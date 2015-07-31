Editor's Choice

Edition:
People disarm an Orthodox Jewish assailant shortly after he stabbed participants at the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, July 30, 2015. The man stabbed and wounded six participants during the march on Thursday, police said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Tourists swim inside the Blue Cave of the island of Kastellorizo, Greece's easternmost island, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Helen Mirren (2nd R) poses with waxwork models of herself at Madame Tussauds in London, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A man walks down a street past a handmade sign posted in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 29, 2015. Residents put the signs up in the area which has a high level of gun violence in hopes of reducing crime. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Suspected members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after they were arrested and accused of collaboration in the organization of attacks against bus drivers during the third day of a suspension of public transport services in San Salvador, El Salvador July 29, 2015. Violent gangs in El Salvador ordered bus drivers to strike on Monday in a conflict that has killed six people and left thousands of commuters stranded on the streets of the Central American capital, police and bus company officials said. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 24, 2015. The academy, founded in the 1980s among the mountains of the remote prefecture, is one of the largest Tibetan Buddhism institutes of the world, housing tens of thousands of monks and nuns, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Migrants make their way across a fence near near train tracks as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A child sleeps on three chairs as asylum seekers wait to be registered inside a hall, used by German police as the first registration point, in Passau, Germany July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Israeli paramilitary police (L) stand in front of Jewish settlers protesting the demolition of two partially-built dwellings in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 29, 2015. Israel gave final approval on Wednesday for plans to build 300 new homes in the Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, announcing the move as it carried out a court demolition order against the two vacant apartment blocs at the site. Dozens of Jewish settlers have gathered over the past several days at Beit El settlement to protest against the demolition. REUTERS/Emil Salman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son reacts as SoftBank's human-like robots named "Pepper" performs during the SoftBank World 2015 event in Tokyo, Japan, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
People sunbathe at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Zimbabwean hunter Theo Bronkhorst waits to appear in Hwange magistrates court, July 29, 2015. Bronkhorst, one of the two Zimbabwean men who were paid $50,000 by an American hunter who killed 'Cecil', the country's best-known lion, arrived in court on Wednesday facing charges of poaching. American hunter Walter James Palmer has also been accused by wildlife officials of killing Cecil without a permit. Palmer, who has left Zimbabwe, says he killed the lion on July 1 but believed it was a legal hunt. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Plants grow on houses in the abandoned fishing village of Houtouwan on the island of Shengshan July 26, 2015. Just a handful of people still live in a village on Shengshan Island east of Shanghai that was once home to more than 2,000 fishermen. Every day hundreds of tourists visit Houtouwan, making their way on narrow footpaths past tumbledown houses overtaken by vegetation. The remote village, on one of more than 400 islands in the Shengsi archipelago, was abandoned in the early 1990s as first wealthy residents then others moved away, aiming to leave problems with education and food delivery behind them. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Residents walk on a street after fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fateh", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), captured Zeyzoun thermal station from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, activists said, in al-Ghab plain in the Hama countryside July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
People sit on the beach along the Promenade Des Anglais after authorities closed beaches because of strong wind and waves as summer temperatures in the area rose in Nice, France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A Palestinian man holding his son stands behind a fence as he enjoys the warm weather on a beach along the Mediterranean Sea in the northern Gaza Strip July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Security personnel cross through the New Suez Canal, Ismailia, Egypt, July 29, 2015. The first cargo ships passed through Egypt's New Suez Canal on Saturday in a test-run before it opens next month, state media reported, 11 months after the army began constructing the $8 billion canal alongside the existing 145-year-old Suez Canal. The new waterway, which President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hopes will help expand trade along the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia, will be formally inaugurated on Aug. 6. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A 1640 foot (500 meter) aperture spherical telescope (FAST) is seen in construction in Pingtang county, Guizhou province, July 28, 2015. According to local media, the telescope will be put into use by September, 2016 and will become the largest in the world. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Artist Yoko Ono (C), widow of John Lennon, reacts next to Irish singer Bono (3rd R) and guitarist The Edge of U2 (3rd L) during the unveiling of a tapestry honoring Lennon at Ellis Island in New York July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Zoo staff and members of a veterinary team prepare an eight-year-old lion named Samuni for a surgical procedure to remove a tumour from his abdomen at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo, near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A coffin, containing the body of an unidentified migrant, is carried off the Irish Navy ship LE Niamh in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy July 29, 2015. Rescuers found 14 dead migrants on a boat off the coast of Libya with more than 450 others aboard, an Italian coast guard spokesman said on Tuesday, giving no details about how they had died. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A group of migrants from various countries rest on the side of a road after crossing the border illegally from Serbia, near Asotthalom, Hungary July 30, 2015. Migrants are entering Serbia from southern neighbor Macedonia at a rate of over 1,000 per day. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
French gendarmes and police inspect a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 29, 2015. France's BEA air crash investigation agency said it was examining the debris, in coordination with Malaysian and Australian authorities, to determine whether it came from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which vanished last year in one of the biggest mysteries in aviation history. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca Bigot

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Afghan women look down at part of the city from a hill top in the early morning hours in Kabul, Afghanistan July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A sailing boat and cargo ship are seen on the horizon as a man paddles onto a wave on a stand-up board in the Pacific Ocean at Sydney's Cronulla Beach, Australia, July 30, 2015. The El Nino in the Pacific Ocean is growing and expected to continue, raising temperatures and reducing rainfall into next year, REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Piper Hoppe, 10, from Minnetonka, Minnesota, holds a sign at the doorway of River Bluff Dental clinic in protest against the killing of a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A glove left by a migrant is seen on razor-wire near train tracks which lead to the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
