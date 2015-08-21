Edition:
A young Syrian girl is wrapped with a thermal blanket at the port of the Lesbos island in Greece, following a rescue operation, August 21, 2015. Nearly a quarter of a million migrants have crossed the Mediterranean to Europe this year, according to the International Organisation for Migration. About half have come to the Greek islands, with numbers surging in the summer when calmer weather makes the voyage marginally less risky. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
A young Syrian girl is wrapped with a thermal blanket at the port of the Lesbos island in Greece, following a rescue operation, August 21, 2015. Nearly a quarter of a million migrants have crossed the Mediterranean to Europe this year, according to the International Organisation for Migration. About half have come to the Greek islands, with numbers surging in the summer when calmer weather makes the voyage marginally less risky. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Firefighters flee as the Twisp River fire advances unexpectedly near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. Three firefighters in Washington state were killed and four injured while battling a wildfire threatening the town of Twisp, officials said on Wednesday, as more than a dozen major blazes burned in parched Western U.S. states. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Firefighters flee as the Twisp River fire advances unexpectedly near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. Three firefighters in Washington state were killed and four injured while battling a wildfire threatening the town of Twisp, officials said on Wednesday, as more than a dozen major blazes burned in parched Western U.S. states. REUTERS/David Ryder
Migrants confront Macedonian police during clashes at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. Macedonian police drove back crowds of migrants and refugees trying to enter from Greece on Friday after a night spent stranded in no-man's land by an emergency decree effectively sealing the Macedonian frontier. A Reuters reporter said tear gas was fired and saw at least four bloodied migrants taken for treatment on the Greek side of the border.. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
Migrants confront Macedonian police during clashes at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. Macedonian police drove back crowds of migrants and refugees trying to enter from Greece on Friday after a night spent stranded in no-man's land by an emergency decree effectively sealing the Macedonian frontier. A Reuters reporter said tear gas was fired and saw at least four bloodied migrants taken for treatment on the Greek side of the border.. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Rabbits are seen in a cage, which is placed by authority as a test of the living conditions near the site of last week's blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 19, 2015. According to local media, the animals were alive after being placed near the blasts site for two hours. Four new fires have broken out at the site where two huge blasts last week killed 116 people, Chinese state media reported Friday soon after officials said safety hazards were found at almost 70 percent of firms handling dangerous chemicals in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
Rabbits are seen in a cage, which is placed by authority as a test of the living conditions near the site of last week's blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 19, 2015. According to local media, the animals were alive after being placed near the blasts site for two hours. Four new fires have broken out at the site where two huge blasts last week killed 116 people, Chinese state media reported Friday soon after officials said safety hazards were found at almost 70 percent of firms handling dangerous chemicals in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer
A man weeps in the ruins of his house razed by a fire, in Paranaque, Metro Manila in the Philippines, August 21, 2015. Local government officials said more than 1000 residents were rendered homeless after a fire razed a residential neighbourhood of San Martin de Porres in Paranaque city, while firemen said they were not able to reach the area and put out the fire immediately due to heavy traffic jam in the area on Thursday evening. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
A man weeps in the ruins of his house razed by a fire, in Paranaque, Metro Manila in the Philippines, August 21, 2015. Local government officials said more than 1000 residents were rendered homeless after a fire razed a residential neighbourhood of San Martin de Porres in Paranaque city, while firemen said they were not able to reach the area and put out the fire immediately due to heavy traffic jam in the area on Thursday evening. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Authorities investigate the crash site of one of the two Czech-made L-410 planes near the village of Cerveny Kamen, Slovakia, August 21, 2015. Two turbo-prop planes carrying civilian parachutists rehearsing for an air show collided in mid-air in western Slovakia on Thursday, killing seven people, authorities said. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
Authorities investigate the crash site of one of the two Czech-made L-410 planes near the village of Cerveny Kamen, Slovakia, August 21, 2015. Two turbo-prop planes carrying civilian parachutists rehearsing for an air show collided in mid-air in western Slovakia on Thursday, killing seven people, authorities said. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Vessels are shrouded by haze at an anchorage area near the eastern coast of Singapore August 21, 2015. The 3-hour Pollutants Standards Index or PSI reading hit 78 at 5pm on Friday, according to the National Environment Agency. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
Vessels are shrouded by haze at an anchorage area near the eastern coast of Singapore August 21, 2015. The 3-hour Pollutants Standards Index or PSI reading hit 78 at 5pm on Friday, according to the National Environment Agency. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter takes questions from the media during a news conference about his recent cancer diagnosis and treatment plans, at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia, August 20, 2015. Carter said on Thursday he will start radiation treatment for cancer on his brain later in the day. Carter, 90, said he will cut back dramatically on his schedule to receive treatment every three weeks after doctors detected four spots of melanoma on his brain following recent liver cancer surgery. REUTERS/John Amis

