A masked Palestinian boy takes part with Hamas militants in an anti-Israel military parade in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip August 11, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A masked Palestinian boy takes part with Hamas militants in an anti-Israel military parade in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Syrian refugees pack the stands inside the national stadium on the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities are struggling to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving in dinghies from the nearby Turkish coast. Police ushered most migrants into the stadium, packing the stands, in order to speed up the registration process. Some migrants set up tents while police stood guard in riot gear.

Syrian refugees pack the stands inside the national stadium on the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities are struggling to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving in dinghies from the nearby Turkish coast....more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Syrian refugees pack the stands inside the national stadium on the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities are struggling to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving in dinghies from the nearby Turkish coast. Police ushered most migrants into the stadium, packing the stands, in order to speed up the registration process. Some migrants set up tents while police stood guard in riot gear. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry acknowledges attendees with Reuters Editor-at-Large Harold Evans (R) during a Reuters Newsmaker event on the nuclear agreement with Iran, in New York August 11, 2015.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry acknowledges attendees with Reuters Editor-at-Large Harold Evans (R) during a Reuters Newsmaker event on the nuclear agreement with Iran, in New York August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry acknowledges attendees with Reuters Editor-at-Large Harold Evans (R) during a Reuters Newsmaker event on the nuclear agreement with Iran, in New York August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A group of women protest against Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump outside the venue where Trump is the key note speaker at the Republican Party Lincoln Day event in Birch Run, Michigan, August 11, 2015.

A group of women protest against Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump outside the venue where Trump is the key note speaker at the Republican Party Lincoln Day event in Birch Run, Michigan, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A group of women protest against Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump outside the venue where Trump is the key note speaker at the Republican Party Lincoln Day event in Birch Run, Michigan, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Dairy cattle graze in a field in Perthshire, Scotland, August 11, 2015.

Dairy cattle graze in a field in Perthshire, Scotland, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Dairy cattle graze in a field in Perthshire, Scotland, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on Mediterranean islands, where thousands of migrants have landed. About 124,000 have arrived this year by sea, many via Turkey, according to Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR director for Europe.

A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) called on Greece to take control of the "total...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on Mediterranean islands, where thousands of migrants have landed. About 124,000 have arrived this year by sea, many via Turkey, according to Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR director for Europe. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities struggle to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving on dinghies from nearby Turkish coast.

Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities struggle to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities struggle to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving on dinghies from nearby Turkish coast. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. Police in riot gear clashed with protesters who had gathered in the streets of Ferguson early on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the police shooting of an unarmed black teen whose death sparked a national outcry over race relations.

St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. Police in riot gear clashed with protesters who had gathered in the streets of Ferguson early on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the police...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. Police in riot gear clashed with protesters who had gathered in the streets of Ferguson early on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the police shooting of an unarmed black teen whose death sparked a national outcry over race relations. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
79-year-old Shouhei Nomura transports items toward the protesters' campsite on the sandy beach near Kyushu Electric Power's Sendai nuclear power station in Satsumasendai, Kagoshima prefecture, Japan, July 8, 2015. Japan is due to switch on a nuclear reactor for the first time in nearly two years as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seeks to reassure a nervous public that tougher standards mean the sector is now safe after the Fukushima disaster in 2011.

79-year-old Shouhei Nomura transports items toward the protesters' campsite on the sandy beach near Kyushu Electric Power's Sendai nuclear power station in Satsumasendai, Kagoshima prefecture, Japan, July 8, 2015. Japan is due to switch on a nuclear...more

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
79-year-old Shouhei Nomura transports items toward the protesters' campsite on the sandy beach near Kyushu Electric Power's Sendai nuclear power station in Satsumasendai, Kagoshima prefecture, Japan, July 8, 2015. Japan is due to switch on a nuclear reactor for the first time in nearly two years as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seeks to reassure a nervous public that tougher standards mean the sector is now safe after the Fukushima disaster in 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People cool down in a channel during a hot day in Minsk August 11, 2015. Hot weather hit Belarus as the temperature rose to 91.4 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius), according to local media.

