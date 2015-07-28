Editor's Choice

Edition:
A car drives on a dirt road past trees that were scorched by a forest fire near Montserrat in Sant Salvador de Guardiola, in the northeastern region of Catalonia, Spain, July 27, 2015. The fire, which broke out near the town of Odena, has burned over a thousand hectares, and forced the evacuation of over 800 people, according to local authorities. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
A car drives on a dirt road past trees that were scorched by a forest fire near Montserrat in Sant Salvador de Guardiola, in the northeastern region of Catalonia, Spain, July 27, 2015. The fire, which broke out near the town of Odena, has burned over a thousand hectares, and forced the evacuation of over 800 people, according to local authorities. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Kiran Bala, wife of Amarjit Kumar, a shopkeeper who was killed in a gunfight, weeps at her residence on the outskirts of Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. Indian police overcame a group of gunmen dressed in military fatigues on Monday after a 12-hour battle that ended in the small-town police station near the border with Pakistan, and at least nine people were killed. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Kiran Bala, wife of Amarjit Kumar, a shopkeeper who was killed in a gunfight, weeps at her residence on the outskirts of Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. Indian police overcame a group of gunmen dressed in military fatigues on Monday after a 12-hour battle that ended in the small-town police station near the border with Pakistan, and at least nine people were killed. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Police look out from their shields as they take position to stop protesters trying to march towards Batasang Pambansa, where Philippines' President Benigno Aquino will address the joint session of Congress delivering his last State of the Nation address in Quezon city, Metro Manila, in the Philippines July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Police look out from their shields as they take position to stop protesters trying to march towards Batasang Pambansa, where Philippines' President Benigno Aquino will address the joint session of Congress delivering his last State of the Nation address in Quezon city, Metro Manila, in the Philippines July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Palestinian children enjoy a ride on a ferris wheel near residential buildings, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Palestinian children enjoy a ride on a ferris wheel near residential buildings, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A migrant from Afghanistan washes himself in an improvised shelter outside a brick factory in Subotica, Serbia July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
A migrant from Afghanistan washes himself in an improvised shelter outside a brick factory in Subotica, Serbia July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
The crowd surges toward President Barack Obama as he greets the audience after his remarks at an indoor stadium in Nairobi July 26, 2015. Obama told Kenya on Saturday the United States was ready to work more closely in the battle against Somalia's Islamist group al Shabaab, but chided his host on gay rights and said no African state should discriminate over sexuality. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
The crowd surges toward President Barack Obama as he greets the audience after his remarks at an indoor stadium in Nairobi July 26, 2015. Obama told Kenya on Saturday the United States was ready to work more closely in the battle against Somalia's Islamist group al Shabaab, but chided his host on gay rights and said no African state should discriminate over sexuality. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A masked far left-wing protester walks during clashes with riot police at a demonstration against the death of Gunay Ozarslan, a member of the far left People's Front who, according to local media reports, was killed by Turkish police during a security operation on Friday, in Istanbul's Gazi neighborhood, Turkey, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
A masked far left-wing protester walks during clashes with riot police at a demonstration against the death of Gunay Ozarslan, a member of the far left People's Front who, according to local media reports, was killed by Turkish police during a security operation on Friday, in Istanbul's Gazi neighborhood, Turkey, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (R), the race leader's yellow jersey, celebrates his overall victory with team-mates after the final 21st stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Sevres to Paris Champs-Elysees, France, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (R), the race leader's yellow jersey, celebrates his overall victory with team-mates after the final 21st stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Sevres to Paris Champs-Elysees, France, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. Pacific Rim officials meet in Hawaii this week for talks which could make or break an ambitious trade deal that aims to boost growth and set common standards across a dozen economies ranging from the United States to Brunei. Canada's refusal so far to accept more dairy imports is a major sticking point in the talks, infuriating the United States as well as New Zealand, which has said it will not sign a deal that fails to open new dairy markets. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. Pacific Rim officials meet in Hawaii this week for talks which could make or break an ambitious trade deal that aims to boost growth and set common standards across a dozen economies ranging from the United States to Brunei. Canada's refusal so far to accept more dairy imports is a major sticking point in the talks, infuriating the United States as well as New Zealand, which has said it will not sign a deal that fails to open new dairy markets. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Israeli border police officers detain a Palestinian protester in Jerusalem's Old City, on Tisha B'Av July 26, 2015. Masked rock-throwing Palestinians and Israeli police using stun grenades clashed on Sunday at al-Aqsa mosque plaza, on Tisha B'Av, the annual Jewish day of mourning for Jerusalem's two destroyed Biblical temples. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
