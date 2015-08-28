Editor's choice
Hungarian policemen arrest a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Usain Bolt of Jamaica is hit by a cameraman on a Segway as he celebrates after winning the men's 200 meters final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Thai veterinarian takes a picture of a 2-year-old orangutan during a health examination at Kao Pratubchang Conservation Centre in Ratchaburi, Thailand, August 27, 2015. Thai veterinarians from the Department of National Park Wildlife, and Plant...more
The Cotopaxi volcano, one of the world's highest active volcanoes, spews ash and smoke as seen from Quito, Ecuador, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Granja
Ashton Eaton of the U.S. puts on a cooling face mask before the shot put event of the men's decathlon during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
President Barack Obama sits for lunch at Willie Mae's restaurant near downtown during a presidential visit to New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man carries a toilet as he crosses the Tachira river border into Colombia from Venezuela, near Colombia's Villa del Rosario village, August 27, 2015. Venezuela closed two border crossings last week and began deporting hundreds of Colombians, as...more
Construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park is seen from a partially demolished house in the Vila Autodromo slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 13, 2015. As sports arenas rise up around them and neighbors' houses are demolished, around 50...more
An Indian Army soldier faints during a ceremony to commemorate 50th anniversary of a war between India and Pakistan, at the India Gate war memorial, in New Delhi, India, August 28, 2015. In New Delhi, leaders marked the anniversary of the 1965 war...more
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, reacts to the camera on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 28, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Hindus took part in the religious gathering at the banks of the...more
Guests, with their hair blown back, watch while Marine One takes off as President Barack Obama departs the White House in Washington August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man holding a camera is detained by riot policemen during a students rally to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Forensic police officers inspect a parked truck in which up to 50 migrants were found dead, on a motorway near Parndorf, Austria August 27, 2015. As many as 50 refugees were found dead in a parked lorry in eastern Austria near the Hungarian border...more
Ukrainian servicemen pass under a booby trap as they patrol an area near the village of Popasna, Lugansk region, Ukraine, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Ilya Shkurenev of Russia reacts as he competes in the high jump event of the men's decathlon during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Explosions are seen at a target during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A member of the military waves the national flag during rehearsals for Independence Day, or Merdeka Day, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 28, 2015. Malaysia celebrates Independence Day on August 31. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A mock terrorist is detained by members of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry's special battalion Kiev-1 during an anti-terror drill in Kiev, Ukraine, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Nicolas Tobarez (R) and Rosalia Alvarez from Argentina, who are representing the city of Marcos Juarez, dance during the Stage style final round at the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Greece's newly appointed caretaker Prime Minister Vassiliki Thanou attends the new government's swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Athens, August 28, 2015. Thanou, the country's first female prime minister, was named the head of a...more
Patients from Rady Children's Hospital hug a bottlenose dolphin after being invited to swim and interact with dolphins at Sea World in San Diego, California August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An overview shows Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, Japan August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A group of hikers are seen silhouetted against the moon in Tijuana, Mexico, August 27, 2015. On Saturday a perigee moon coincides with a full moon creating a "supermoon" when it will pass by the earth at its closest point, local media reported....more