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter takes questions from the media during a news conference about his recent cancer diagnosis and treatment plans, at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia, August 20, 2015. Carter said on Thursday he will start radiation treatment for cancer on his brain later in the day. Carter, 90, said he will cut back dramatically on his schedule to receive treatment every three weeks after doctors detected four spots of melanoma on his brain following recent liver cancer surgery. REUTERS/John Amis
Four-year-old Rashida from Kobani, Syria, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station, August 20, 2015. Thousands of migrants kept up the wait on in a small Macedonian town in the hope of travelling onwards to Western Europe. After days of crowds overwhelming the small station at Gevgelija, Macedonian authorities have established special trains for migrants from south to the northern border with Serbia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Four-year-old Rashida from Kobani, Syria, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station, August 20, 2015. Thousands of migrants kept up the wait on in a small Macedonian town in the hope of travelling onwards to Western Europe. After days of crowds overwhelming the small station at Gevgelija, Macedonian authorities have established special trains for migrants from south to the northern border with Serbia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A man walks next to a tree during a dust storm in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A man walks next to a tree during a dust storm in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at an emergency meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Military Commission, in this undated photo released on August 21, 2015. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his troops onto a war footing from 5 p.m on Friday after Pyongyang issued an ultimatum to Seoul to halt anti-North propaganda broadcasts by Saturday afternoon or face military action. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at an emergency meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Military Commission, in this undated photo released on August 21, 2015. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his troops onto a war footing from 5 p.m on Friday after Pyongyang issued an ultimatum to Seoul to halt anti-North propaganda broadcasts by Saturday afternoon or face military action. REUTERS/KCNA
Dead fish are seen on the banks of Haihe river at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 20, 2015. No toxic levels of cyanide have been detected in water samples taken from the Haihe river where the large number of dead fish were spotted on Thursday after last week's explosions at the north China port, according to the city's environment monitoring center, Xinhua News Agency reported. The dead fish were seen at the estuary of the Haihe River about six kilometers (3.73 miles) from the site of the August 12 chemical warehouse blasts, according to an environment expert at a news conference on Thursday. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Dead fish are seen on the banks of Haihe river at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 20, 2015. No toxic levels of cyanide have been detected in water samples taken from the Haihe river where the large number of dead fish were spotted on Thursday after last week's explosions at the north China port, according to the city's environment monitoring center, Xinhua News Agency reported. The dead fish were seen at the estuary of the Haihe River about six kilometers (3.73 miles) from the site of the August 12 chemical warehouse blasts, according to an environment expert at a news conference on Thursday. REUTERS/Stringer
Spanish bullfighter Julian Lopez "El Juli" performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at the Malagueta bullring in Malaga, southern Spain, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Spanish bullfighter Julian Lopez "El Juli" performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at the Malagueta bullring in Malaga, southern Spain, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The Syrian area of Quneitra is seen in the background as an out-of-commission Israeli tank parks on a hill, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, August 21, 2015. Israel said it killed four Palestinian militants in an air strike on the Syrian Golan Heights on Friday, after cross-border rocket fire from Syria prompted the heaviest Israeli bombardment since the start of Syria's four-year-old civil war. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
The Syrian area of Quneitra is seen in the background as an out-of-commission Israeli tank parks on a hill, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, August 21, 2015. Israel said it killed four Palestinian militants in an air strike on the Syrian Golan Heights on Friday, after cross-border rocket fire from Syria prompted the heaviest Israeli bombardment since the start of Syria's four-year-old civil war. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian reveller takes part in a colours festival organized by Palestinian activists in the West Bank city of Ramallah, August 20, 2015. The festival is inspired by the Hindu spring festival of Holi. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A Palestinian reveller takes part in a colours festival organized by Palestinian activists in the West Bank city of Ramallah, August 20, 2015. The festival is inspired by the Hindu spring festival of Holi. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Giant panda cubs are seen inside baskets during their debut appearance to visitors at a giant panda breeding centre in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, August 21, 2015. A total of 10 giant panda cubs that were born in the centre this year, aging from one week to two months, met visitors for the first time on Friday, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
Giant panda cubs are seen inside baskets during their debut appearance to visitors at a giant panda breeding centre in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, August 21, 2015. A total of 10 giant panda cubs that were born in the centre this year, aging from one week to two months, met visitors for the first time on Friday, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A CAL FIRE spotter plane monitors the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sierra National Forest, California, August 20, 2015. In California, suffering its worst drought on record, about 2,500 people were forced to flee Christian camps east of Fresno at Hume Lake as the so-called Rough Fire crossed Highway 180, officials said. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