Israeli border police officers detain a Palestinian protester in Jerusalem's Old City, on Tisha B'Av July 26, 2015. Masked rock-throwing Palestinians and Israeli police using stun grenades clashed on Sunday at al-Aqsa mosque plaza, on Tisha B'Av, the annual Jewish day of mourning for Jerusalem's two destroyed Biblical temples. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Winner Ferrari Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany splashes with champagne Ferrari Formula One team leader Maurizio Arrivabene, third placed Red Bull Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and second placed Red Bull Formula One driver Daniil Kvyat of Russia (L-R) after the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, near Budapest, Hungary July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
Winner Ferrari Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany splashes with champagne Ferrari Formula One team leader Maurizio Arrivabene, third placed Red Bull Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and second placed Red Bull Formula One driver Daniil Kvyat of Russia (L-R) after the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, near Budapest, Hungary July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A boy is seen covered in foam, which is used to help participants cool off in the summer heat, during a running event in Yantai, Shandong province, China, July 25, 2015. Picture taken July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
A boy is seen covered in foam, which is used to help participants cool off in the summer heat, during a running event in Yantai, Shandong province, China, July 25, 2015. Picture taken July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of Lance Corporal Squire "Skip" Wells is carried by Marines into Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, July 26, 2015. Wells was killed July 16th when authorities say Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez opened fire at a Naval Reserve Center in Chattanooga, Tenn., slaying Wells and three other Marines. A sailor later died of his wounds. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
The body of Lance Corporal Squire "Skip" Wells is carried by Marines into Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, July 26, 2015. Wells was killed July 16th when authorities say Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez opened fire at a Naval Reserve Center in Chattanooga, Tenn., slaying Wells and three other Marines. A sailor later died of his wounds. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
The Villarrica volcano is seen under an overcast sky, from Pucon town, Chile, July 25, 2015. Villarrica is among the most active volcanoes in South America. Picture taken July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
The Villarrica volcano is seen under an overcast sky, from Pucon town, Chile, July 25, 2015. Villarrica is among the most active volcanoes in South America. Picture taken July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
A participant falls down during the Red Bull Flugtag Russia 2015 competition in Moscow, Russia, July 26, 2015. Enthusiasts competed in disciplines on the longest distance of the flight, on the creativity of self-made aircrafts and on the originality of the performance in an attempt to win the contest, according to organizers. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
A participant falls down during the Red Bull Flugtag Russia 2015 competition in Moscow, Russia, July 26, 2015. Enthusiasts competed in disciplines on the longest distance of the flight, on the creativity of self-made aircrafts and on the originality of the performance in an attempt to win the contest, according to organizers. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman walks in the waters of the Gulf of Finland in Peterhof near St. Petersburg, Russia, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
A woman walks in the waters of the Gulf of Finland in Peterhof near St. Petersburg, Russia, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Musician James Maple leans on the stage and listens as Shakey Graves performs at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Bob Dylan's 1965 appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, when the up-and-coming folk star played with the backing of Mike Bloomfield on guitar and others from the electric blues/rock and roll band The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, marking Dylan's first live, electric, "plugged-in" set of his professional career. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
Musician James Maple leans on the stage and listens as Shakey Graves performs at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Bob Dylan's 1965 appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, when the up-and-coming folk star played with the backing of Mike Bloomfield on guitar and others from the electric blues/rock and roll band The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, marking Dylan's first live, electric, "plugged-in" set of his professional career. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man jumps from the Old Bridge in Mostar July 26, 2015. Diving competitions have been traditionally held here every year since the bridge was built 449 years ago. The 16th-century bridge was destroyed during the war in Bosnia between 1992-1995, rebuilt and opened again in 2004. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
A man jumps from the Old Bridge in Mostar July 26, 2015. Diving competitions have been traditionally held here every year since the bridge was built 449 years ago. The 16th-century bridge was destroyed during the war in Bosnia between 1992-1995, rebuilt and opened again in 2004. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Philippe Bianchi (C), the father of late French Formula One driver Jules Bianchi, is hugged by Formula 1 drivers before the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, near Budapest, Hungary July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
Philippe Bianchi (C), the father of late French Formula One driver Jules Bianchi, is hugged by Formula 1 drivers before the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, near Budapest, Hungary July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Somali government soldiers stand outside the ruins of the Jazeera hotel after an attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 26, 2015. At least four people were killed on Sunday when Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist militant group drove a car packed with explosives at the gate of a hotel, police and the rebel group said. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
