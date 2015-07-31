Editor's Choice

Edition:
Migrants walk past the barbed wire fence on the main access route to the Ferry harbour Terminal in Calais, northern France, July 30, 2015. Migrants massed around the entrance to the Channel Tunnel said on Thursday they would keep trying to sneak across to Britain, undaunted by the arrival of 120 extra riot police on the French side. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Migrants walk past the barbed wire fence on the main access route to the Ferry harbour Terminal in Calais, northern France, July 30, 2015. Migrants massed around the entrance to the Channel Tunnel said on Thursday they would keep trying to sneak across to Britain, undaunted by the arrival of 120 extra riot police on the French side. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Orthodox Jewish assailant (C) stabs participants at an annual gay pride parade, wounding six, in Jerusalem on Thursday, police and witnesses said July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kobi Schutz

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
An Orthodox Jewish assailant (C) stabs participants at an annual gay pride parade, wounding six, in Jerusalem on Thursday, police and witnesses said July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kobi Schutz
The Rocky Fire burns through a fence line in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. The Rocky Fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon in Lake County, 110 miles (180 km) north of San Francisco. By Thursday morning it had spread to 8,000 acres (3,237 hectares), according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
The Rocky Fire burns through a fence line in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. The Rocky Fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon in Lake County, 110 miles (180 km) north of San Francisco. By Thursday morning it had spread to 8,000 acres (3,237 hectares), according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Mourners carry the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set on fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus July 31, 2015. Suspected Jewish attackers torched a Palestinian home in the occupied West Bank on Friday, killing an 18-month-old toddler and seriously injuring three other family members, an act that Israel's prime minister described as terrorism. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Mourners carry the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set on fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus July 31, 2015. Suspected Jewish attackers torched a Palestinian home in the occupied West Bank on Friday, killing an 18-month-old toddler and seriously injuring three other family members, an act that Israel's prime minister described as terrorism. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Members of the Beijing delegation celebrate after Beijing was awarded the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, defeating Almaty in the final round of voting, during the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Members of the Beijing delegation celebrate after Beijing was awarded the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, defeating Almaty in the final round of voting, during the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
French gendarmes and police inspect a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 29, 2015. France's BEA air crash investigation agency said it was examining the debris, in coordination with Malaysian and Australian authorities, to determine whether it came from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which vanished last year in one of the biggest mysteries in aviation history. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca Bigot