People cool down in a channel during a hot day in Minsk August 11, 2015. Hot weather hit Belarus as the temperature rose to 91.4 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius), according to local media. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
People cool down in a channel during a hot day in Minsk August 11, 2015. Hot weather hit Belarus as the temperature rose to 91.4 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius), according to local media. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Migrants rest in a tent in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs as they wait to apply for asylum in Berlin, Germany August 11, 2015.

Migrants rest in a tent in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs as they wait to apply for asylum in Berlin, Germany August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Migrants rest in a tent in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs as they wait to apply for asylum in Berlin, Germany August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man rows a boat near submerged huts on the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains in the northern India caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, India, August 11, 2015.

A Sadhu or Hindu holy man rows a boat near submerged huts on the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains in the northern India caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, India, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man rows a boat near submerged huts on the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains in the northern India caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, India, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Mahouts and volunteers bathe their elephants in the Pasak river in the ancient Thai capital Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, Thailand, August 11, 2015. Thailand celebrates World Elephant Day on August 12, an annual event held to raise awareness about elephant conservation.

Mahouts and volunteers bathe their elephants in the Pasak river in the ancient Thai capital Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, Thailand, August 11, 2015. Thailand celebrates World Elephant Day on August 12, an annual event held to raise awareness about...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Mahouts and volunteers bathe their elephants in the Pasak river in the ancient Thai capital Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, Thailand, August 11, 2015. Thailand celebrates World Elephant Day on August 12, an annual event held to raise awareness about elephant conservation. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A Syrian refugee child is covered by thermal blanket in the port of Kos following a rescue mission off the Greek island August 10, 2015. An Italian Coast Guard vessel rescued 60 Syrian refugees drifting on a dinghy between Greece and Turkey. United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on Mediterranean islands, where thousands of migrants have landed. About 124,000 have arrived this year by sea, many via Turkey, according to Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR director for Europe.

A Syrian refugee child is covered by thermal blanket in the port of Kos following a rescue mission off the Greek island August 10, 2015. An Italian Coast Guard vessel rescued 60 Syrian refugees drifting on a dinghy between Greece and Turkey. United...more

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A Syrian refugee child is covered by thermal blanket in the port of Kos following a rescue mission off the Greek island August 10, 2015. An Italian Coast Guard vessel rescued 60 Syrian refugees drifting on a dinghy between Greece and Turkey. United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on Mediterranean islands, where thousands of migrants have landed. About 124,000 have arrived this year by sea, many via Turkey, according to Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR director for Europe. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Hindu devotee takes a holy dip while participating in the "Bol Bom" pilgrimage in Kathmandu August 10, 2015. The faithful, chanting the name of Lord Shiva, run about 15 km (9 miles) barefooted toward Pashupatinath temple seeking good health, wealth and happiness.

A Hindu devotee takes a holy dip while participating in the "Bol Bom" pilgrimage in Kathmandu August 10, 2015. The faithful, chanting the name of Lord Shiva, run about 15 km (9 miles) barefooted toward Pashupatinath temple seeking good health, wealth...more

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A Hindu devotee takes a holy dip while participating in the "Bol Bom" pilgrimage in Kathmandu August 10, 2015. The faithful, chanting the name of Lord Shiva, run about 15 km (9 miles) barefooted toward Pashupatinath temple seeking good health, wealth and happiness. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Protesters yell at a police line shortly before shots were fired in a police-officer involved shooting in Ferguson, Missouri August 9, 2015. Two people were shot in the midst of a late-night confrontation between riot police and protesters, after a day of peaceful events commemorating the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a white officer one year ago.

Protesters yell at a police line shortly before shots were fired in a police-officer involved shooting in Ferguson, Missouri August 9, 2015. Two people were shot in the midst of a late-night confrontation between riot police and protesters, after a...more

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Protesters yell at a police line shortly before shots were fired in a police-officer involved shooting in Ferguson, Missouri August 9, 2015. Two people were shot in the midst of a late-night confrontation between riot police and protesters, after a day of peaceful events commemorating the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a white officer one year ago. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Children look out from the broken window of a house near the site of a car bomb blast at the entrance gate to Kabul airport, Afghanistan August 10, 2015. A car bomb exploded near the entrance to Kabul airport on Monday, killing at least four people and wounding 17, days after a series of suicide attacks in the Afghan capital killed dozens and wounded hundreds.