A CAL FIRE spotter plane monitors the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sierra National Forest, California, August 20, 2015. In California, suffering its worst drought on record, about 2,500 people were forced to flee Christian camps east of Fresno at Hume Lake as the so-called Rough Fire crossed Highway 180, officials said. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Then U.S. Army First Lieutenant Kirsten Griest (C) and fellow soldiers participate in combatives training during the Ranger Course on Fort Benning, Georgia, in this handout photograph obtained on August 20, 2015. When Griest and another woman completed the daunting U.S. Army Ranger school this week they helped end questions about whether women can serve as combat leaders, as the Pentagon is poised to open new roles, including elite Navy SEALs, to women in coming months. The feat by Griest and First Lieutenant Shaye Haver followed a re-evaluation of the role of women after their frontline involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan and the end of a rule barring them from combat roles in 2013. REUTERS/Spc. Nikayla Shodeen/U.S. Army

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Then U.S. Army First Lieutenant Kirsten Griest (C) and fellow soldiers participate in combatives training during the Ranger Course on Fort Benning, Georgia, in this handout photograph obtained on August 20, 2015. When Griest and another woman completed the daunting U.S. Army Ranger school this week they helped end questions about whether women can serve as combat leaders, as the Pentagon is poised to open new roles, including elite Navy SEALs, to women in coming months. The feat by Griest and First Lieutenant Shaye Haver followed a re-evaluation of the role of women after their frontline involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan and the end of a rule barring them from combat roles in 2013. REUTERS/Spc. Nikayla Shodeen/U.S. Army
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff listen to the Brazilian national anthem before a meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff listen to the Brazilian national anthem before a meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Thai government officials attend a religious ceremony at the Erawan shrine, the site of Monday's deadly blast, in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 21, 2015. Thai government officials and police chiefs attended a religious ceremony on Friday for the victims of the country's worst ever bombing but appeared no closer to determining who carried out the attack and why. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
Thai government officials attend a religious ceremony at the Erawan shrine, the site of Monday's deadly blast, in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 21, 2015. Thai government officials and police chiefs attended a religious ceremony on Friday for the victims of the country's worst ever bombing but appeared no closer to determining who carried out the attack and why. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Finish player Marcus Kankaanpera (R) of Tappara and Swedish player Mikael Ahlen of Djurgarden IF Hockey fight during their Champions Hockey League Group B match at the Globen arena in Stockholm, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer TT News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Finish player Marcus Kankaanpera (R) of Tappara and Swedish player Mikael Ahlen of Djurgarden IF Hockey fight during their Champions Hockey League Group B match at the Globen arena in Stockholm, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer TT News Agency
U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker talks to Chris Ryan (R) and his three year-old son Brennan during a campaign stop at One Mile West restaurant in Sunapee, New Hampshire, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker talks to Chris Ryan (R) and his three year-old son Brennan during a campaign stop at One Mile West restaurant in Sunapee, New Hampshire, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A group of Thai people release pigeons to mourn for the victims at the Erawan shrine, the site of Monday's deadly blast, in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 21, 2015. Thai government officials and police chiefs attended a religious ceremony on Friday for the victims of the country's worst ever bombing but appeared no closer to determining who carried out the attack and why. in Bangkok, Thailand, August 21, 2015. Thai government officials and police chiefs attended a religious ceremony on Friday for the victims of the country's worst ever bombing but appeared no closer to determining who carried out the attack and why. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
A group of Thai people release pigeons to mourn for the victims at the Erawan shrine, the site of Monday's deadly blast, in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 21, 2015. Thai government officials and police chiefs attended a religious ceremony on Friday for the victims of the country's worst ever bombing but appeared no closer to determining who carried out the attack and why. in Bangkok, Thailand, August 21, 2015. Thai government officials and police chiefs attended a religious ceremony on Friday for the victims of the country's worst ever bombing but appeared no closer to determining who carried out the attack and why. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Firefighters attempt to protect a home and outbuildings from the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington, August 20, 2015. Three firefighters in Washington state were killed and four injured while battling a wildfire threatening the town of Twisp, officials said on Wednesday, as more than a dozen major blazes burned in parched Western U.S. states. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Firefighters attempt to protect a home and outbuildings from the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington, August 20, 2015. Three firefighters in Washington state were killed and four injured while battling a wildfire threatening the town of Twisp, officials said on Wednesday, as more than a dozen major blazes burned in parched Western U.S. states. REUTERS/David Ryder
