his last State of the Nation...more
Palestinian children enjoy a ride on a ferris wheel near residential buildings, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
A migrant from Afghanistan washes himself in an improvised shelter outside a brick factory in Subotica, Serbia July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
The crowd surges toward President Barack Obama as he greets the audience after his remarks at an indoor stadium in Nairobi July 26, 2015. Obama told Kenya on Saturday the United States was ready to work more closely in the battle against Somalia's...more
A masked far left-wing protester walks during clashes with riot police at a demonstration against the death of Gunay Ozarslan, a member of the far left People's Front who, according to local media reports, was killed by Turkish police during a...more
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (R), the race leader's yellow jersey, celebrates his overall victory with team-mates after the final 21st stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Sevres to Paris Champs-Elysees, France, July 26,...more
Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. Pacific Rim officials meet in Hawaii this week for talks which could make or break an ambitious trade deal that aims to boost growth and set common...more
Israeli border police officers detain a Palestinian protester in Jerusalem's Old City, on Tisha B'Av July 26, 2015. Masked rock-throwing Palestinians and Israeli police using stun grenades clashed on Sunday at al-Aqsa mosque plaza, on Tisha B'Av, the...more
Winner Ferrari Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany splashes with champagne Ferrari Formula One team leader Maurizio Arrivabene, third placed Red Bull Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and second placed Red Bull Formula One...more
A boy is seen covered in foam, which is used to help participants cool off in the summer heat, during a running event in Yantai, Shandong province, China, July 25, 2015. Picture taken July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of Lance Corporal Squire "Skip" Wells is carried by Marines into Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, July 26, 2015. Wells was killed July 16th when authorities say Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez opened fire at a Naval Reserve Center...more
The Villarrica volcano is seen under an overcast sky, from Pucon town, Chile, July 25, 2015. Villarrica is among the most active volcanoes in South America. Picture taken July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
A participant falls down during the Red Bull Flugtag Russia 2015 competition in Moscow, Russia, July 26, 2015. Enthusiasts competed in disciplines on the longest distance of the flight, on the creativity of self-made aircrafts and on the originality...more
A woman walks in the waters of the Gulf of Finland in Peterhof near St. Petersburg, Russia, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Musician James Maple leans on the stage and listens as Shakey Graves performs at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Bob Dylan's 1965 appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, when...more
A man jumps from the Old Bridge in Mostar July 26, 2015. Diving competitions have been traditionally held here every year since the bridge was built 449 years ago. The 16th-century bridge was destroyed during the war in Bosnia between 1992-1995,...more
Philippe Bianchi (C), the father of late French Formula One driver Jules Bianchi, is hugged by Formula 1 drivers before the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, near Budapest, Hungary July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Somali government soldiers stand outside the ruins of the Jazeera hotel after an attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 26, 2015. At least four people were killed on Sunday when Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist militant group drove a car packed...more
Boys throw rocks at a phalanx of riot police who blocked a road towards Batasang Pambansa where Philippines President Aquino will address the joint session of Congress and deliver his last State of the Nation address in Quezon city, Metro Manila,...more
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, the race overall leader's yellow jersey, holds a glass of champagne as he cycles during the final 21st stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Sevres to Paris Champs-Elysees, France, July 26, 2015....more
Participants wrestle while riding horses during the Kyrgyz national horse games and festival near the Tulpar-Kul lake in the Chon Alai mountain range, some 11483 feet above sea level, in the Osh region of Kyrgyzstan, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Vladimir...more
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a funeral ceremony for Gunay Ozarslan, a member of the far-left People's Front who, according to local media reports, was killed by Turkish police during a security operation on...more
Sharon Cooper (R), sister of Sandra Bland, kneels over the burial plot of her sister Sandra Bland during the funeral in the Chicago suburb of Willow Springs, Illinois, United States, July 25, 2015. Bland was found dead in a Texas jail days after she...more
Team China perform underwater their synchronised swimming team technical routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Iraqi security forces stand with an Islamist State flag which they pulled down at the University of Anbar, in Anbar province July 26, 2015. Iraqi security forces entered the University of Anbar in the western city of Ramadi on Sunday and clashed with...more
Indian policemen take their positions as their colleagues watch next to a police station during a gunfight at Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. India tightened security on the border with old enemy Pakistan on...more
A Houthi militant walks in front of a government compound, destroyed by recent Saudi-led air strikes, in Yemen's northwestern city of Amran July 27, 2015. Yemen's Houthi group carried on fighting across Yemen on Monday despite a ceasefire...more
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works on a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin named "The Face of War" which is made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 23, 2015. The portrait will be...more
