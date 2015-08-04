Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 3, 2015 | 9:55pm EDT

Editor's Choice

Jared Peartree, 19, poses for a photograph outside his grandmother's house in Brooklyn, New York, October 2, 2014. Peartree says he was 18 and 19 years-old when he was incarcerated on Rikers Island from 2013 to 2014 because "My past kinda caught up with me." Rikers, one of the largest jail complexes in the country which houses around 9,800 prisoners, came under scrutiny after the Justice Department in August 2014 issued a report that described a pattern of violent abuse of male inmates aged 16 to 18 by jail staff. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Jared Peartree, 19, poses for a photograph outside his grandmother's house in Brooklyn, New York, October 2, 2014. Peartree says he was 18 and 19 years-old when he was incarcerated on Rikers Island from 2013 to 2014 because "My past kinda caught up...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Jared Peartree, 19, poses for a photograph outside his grandmother's house in Brooklyn, New York, October 2, 2014. Peartree says he was 18 and 19 years-old when he was incarcerated on Rikers Island from 2013 to 2014 because "My past kinda caught up with me." Rikers, one of the largest jail complexes in the country which houses around 9,800 prisoners, came under scrutiny after the Justice Department in August 2014 issued a report that described a pattern of violent abuse of male inmates aged 16 to 18 by jail staff. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
1 / 32
A baby is disembarked, with other migrants, from the Bourbon Argos ship in the Sicilian harbour of Palermo, Italy August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A baby is disembarked, with other migrants, from the Bourbon Argos ship in the Sicilian harbour of Palermo, Italy August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A baby is disembarked, with other migrants, from the Bourbon Argos ship in the Sicilian harbour of Palermo, Italy August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
2 / 32
Touring bikers participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Custer State Park, South Dakota, August 3, 2015. Custer State Park is a popular destination for bikers during the rally and is the most heavily trafficked time at the park in the southern Black Hills. The massive event takes over the region's small towns and crowds spill far beyond the borders of the town of Sturgis. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the rally expected to draw hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world for events throughout the week-long festival, according to organizers. REUTERS/Kristina Barker

Touring bikers participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Custer State Park, South Dakota, August 3, 2015. Custer State Park is a popular destination for bikers during the rally and is the most heavily trafficked time at the park in the...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Touring bikers participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Custer State Park, South Dakota, August 3, 2015. Custer State Park is a popular destination for bikers during the rally and is the most heavily trafficked time at the park in the southern Black Hills. The massive event takes over the region's small towns and crowds spill far beyond the borders of the town of Sturgis. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the rally expected to draw hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world for events throughout the week-long festival, according to organizers. REUTERS/Kristina Barker
Close
3 / 32
Eleven of the declared 2016 Republican U.S. presidential candidates, including (L-R) former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Dr. Ben Carson, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, Ohio Governor John Kasich, former New York Governor George Pataki, former Texas Governor Rick Perry, former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, pose together on stage before the start of the the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Eleven of the declared 2016 Republican U.S. presidential candidates, including (L-R) former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Dr. Ben Carson, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, Louisiana...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Eleven of the declared 2016 Republican U.S. presidential candidates, including (L-R) former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Dr. Ben Carson, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, Ohio Governor John Kasich, former New York Governor George Pataki, former Texas Governor Rick Perry, former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, pose together on stage before the start of the the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 32
A Palestinian youth jumps into a natural spring water pool to cool off on a hot day, near the West Bank village of Beit Jala August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian youth jumps into a natural spring water pool to cool off on a hot day, near the West Bank village of Beit Jala August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A Palestinian youth jumps into a natural spring water pool to cool off on a hot day, near the West Bank village of Beit Jala August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 32
Two collapsed cranes are seen in Alphen aan de Rijn, the Netherlands August 3, 2015. Two cranes hoisting a massive section of bridge collapsed in the western Dutch town, flattening a row of houses and injuring at least 20 people, authorities said. REUTERS/Ronald Fleurbaaij

