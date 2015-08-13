Editor's choice
A migrant is rescued by an Italian Navy helicopter in the area where his boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea in this August 11, 2015 handout courtesy of the Italian Navy. Up to 50 migrants went missing after a large rubber dinghy sank in the...more
Vehicles are seen burning after blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin municipality, China, August 13, 2015. Huge explosions hit an industrial area in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin late on Wednesday, triggering a blast wave felt...more
Amoun, 70, a blind Palestinian refugee who lived in the town of Aleppo in Syria, rests on a beach moments after arriving along with another 40 people on a dinghy in the Greek island of Kos, crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece,...more
Damaged vehicles are seen under bridges close to the site of the explosions at Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Attorney Gloria Allred comforts Linda Ridgeway Whitedeer, a former actress, as she speaks about her alleged assault by Bill Cosby during a news conference with new accusers against comedian Bill Cosby at attorney Gloria Allred's office in Los...more
People set fire to the effigy of the demon Ghantakarna, during the Ghantakarna festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal August 12, 2015. According to local folklore, the demon Ghantakarna is believed to "steal" children and women from their...more
A boy plays with his dog along the beach at the river Nile, to escape from the hot weather, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. A heatwave killed at least 61 people across Egypt from Sunday to Tuesday and caused nearly 600 people to be...more
Paraguayan soldiers stand near the smoldering remains of a small plane that had crashed earlier in the rural area of Yby Yau, Paraguay, August 12, 2015. Paraguay's former President Juan Carlos Wasmosy and two other passengers were on the plane when...more
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady exits the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York August 12, 2015. A federal judge on Wednesday fired tough questions at a National Football League lawyer about whether Brady's four-game "Deflategate"...more
Workers shape an iron sheet into a pan inside a workshop at an industrial area in Mumbai, India, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Afghan boy plays on a trampoline along Qargha lake, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. Local authorities struggle to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees...more
A man attempts to put out flames from another man (bottom) who set himself on fire during a weekly anti-Japan rally to demand for an official apology and compensation from the Japanese government in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South...more
A man hangs Cuban flags on a building near the U.S embassy, (not pictured) in Havana, Cuba, August 11, 2015. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Cuba this week to formally re-designate the U.S. Interests Section as the U.S. Embassy in...more
A masked Palestinian boy takes part with Hamas militates in an anti-Israel military parade in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Relatives gather around the body of a civilian, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, at Padgampora village in Pulwama district, south of Srinagar, August 12, 2015. Bhat was killed on Tuesday after Indian security forces allegedly opened fire on protesters who were...more
Chinese former "comfort woman" Zhang Xiantu rests on a traditional brick bed in her house in Xiyan Town, Shanxi Province, China, July 18, 2015. Comfort women is the Japanese euphemism for women who were forced into prostitution and sexually abused at...more
Lebanon's Hezbollah members and supporters carry a man that fainted during the funeral of his friend, Hezbollah fighter Ali Manana, in Sarafand, southern Lebanon, August 11, 2015. Manana was killed during what activists said were clashes between...more
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton listens during a community forum about substance abuse in Keene, New Hampshire, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Syrian refugees clash during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. Local authorities struggle to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving on dinghies from nearby...more
Barcelona's Andres Iniesta holds up the trophy near team mates as they celebrate their victory over Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup soccer match at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, Georgia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Flamingos wade in Cape Town's Black River, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man rows a boat near submerged huts on the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains in the northern India caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, India, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
St Louis County police officers hold an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri, August 10, 2015. Police in riot gear clashed with protesters who had gathered in the streets of Ferguson early on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the police...more
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A girl studies while sitting on top of a taxi outside her shanty home at a roadside in Mumbai, India, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
David Llanos (14) of Chile's Universidad Catolica attempts an overhead kick in front of Agustin Pena (2) and Fabricio Formiliano (C) of Uruguay's Danubio during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match in Santiago, Chile, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan...more
Former Brazilian President Lula da Silva participates in the opening ceremony of the March of the Daisies, calling for improved rights for women working in rural areas and forests, in Brasilia, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A model wears a creation by Maatin Shakir during the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The world's oldest living twin brothers, Paulus (L) and Pieter Langerock from Belgium, 102, toast while sitting in their living room at the Ter Venne care home in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium, August 11, 2015. Born on July 8 1913, they never married...more
A hand of a slain policeman sticks out from under a sheet covering his body at a hospital morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, August 12, 2015. Local media reported that at least four police officers were killed when unidentified attackers opened fire on...more
Rescue workers remove people from the site after a landslide hit a mining factory in Shanyang county, Shaanxi province, August 12, 2015. According to Xinhua News Agency, rescuers have dug out four people from their dormitories and houses buried in...more
Police take a mug shot of a protester who was detained in Ferguson, Missouri, August 10, 2015. Protesters regrouped in Ferguson, Missouri, on Monday evening after a state of emergency was declared, aimed at preventing a repeat of violence the night...more
Syrian refugees pack the stands inside the national stadium on the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. Local authorities are struggling to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving in dinghies from the nearby Turkish coast....more
People cool down in a channel during a hot day in Minsk, August 11, 2015. Hot weather hit Belarus as the temperature rose to 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit), according to local media. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