Children look out from the broken window of a house near the site of a car bomb blast at the entrance gate to Kabul airport, Afghanistan August 10, 2015. A car bomb exploded near the entrance to Kabul airport on Monday, killing at least four people...more

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Children look out from the broken window of a house near the site of a car bomb blast at the entrance gate to Kabul airport, Afghanistan August 10, 2015. A car bomb exploded near the entrance to Kabul airport on Monday, killing at least four people and wounding 17, days after a series of suicide attacks in the Afghan capital killed dozens and wounded hundreds. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Downhill bikers Kemal Mulic (C), Tarik Hadzic (L) and Kamer Kolar train on the disused bobsled track from the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics on Trebevic mountain near Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 8, 2015.

Downhill bikers Kemal Mulic (C), Tarik Hadzic (L) and Kamer Kolar train on the disused bobsled track from the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics on Trebevic mountain near Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Downhill bikers Kemal Mulic (C), Tarik Hadzic (L) and Kamer Kolar train on the disused bobsled track from the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics on Trebevic mountain near Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Relatives of Palestinian Anas Taha mourn during his funeral in the West Bank village of Qatana, near Jerusalem August 10, 2015. Israeli troops shot dead Taha who stabbed an Israeli man at a petrol station in the occupied West Bank on Sunday along a main highway near Jerusalem, police said.

Relatives of Palestinian Anas Taha mourn during his funeral in the West Bank village of Qatana, near Jerusalem August 10, 2015. Israeli troops shot dead Taha who stabbed an Israeli man at a petrol station in the occupied West Bank on Sunday along a...more

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Relatives of Palestinian Anas Taha mourn during his funeral in the West Bank village of Qatana, near Jerusalem August 10, 2015. Israeli troops shot dead Taha who stabbed an Israeli man at a petrol station in the occupied West Bank on Sunday along a main highway near Jerusalem, police said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Police take a mug shot of a protester who was detained in Ferguson, Missouri, August 10, 2015. Protesters regrouped in Ferguson, Missouri, on Monday evening after a state of emergency was declared, aimed at preventing a repeat of violence the night before on the anniversary of the police shooting of unarmed black man Michael Brown.

Police take a mug shot of a protester who was detained in Ferguson, Missouri, August 10, 2015. Protesters regrouped in Ferguson, Missouri, on Monday evening after a state of emergency was declared, aimed at preventing a repeat of violence the night...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Police take a mug shot of a protester who was detained in Ferguson, Missouri, August 10, 2015. Protesters regrouped in Ferguson, Missouri, on Monday evening after a state of emergency was declared, aimed at preventing a repeat of violence the night before on the anniversary of the police shooting of unarmed black man Michael Brown. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greets North Korea's female soccer team as they arrive at Pyongyang International Airport on Monday after winning the 2015 EAFF East Asian Cup, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 10, 2015.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greets North Korea's female soccer team as they arrive at Pyongyang International Airport on Monday after winning the 2015 EAFF East Asian Cup, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency...more

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greets North Korea's female soccer team as they arrive at Pyongyang International Airport on Monday after winning the 2015 EAFF East Asian Cup, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 10, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
66-year-old Mitsuro Sudo poses for a photograph at the protesters' campsite near Kyushu Electric Power's Sendai nuclear power station in Satsumasendai, Kagoshima prefecture, Japan, August 8, 2015.

66-year-old Mitsuro Sudo poses for a photograph at the protesters' campsite near Kyushu Electric Power's Sendai nuclear power station in Satsumasendai, Kagoshima prefecture, Japan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
66-year-old Mitsuro Sudo poses for a photograph at the protesters' campsite near Kyushu Electric Power's Sendai nuclear power station in Satsumasendai, Kagoshima prefecture, Japan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Children whose families say have been abused, hide their faces while their mothers are interviewed by a Reuters correspondent in their village of Husain Khan Wala, Punjab province, Pakistan August 9, 2015. Parents at the centre of a growing child abuse scandal in Pakistan have accused police of failing to do enough to break up a pedophile ring in Punjab province, the prime minister's political heartland.

