Editor's Choice

Pictures | Tue Jul 28, 2015 | 10:25pm EDT

Children play in a plastic pool inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. About 250 right wing protesters defied an Israeli Defense Force decree and entered the former West Bank settlement of Sa-Nur Israel evacuated during the 2005 disengagement. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
President Obama tours the Faffa Food factory in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Joyce Mitchell reacts as she appears in court to plead guilty at Clinton County court, in Plattsburgh, New York July 28, 2015. Mitchell was charged with promoting prison contraband, a felony and criminal facilitation assisting convicted killers Richard Matt and David Sweat escape from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York on June 6. REUTERS/Rob Fountain/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Members of Team Italy are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming team free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A girl holds a sign as she attends a "Women Betrayed Rally to Defund Planned Parenthood" at Capitol Hill in Washington July 28, 2015. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning to hold a vote on legislation in coming days on a Republican bill halting federal funding of Planned Parenthood, following the release of videos involving use of aborted fetal tissue for medical research. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry takes a pause as he testify before a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the Iran nuclear agreement in Washington, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. Thousands of members of China's Turkic language-speaking Muslim ethnic minority have reached Turkey, mostly since last year, infuriating Beijing, which accuses Ankara of helping its citizens flee unlawfully. Turkish officials deny playing any direct role in assisting the flight. Picture taken July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Tourists take pictures of Cuban flags in front of the U.S embassy in Havana, July 27, 2015. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Cuba on August 14 to formally re-designate the U.S. Interests Section as the U.S. Embassy in Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
A Houthi militant walks in front of a government compound, destroyed by recent Saudi-led air strikes, in Yemen's northwestern city of Amran July 27, 2015. Yemen's Houthi group carried on fighting across Yemen on Monday despite a ceasefire announcement by its Saudi-led foes, and media controlled by the Iran-allied movement acknowledged that its forces had shelled targets inside Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Swimmers compete in the open water men's 10km at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Palestinian children enjoy a ride on a ferris wheel near residential buildings, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Members of the Figs, Jillian Johnson's band, embrace each other in solidarity following Johnson's funeral service at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana July 27, 2015. Johnson, 33, and Mayci Breaux, 21, were killed by an Alabama drifter who opened fire inside a crowded movie theater in Lafayette, Louisiana July 23, in the latest act of random gun violence to shock the United States. REUTERS/Paul Kieu/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
A girl stands next to nuns during a ceremony marking the 1,000th anniversary of the death of Vladimir the Great in Kiev, Ukraine, July 27, 2015. Ukrainians mark on July 28 the Christianisation of the country, which was known as Kievan Rus' at the time, by its grand prince, Vladimir I (Vladimir the Great), in 988AD. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
French President Francois Hollande looks at a security exercise as he stands on a boat during a visit at the naval base in Toulon, southeastern France, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Indian policemen take their positions as their colleagues watch next to a police station during a gunfight at Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. India tightened security on the border with old enemy Pakistan on Monday after heavily armed men stormed a police station in the northern frontier state of Punjab, killing six people and wounding several others. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
North Korea's Kim Un Hyang and Song Nam Hyang dive during the women's 10m syncronised platform finals at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
A car drives on a dirt road past trees that were scorched by a forest fire near Montserrat in Sant Salvador de Guardiola, in the northeastern region of Catalonia, Spain, July 27, 2015. The fire, which broke out near the town of Odena, has burned over a thousand hectares, and forced the evacuation of over 800 people, according to local authorities. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works on a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin named "The Face of War" which is made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 23, 2015. The portrait will be presented along with a novel which will tell personal stories of six people involved in this project including Daria's own story and stories of people who helped her to collect shells from the frontline. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Boys throw rocks at a phalanx of riot police who blocked a road towards Batasang Pambansa where Philippines President Aquino will address the joint session of Congress and deliver his last State of the Nation address in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Migrants from Cameroon use a sheet to protect themselves from the rain after crossing the border illegally from Serbia, near Asotthalom, Hungary July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Tampa Bay Rays first baseman James Loney (21) falls into the stands after he attempted to catch a foul ball during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, July 27, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
People ride in the back of a pick up truck during a suspension of public transport services in San Salvador July 27, 2015. A suspension of public bus services was called following threats to drivers and passengers by gang members, according local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
A devotee chases pigeons during the Shrawan Sombar festival at Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, July 27, 2015. The festival lasts for a month, during which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva to pray for happiness for their families. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Former intelligence chief of Gaddafi's regime Abdullah al-Senussisi (C) and other Gaddafi regime officials sit behind bars during a verdict hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli, Libya July 28, 2015. A Libyan court passed a death sentence in absentia on Muammar Gaddafi's most prominent son, Saif al-Islam, on Tuesday for war crimes and acts to crush peaceful protests during the country's 2011 revolution that ended his father's rule. The court also sentenced to death by firing squad eight other former Gaddafi regime officials including his former intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi and ex-prime minister Baghdadi al-Mahmoudi, on the same charges, said Sadiq al-Sur, chief investigator at the Tripoli state prosecutor's office. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Swimmers compete in the women's 10km open water race at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Giant panda Jia Jia eats beside a birthday cake made from ice and vegetables as she celebrates her 37-year-old birthday at the Hong Kong Ocean Park, China, July 28, 2015. Jia Jia, the oldest giant panda living in captivity, set a Guinness World Records title for �Oldest Panda Living in Captivity� on Tuesday, with her age said to put her on par with a human centenarian. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A malnourished child lies in a bed at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. The war in Yemen has killed more than 3,500 people. U.N. children's agency UNICEF says the death toll includes 365 children. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Portugal's Angelica Maria prepares for the start of the women's 10km open water race at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A masked demostrator holds up a toy gun during a protest by public employees against what they say are tax injustice and the low salary increase in San Jose July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Cast member Ed Helms (R) takes a selfie of fellow cast members Beverly D'Angelo (L-R), Christina Applegate, Steele Stebbins, Skyler Gisondo, and Chris Hemsworth during the premiere of the film "Vacation" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles, California July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Children look at a scarecrow of Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their nanny during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather, Britain, July 28, 2015. The annual event asks residents of Heather to make scarecrows to raise thousands of pounds for local groups and charities. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