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
French gendarmes and police inspect a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 29, 2015. France's BEA air crash investigation agency said it was examining the debris, in coordination with Malaysian and Australian authorities, to determine whether it came from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which vanished last year in one of the biggest mysteries in aviation history. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca Bigot
A migrant from Rwanda, who gave his name as Alex, aged 35 and is the father of two children, stands on an overpass as he watches a train pass on tracks below in Calais, France, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A migrant from Rwanda, who gave his name as Alex, aged 35 and is the father of two children, stands on an overpass as he watches a train pass on tracks below in Calais, France, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Scrap parts of vehicles are seen at an automobile recycling factory of GEM Co., Ltd, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 30, 2015. Growth in China's manufacturing sector likely steadied in July but remained at a subdued pace, a Reuters poll showed. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Scrap parts of vehicles are seen at an automobile recycling factory of GEM Co., Ltd, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 30, 2015. Growth in China's manufacturing sector likely steadied in July but remained at a subdued pace, a Reuters poll showed. REUTERS/China Daily
A security personnel plays with a girl in the compound of a health and rest centre which serves as temporary accommodation for refugees from eastern regions of the country in the town of Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. More than 400 people, who left eastern Ukraine due to a military conflict, have arrived at the sanatorium in Korostyshiv since summer 2014, according to representatives. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A security personnel plays with a girl in the compound of a health and rest centre which serves as temporary accommodation for refugees from eastern regions of the country in the town of Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. More than 400 people, who left eastern Ukraine due to a military conflict, have arrived at the sanatorium in Korostyshiv since summer 2014, according to representatives. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Sri Lanka's Kithuruwan Vithanage is bowled out by Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir during their first Twenty 20 cricket match in Colombo July 30,2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Sri Lanka's Kithuruwan Vithanage is bowled out by Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir during their first Twenty 20 cricket match in Colombo July 30,2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
The feet of a deceased landslide victim after being retrieved form the area at Lumle village in Kaski district July 30, 2015. Landslides triggered by torrential rain in Nepal swept through villages on Thursday, killing at least 30 people close to the nation's most popular trekking circuit, home ministry officials said. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
The feet of a deceased landslide victim after being retrieved form the area at Lumle village in Kaski district July 30, 2015. Landslides triggered by torrential rain in Nepal swept through villages on Thursday, killing at least 30 people close to the nation's most popular trekking circuit, home ministry officials said. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Odelia Pedroso, 59, hangs clothes at the courtyard of her home in downtown Havana, Cuba July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Odelia Pedroso, 59, hangs clothes at the courtyard of her home in downtown Havana, Cuba July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A resident of an illegal settlement protest the destruction of their homes by the officials and police on the outskirts of Islamabad July 30, 2015. According to local media, clashes broke out in Islamabad between authorities and residents of a slum on Thursday as authorities started bulldozing illegal settlements in the area. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A resident of an illegal settlement protest the destruction of their homes by the officials and police on the outskirts of Islamabad July 30, 2015. According to local media, clashes broke out in Islamabad between authorities and residents of a slum on Thursday as authorities started bulldozing illegal settlements in the area. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. The academy, founded in the 1980s among the mountains of the remote prefecture, is one of the largest Tibetan Buddhism institutes of the world, housing tens of thousands of monks and nuns, according to local media. Picture taken July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. The academy, founded in the 1980s among the mountains of the remote prefecture, is one of the largest Tibetan Buddhism institutes of the world, housing tens of thousands of monks and nuns, according to local media. Picture taken July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A migrant family walks on a road after crossing the border illegally from Serbia, near Asotthalom, Hungary July 30, 2015. Migrants are entering Serbia from southern neighbor Macedonia at a rate of over 1,000 per day. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A migrant family walks on a road after crossing the border illegally from Serbia, near Asotthalom, Hungary July 30, 2015. Migrants are entering Serbia from southern neighbor Macedonia at a rate of over 1,000 per day. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A man jokes next to the wax figure of Albert Einstein at Grevin Wax Museum in central Seoul, South Korea, July 30, 2015. French wax museum Musee Grevin has opened its first Asian branch in central Seoul with about 80 wax figures including hallyu (the Korean pop culture wave) displayed, according to local media. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A man jokes next to the wax figure of Albert Einstein at Grevin Wax Museum in central Seoul, South Korea, July 30, 2015. French wax museum Musee Grevin has opened its first Asian branch in central Seoul with about 80 wax figures including hallyu (the Korean pop culture wave) displayed, according to local media. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A toucan that has a fractured leg receives electroacupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, July 30, 2015. The zoo's veterinary hospital uses acupuncture and laser therapy to improve the health and well-being of animals with chronic diseases. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A toucan that has a fractured leg receives electroacupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, July 30, 2015. The zoo's veterinary hospital uses acupuncture and laser therapy to improve the health and well-being of animals with chronic diseases. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A tourist swims inside the Blue Cave of the island of Kastellorizo, Greece's easternmost island July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A tourist swims inside the Blue Cave of the island of Kastellorizo, Greece's easternmost island July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Suspected members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after they were arrested and accused of collaboration in the organization of attacks against bus drivers during the fourth day of a suspension of public transport services San Salvador, El Salvador July 30, 2015. Violent gangs in El Salvador lifted the order to bus drivers to strike since Monday in a conflict that has killed six people and left thousands of commuters stranded on the streets of the Central American capital, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Suspected members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after they were arrested and accused of collaboration in the organization of attacks against bus drivers during the fourth day of a suspension of public transport services San Salvador, El Salvador July 30, 2015. Violent gangs in El Salvador lifted the order to bus drivers to strike since Monday in a conflict that has killed six people and left thousands of commuters stranded on the streets of the Central American capital, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Climbers place a huge 262x262 feet (80x80 metres) Swiss national flag on the western face of the north-eastern Swiss landmark Mount Saentis, Switzerland July 31, 2015. The flag marks the Swiss National Day. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Climbers place a huge 262x262 feet (80x80 metres) Swiss national flag on the western face of the north-eastern Swiss landmark Mount Saentis, Switzerland July 31, 2015. The flag marks the Swiss National Day. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Palestinian man looks out a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus July 31, 2015. The house had been empty and there were no casualties there. The fire in the other house killed an 18-month-old Palestinian child, injured a four-year-old brother and both parents on Friday, Israeli security officials said. REUTERS/Abed Omar

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A Palestinian man looks out a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus July 31, 2015. The house had been empty and there were no casualties there. The fire in the other house killed an 18-month-old Palestinian child, injured a four-year-old brother and both parents on Friday, Israeli security officials said. REUTERS/Abed Omar
An asylum seeker shaves at a makeshift help centre after crossing the border into the European Union's visa-free Schengen travel zone, in Szeged, Hungary July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
An asylum seeker shaves at a makeshift help centre after crossing the border into the European Union's visa-free Schengen travel zone, in Szeged, Hungary July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A polar bear swims underwater in its enclosure on a hot summer day at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A polar bear swims underwater in its enclosure on a hot summer day at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Afghan boy runs in shallow water for fun on the outskirts of Kabul city, Afghanistan July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Afghan boy runs in shallow water for fun on the outskirts of Kabul city, Afghanistan July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