Somali government soldiers stand outside the ruins of the Jazeera hotel after an attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 26, 2015. At least four people were killed on Sunday when Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist militant group drove a car packed with explosives at the gate of a hotel, police and the rebel group said. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Boys throw rocks at a phalanx of riot police who blocked a road towards Batasang Pambansa where Philippines President Aquino will address the joint session of Congress and deliver his last State of the Nation address in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Boys throw rocks at a phalanx of riot police who blocked a road towards Batasang Pambansa where Philippines President Aquino will address the joint session of Congress and deliver his last State of the Nation address in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, the race overall leader's yellow jersey, holds a glass of champagne as he cycles during the final 21st stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Sevres to Paris Champs-Elysees, France, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, the race overall leader's yellow jersey, holds a glass of champagne as he cycles during the final 21st stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Sevres to Paris Champs-Elysees, France, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier/Pool
Participants wrestle while riding horses during the Kyrgyz national horse games and festival near the Tulpar-Kul lake in the Chon Alai mountain range, some 11483 feet above sea level, in the Osh region of Kyrgyzstan, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
Participants wrestle while riding horses during the Kyrgyz national horse games and festival near the Tulpar-Kul lake in the Chon Alai mountain range, some 11483 feet above sea level, in the Osh region of Kyrgyzstan, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a funeral ceremony for Gunay Ozarslan, a member of the far-left People's Front who, according to local media reports, was killed by Turkish police during a security operation on Friday, in Istanbul, Turkey July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a funeral ceremony for Gunay Ozarslan, a member of the far-left People's Front who, according to local media reports, was killed by Turkish police during a security operation on Friday, in Istanbul, Turkey July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Sharon Cooper (R), sister of Sandra Bland, kneels over the burial plot of her sister Sandra Bland during the funeral in the Chicago suburb of Willow Springs, Illinois, United States, July 25, 2015. Bland was found dead in a Texas jail days after she was arrested following a traffic stop and investigators are gathering more details about the circumstances of her incarceration and death. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Sharon Cooper (R), sister of Sandra Bland, kneels over the burial plot of her sister Sandra Bland during the funeral in the Chicago suburb of Willow Springs, Illinois, United States, July 25, 2015. Bland was found dead in a Texas jail days after she was arrested following a traffic stop and investigators are gathering more details about the circumstances of her incarceration and death. REUTERS/Jim Young
Team China perform underwater their synchronised swimming team technical routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Team China perform underwater their synchronised swimming team technical routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Iraqi security forces stand with an Islamist State flag which they pulled down at the University of Anbar, in Anbar province July 26, 2015. Iraqi security forces entered the University of Anbar in the western city of Ramadi on Sunday and clashed with Islamic State militants inside the compound, the joint operations command said in a statement. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
Iraqi security forces stand with an Islamist State flag which they pulled down at the University of Anbar, in Anbar province July 26, 2015. Iraqi security forces entered the University of Anbar in the western city of Ramadi on Sunday and clashed with Islamic State militants inside the compound, the joint operations command said in a statement. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian policemen take their positions as their colleagues watch next to a police station during a gunfight at Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. India tightened security on the border with old enemy Pakistan on Monday after heavily armed men stormed a police station in the northern frontier state of Punjab, killing six people and wounding several others. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Indian policemen take their positions as their colleagues watch next to a police station during a gunfight at Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. India tightened security on the border with old enemy Pakistan on Monday after heavily armed men stormed a police station in the northern frontier state of Punjab, killing six people and wounding several others. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A Houthi militant walks in front of a government compound, destroyed by recent Saudi-led air strikes, in Yemen's northwestern city of Amran July 27, 2015. Yemen's Houthi group carried on fighting across Yemen on Monday despite a ceasefire announcement by its Saudi-led foes, and media controlled by the Iran-allied movement acknowledged that its forces had shelled targets inside Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
A Houthi militant walks in front of a government compound, destroyed by recent Saudi-led air strikes, in Yemen's northwestern city of Amran July 27, 2015. Yemen's Houthi group carried on fighting across Yemen on Monday despite a ceasefire announcement by its Saudi-led foes, and media controlled by the Iran-allied movement acknowledged that its forces had shelled targets inside Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works on a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin named "The Face of War" which is made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 23, 2015. The portrait will be presented along with a novel which will tell personal stories of six people involved in this project including Daria's own story and stories of people who helped her to collect shells from the frontline. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works on a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin named "The Face of War" which is made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 23, 2015. The portrait will be presented along with a novel which will tell personal stories of six people involved in this project including Daria's own story and stories of people who helped her to collect shells from the frontline. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
