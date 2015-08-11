The camera rolls as actors dressed as historical Chinese soldiers act as though they have been hit by artillery, during filming of "The Last Prince" television series on location near Hengdian World Studios near Hengdian July 24, 2015. Mass battle scenes that involve special effects and more than a hundred actors and crew are often shot in one take. This makes it possible for the well-organized team to satisfy the huge appetite for productions about the war against Japan. Director Li Xiaoqiang said the series is about a Qing Dynasty prince, who joined the Chinese nationalist army after suffering family misfortune. "After he learnt more about the Communist Party, the prince began to understand what real revolution and the anti-Japanese war meant, and turned to the Communist Party to fight Japan", the director added. According to local media, more than 10 new movies, 12 TV dramas, 20 documentaries and 183 war-themed stage performances will be released in China to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

