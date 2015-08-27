An African migrant carries belongings after being released from Holot detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert August 25, 2015. Israel on Tuesday began releasing some 1,200 African migrants whom it has interned for more than a year in the detention center. Under the terms of their release, they are banned from living or working in Tel Aviv and the southern resort city of Eilat, which both have large migrant communities. Two weeks ago, Israel�s Supreme Court reduced from 20 months to 12 months the period of time illegal migrants could be held in custody pending the outcome of their requests for asylum. An estimated 47,000 African migrants live in Israel, and many of them are seeking asylum. Israel has recognized only a handful of such claims. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