Two collapsed cranes are seen in Alphen aan de Rijn, the Netherlands August 3, 2015. Two cranes hoisting a massive section of bridge collapsed in the western Dutch town, flattening a row of houses and injuring at least 20 people, authorities said....more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Two collapsed cranes are seen in Alphen aan de Rijn, the Netherlands August 3, 2015. Two cranes hoisting a massive section of bridge collapsed in the western Dutch town, flattening a row of houses and injuring at least 20 people, authorities said. REUTERS/Ronald Fleurbaaij
Close
6 / 32
Migrants walk in single file along the train tracks near the Channel Tunnel access in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 3, 2015. Nightly attempts by large groups of the migrants in Calais to force their way through the rail tunnel linking France and Britain have provoked public anger and severely disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants walk in single file along the train tracks near the Channel Tunnel access in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 3, 2015. Nightly attempts by large groups of the migrants in Calais to force their way through the rail tunnel linking France...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Migrants walk in single file along the train tracks near the Channel Tunnel access in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 3, 2015. Nightly attempts by large groups of the migrants in Calais to force their way through the rail tunnel linking France and Britain have provoked public anger and severely disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
7 / 32
A rainbow is seen above the "Biryusa" international youth camp, located on the bank of the Yenisei River in the Taiga district outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A rainbow is seen above the "Biryusa" international youth camp, located on the bank of the Yenisei River in the Taiga district outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A rainbow is seen above the "Biryusa" international youth camp, located on the bank of the Yenisei River in the Taiga district outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
8 / 32
A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground, some 124 miles (200 km) northeast of Naryan-Mar, the administrative centre of Nenets Autonomous Area, far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. People, including local herders and members of their families, gathered at the site to mark Reindeer Day, a professional holiday of reindeer breeding workers, which is celebrated annually on August 2 in the region. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground, some 124 miles (200 km) northeast of Naryan-Mar, the administrative centre of Nenets Autonomous Area, far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. People, including local...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground, some 124 miles (200 km) northeast of Naryan-Mar, the administrative centre of Nenets Autonomous Area, far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. People, including local herders and members of their families, gathered at the site to mark Reindeer Day, a professional holiday of reindeer breeding workers, which is celebrated annually on August 2 in the region. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
9 / 32
A man jumps as he attempts an obstacle during the Bravus Race competition in Brasilia, August 2, 2015. Bravus Race challenges competitors to overcome several obstacles over a course of up to 9.32 miles (15 km). REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A man jumps as he attempts an obstacle during the Bravus Race competition in Brasilia, August 2, 2015. Bravus Race challenges competitors to overcome several obstacles over a course of up to 9.32 miles (15 km). REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A man jumps as he attempts an obstacle during the Bravus Race competition in Brasilia, August 2, 2015. Bravus Race challenges competitors to overcome several obstacles over a course of up to 9.32 miles (15 km). REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
10 / 32
People cool off at a water park, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