Children whose families say have been abused, hide their faces while their mothers are interviewed by a Reuters correspondent in their village of Husain Khan Wala, Punjab province, Pakistan August 9, 2015. Parents at the centre of a growing child...more

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Children whose families say have been abused, hide their faces while their mothers are interviewed by a Reuters correspondent in their village of Husain Khan Wala, Punjab province, Pakistan August 9, 2015. Parents at the centre of a growing child abuse scandal in Pakistan have accused police of failing to do enough to break up a pedophile ring in Punjab province, the prime minister's political heartland. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (C) walks out to answer questions from reporters following a campaign town hall meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire, August 10, 2015.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (C) walks out to answer questions from reporters following a campaign town hall meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (C) walks out to answer questions from reporters following a campaign town hall meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Willow fire is shown burning across northwestern Arizona in this handout photo taken August 8, 2015 and released to Reuters August 10, 2015. Firefighters battling the major wildfire in northwestern Arizona on Monday reported progress in containing a blaze that forced people out of about 1,000 homes and charred nearly 6,800 acres.

The Willow fire is shown burning across northwestern Arizona in this handout photo taken August 8, 2015 and released to Reuters August 10, 2015. Firefighters battling the major wildfire in northwestern Arizona on Monday reported progress in...more

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
The Willow fire is shown burning across northwestern Arizona in this handout photo taken August 8, 2015 and released to Reuters August 10, 2015. Firefighters battling the major wildfire in northwestern Arizona on Monday reported progress in containing a blaze that forced people out of about 1,000 homes and charred nearly 6,800 acres. REUTERS/Incident Air Attack/U.S. Forest Service
Faris, from Sudan, learns French at "The New Jungle" camp in Calais, France, August 8, 2015. For most of the 3,000 inhabitants of the "Jungle", a shanty town on the sand dunes of France's north coast, the climax of each day is the nightly bid to sneak into the undersea tunnel they hope will lead to new life in Britain.

Faris, from Sudan, learns French at "The New Jungle" camp in Calais, France, August 8, 2015. For most of the 3,000 inhabitants of the "Jungle", a shanty town on the sand dunes of France's north coast, the climax of each day is the nightly bid to...more

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Faris, from Sudan, learns French at "The New Jungle" camp in Calais, France, August 8, 2015. For most of the 3,000 inhabitants of the "Jungle", a shanty town on the sand dunes of France's north coast, the climax of each day is the nightly bid to sneak into the undersea tunnel they hope will lead to new life in Britain. Picture taken August 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
A government employee is hit by dyed water from a water cannon used by Indian police to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Srinagar, August 10, 2015. Indian police on Monday detained dozens of protesting government employees in Srinagar who were demanding their long pending arrears and a regularisation of temporary jobs, according to protesters.

A government employee is hit by dyed water from a water cannon used by Indian police to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Srinagar, August 10, 2015. Indian police on Monday detained dozens of protesting government employees in Srinagar...more

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A government employee is hit by dyed water from a water cannon used by Indian police to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Srinagar, August 10, 2015. Indian police on Monday detained dozens of protesting government employees in Srinagar who were demanding their long pending arrears and a regularisation of temporary jobs, according to protesters. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Frontex helicopter patrols over a Syrian child that has just arrived at a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos August 10, 2015.

A Frontex helicopter patrols over a Syrian child that has just arrived at a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Antonis Pasvantis

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A Frontex helicopter patrols over a Syrian child that has just arrived at a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Antonis Pasvantis
Ten of thousands job seekers wait outside Gelora Bung Karno stadium to enter for a job fair in Jakarta, Indonesia August 11, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto.

Ten of thousands job seekers wait outside Gelora Bung Karno stadium to enter for a job fair in Jakarta, Indonesia August 11, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Ten of thousands job seekers wait outside Gelora Bung Karno stadium to enter for a job fair in Jakarta, Indonesia August 11, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/Antara Foto
