A man tries to swim towards a dinghy carrying migrants as it leaves for the Greek island of Lesbos from the southern Turkish coastal town of Behramkale in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The shock wave of a T-38C supersonic jet flying over the Mojave Desert in California is seen in an undated NASA schlieren image released August 25, 2015. Researchers used NASA-developed image processing software to remove the desert background, then...more
Residents cover their noses as they walk past garbage piled up along a street in Beirut, Lebanon August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A worker stands next to a patient buried in the hot sand in Siwa, Egypt, August 12, 2015. In the searing heat of summer in western Egypt, at the hottest time of the day, sufferers of rheumatism, joint pain, infertility or impotence lie buried...more
Women carrying their babies queue outside a supermarket to try to buy milk near the border with Colombia at Urena in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. Shaken by the deportation of over a thousand compatriots, Venezuela's roughly 5 million...more
Shoes and socks belonging to Syrian migrants are hung to dry near the Serbian border with Hungary, near the village of Horgos August 27, 2015. Hungary made plans on Wednesday to reinforce its southern border with helicopters, mounted police and dogs,...more
A Thai veterinarian takes a picture of a 2-year-old orangutan during a health examination at Kao Pratubchang Conservation Centre in Ratchaburi, Thailand, August 27, 2015. Thai veterinarians from the Department of National Park Wildlife, and Plant...more
A man wears a Guy Fawkes mask on the back of his head as he participates in a march in Guatemala City, Guatemala August 26, 2015. Members of the Guatemalan teachers' union marched on Wednesday in support of the general elections which are scheduled...more
A TV cameraman plays with his Usain Bolt puppet on the finish line during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. Bolt of Jamaica will run in the men's 200 meters final. REUTERS/Lucy...more
The car of suspected gunman Vester L. Flanagan, also known as Bryce Williams, is seen off Highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia August 26, 2015. Two television journalists were shot and killed in Virginia on Wednesday in an attack during a live...more
A boy looks through the window grills of a house that was damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa August 26, 2015. Yemeni army units allied to the Houthi militia fired a ballistic missile toward southern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday,...more
Venezuelan national guards deny the entry of a man and his son to Venezuela in the Tachira River, close to Villa del Rosario village, Colombia, August 26, 2015. Hundreds of Colombians waded across a border river with fridges, chickens and mattresses...more
Revelers lie in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Chris Hurst (R), a journalist at the station and boyfriend of killed journalist Alison Parker pauses for a moment as Jeff Marks (L), general manager for WDBJ7 looks on as they speak with NBC's Today Show outside of the offices for WDBJ7 where killed...more
England's Alex Danson dives during the Unibet EuroHockey Championships 2015 in London, England August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Action Images/Peter Cziborra/Livepic
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Syria's antiquities chief Maamoun Abdulkarim told Reuters the images did...more
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, pray on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 26, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Hindus took part in the religious gathering at the banks of the Godavari river in...more
Colorado movie massacre gunman James Holmes (2nd R) leaves court for the last time before beginning his life sentence with no chance of parole after a hearing in Centennial, Colorado, August 26, 2015. The judge in the Colorado movie massacre trial...more
A man (R) and a woman chat during a protest held by the Amputee Coalition and the American Orthotic & Prosthetic Association in front of the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, August 26, 2015. The group was protesting their...more
Athletes clear a water obstacle during the women's 3000 meters steeplechase final at the IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
One World Trade Center towers over lower Manhattan as children play basketball in New York August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship, carrying migrants and refugees on board, arrives at the port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