People cool off at a water park, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People cool off at a water park, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
11 / 32
Ronda Rousey (R) of U.S fights with Bethe Correia of Brazil during their Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Ronda Rousey (R) of U.S fights with Bethe Correia of Brazil during their Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Ronda Rousey (R) of U.S fights with Bethe Correia of Brazil during their Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
12 / 32
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, in this picture taken July 31, 2015, on French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. The volcano erupted on Friday sending hot jets of molten lava spewing up from the peak. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, in this picture taken July 31, 2015, on French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. The volcano erupted on Friday sending hot jets of molten lava spewing up from the...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, in this picture taken July 31, 2015, on French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. The volcano erupted on Friday sending hot jets of molten lava spewing up from the peak. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
13 / 32
A migrant walks on the basketball court of the Guillaume-Bude secondary school, on which is painted in French "Solidarity with refugees" in Paris, France, August 2, 2015. Some two hundred migrants, some of whom were expelled from a makeshift tent city in Paris seek refuge in the annexe of the secondary school. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A migrant walks on the basketball court of the Guillaume-Bude secondary school, on which is painted in French "Solidarity with refugees" in Paris, France, August 2, 2015. Some two hundred migrants, some of whom were expelled from a makeshift tent...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A migrant walks on the basketball court of the Guillaume-Bude secondary school, on which is painted in French "Solidarity with refugees" in Paris, France, August 2, 2015. Some two hundred migrants, some of whom were expelled from a makeshift tent city in Paris seek refuge in the annexe of the secondary school. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
14 / 32
Israeli youths sit next to candles during a candlelight vigil in Tel Aviv, Israel, for Shira Banki, who died on Sunday of stab wounds sustained when an ultra-Orthodox man with a knife attacked a Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem three days ago, August 2, 2015. High school student Banki, 16, was one of six people wounded in the assault. Her death highlighted the city's sharp social divisions between Orthodox and secular Jews. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli youths sit next to candles during a candlelight vigil in Tel Aviv, Israel, for Shira Banki, who died on Sunday of stab wounds sustained when an ultra-Orthodox man with a knife attacked a Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem three days ago, August 2,...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Israeli youths sit next to candles during a candlelight vigil in Tel Aviv, Israel, for Shira Banki, who died on Sunday of stab wounds sustained when an ultra-Orthodox man with a knife attacked a Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem three days ago, August 2, 2015. High school student Banki, 16, was one of six people wounded in the assault. Her death highlighted the city's sharp social divisions between Orthodox and secular Jews. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
15 / 32
A woman is seen covered in mud that is believed to be curative, at Queen's beach in Nin, south Croatia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A woman is seen covered in mud that is believed to be curative, at Queen's beach in Nin, south Croatia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A woman is seen covered in mud that is believed to be curative, at Queen's beach in Nin, south Croatia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
16 / 32
A man gets tossed by a bull during festivities honouring the capital's patron saint Santo Domingo de Guzman in Managua, Nicaragua August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A man gets tossed by a bull during festivities honouring the capital's patron saint Santo Domingo de Guzman in Managua, Nicaragua August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A man gets tossed by a bull during festivities honouring the capital's patron saint Santo Domingo de Guzman in Managua, Nicaragua August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
17 / 32
A couple casts shadows on a cenotaph to the mobilized students in Hiroshima, western Japan July 28, 2015. On August 6, 1945, the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing about 140,000 by the end of the year in a city of 350,000 residents, in the world's first nuclear attack. Three days later, a second atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki. Influenced by the shadows scorched into outdoor surfaces by the heat of the blasts 70 years ago, Reuters photographer Issei Kato pays homage to survivors, residents and historic buildings in both cities in a personal project that captures the shadows of today. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A couple casts shadows on a cenotaph to the mobilized students in Hiroshima, western Japan July 28, 2015. On August 6, 1945, the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing about 140,000 by the end of the year in a city of 350,000 residents,...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A couple casts shadows on a cenotaph to the mobilized students in Hiroshima, western Japan July 28, 2015. On August 6, 1945, the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing about 140,000 by the end of the year in a city of 350,000 residents, in the world's first nuclear attack. Three days later, a second atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki. Influenced by the shadows scorched into outdoor surfaces by the heat of the blasts 70 years ago, Reuters photographer Issei Kato pays homage to survivors, residents and historic buildings in both cities in a personal project that captures the shadows of today. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
18 / 32
Sascha Klein of Germany dives in the men's10m platform final at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Sascha Klein of Germany dives in the men's10m platform final at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Sascha Klein of Germany dives in the men's10m platform final at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
19 / 32
An aerial view of a flooded village in Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. Storms and floods have so far killed 21 people. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

An aerial view of a flooded village in Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. Storms and floods have so far killed 21 people. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
An aerial view of a flooded village in Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. Storms and floods have so far killed 21 people. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
20 / 32
Children look at graffiti painted by pro-Houthi activists during a campaign against Saudi-led air strikes on the wall of the Saudi embassy in Sanaa August 2, 2015. A Saudi-led Arab alliance launched a military campaign on March 26 to end Houthi control over much of Yemen and to return President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi from exile. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Children look at graffiti painted by pro-Houthi activists during a campaign against Saudi-led air strikes on the wall of the Saudi embassy in Sanaa August 2, 2015. A Saudi-led Arab alliance launched a military campaign on March 26 to end Houthi...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Children look at graffiti painted by pro-Houthi activists during a campaign against Saudi-led air strikes on the wall of the Saudi embassy in Sanaa August 2, 2015. A Saudi-led Arab alliance launched a military campaign on March 26 to end Houthi control over much of Yemen and to return President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi from exile. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
21 / 32
A pilot of a Mi-28N helicopter from the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) display team walks away after a hard touchdown during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. The aircraft started dipping down due to back propeller failure and crashed, killing one of two pilots, according to a Reuters photographer and official representatives of the competition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A pilot of a Mi-28N helicopter from the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) display team walks away after a hard touchdown during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. The aircraft started...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A pilot of a Mi-28N helicopter from the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) display team walks away after a hard touchdown during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. The aircraft started dipping down due to back propeller failure and crashed, killing one of two pilots, according to a Reuters photographer and official representatives of the competition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
22 / 32
An image of Cecil the lion is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An image of Cecil the lion is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
An image of Cecil the lion is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
23 / 32
Residents sit on a couch on a balcony of a damaged building in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighboirhood, Syria, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Residents sit on a couch on a balcony of a damaged building in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighboirhood, Syria, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Residents sit on a couch on a balcony of a damaged building in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighboirhood, Syria, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
24 / 32
Orlando Duque of Colombia performs during the men's 27m High Diving competition preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Orlando Duque of Colombia performs during the men's 27m High Diving competition preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Orlando Duque of Colombia performs during the men's 27m High Diving competition preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
25 / 32
Palestinian children light candles during a rally to remember 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set on fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 2, 2015. Suspected Jewish attackers torched a Palestinian home in the occupied West Bank on Friday, killing an 18-month-old toddler and seriously injuring three other family members, an act that Israel's prime minister described as terrorism. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian children light candles during a rally to remember 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set on fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Palestinian children light candles during a rally to remember 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set on fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 2, 2015. Suspected Jewish attackers torched a Palestinian home in the occupied West Bank on Friday, killing an 18-month-old toddler and seriously injuring three other family members, an act that Israel's prime minister described as terrorism. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
26 / 32
Competitors crawl under barbed wire during the Bravus Race in Brasilia, August 2, 2015. Bravus Race challenges competitors to overcome several obstacles over a course of up to 15 km (9.32 miles). REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Competitors crawl under barbed wire during the Bravus Race in Brasilia, August 2, 2015. Bravus Race challenges competitors to overcome several obstacles over a course of up to 15 km (9.32 miles). REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Competitors crawl under barbed wire during the Bravus Race in Brasilia, August 2, 2015. Bravus Race challenges competitors to overcome several obstacles over a course of up to 15 km (9.32 miles). REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
27 / 32
A worker for Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA) sprays water as he works to contain a forest fire in the community of Even Sapir, near Jerusalem, Israel August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A worker for Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA) sprays water as he works to contain a forest fire in the community of Even Sapir, near Jerusalem, Israel August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A worker for Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA) sprays water as he works to contain a forest fire in the community of Even Sapir, near Jerusalem, Israel August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
28 / 32
Spanish rider Maikel Melero performs a jump during the Malaga Freestyle motocross show at the Malagueta bullring in Malaga, southern Spain, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish rider Maikel Melero performs a jump during the Malaga Freestyle motocross show at the Malagueta bullring in Malaga, southern Spain, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Spanish rider Maikel Melero performs a jump during the Malaga Freestyle motocross show at the Malagueta bullring in Malaga, southern Spain, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
29 / 32
American Eskimo named Ziggy crashes on a wave during the small dog competition competes in the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surf dog contest at Imperial Beach, California August 1, 2015. Proceeds raised at the event go to benefit the San Diego Humane Society. REUTERS/Mike Blake

American Eskimo named Ziggy crashes on a wave during the small dog competition competes in the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surf dog contest at Imperial Beach, California August 1, 2015. Proceeds raised at the event go to benefit the San Diego Humane...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
American Eskimo named Ziggy crashes on a wave during the small dog competition competes in the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surf dog contest at Imperial Beach, California August 1, 2015. Proceeds raised at the event go to benefit the San Diego Humane Society. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
30 / 32
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain August 2, 2015. The festival re-enacts past Viking raids in the area and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday in August. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain August 2, 2015. The festival re-enacts past Viking raids in the area and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday in August. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain August 2, 2015. The festival re-enacts past Viking raids in the area and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday in August. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
31 / 32
Migrants on a rubber dinghy wait to be rescued by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix, some 20 miles (32 kilometres) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. Some 118 migrants were rescued from a rubber dinghy off Libya on Monday morning. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants on a rubber dinghy wait to be rescued by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix, some 20 miles (32 kilometres) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. Some 118 migrants were rescued from a rubber dinghy off Libya on Monday...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Migrants on a rubber dinghy wait to be rescued by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix, some 20 miles (32 kilometres) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. Some 118 migrants were rescued from a rubber dinghy off Libya on Monday morning. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 31 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 31 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 30 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 29 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast