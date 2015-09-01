Edition:
A migrant, hoping to cross into Hungary, feeds a child with milk as they sit on a field outside the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the shared border with Hungary August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin exercises in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Singer and show host Miley Cyrus poses as she arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
An injured national guard officer is carried away by comrades outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. Nearly 90 people were wounded and several of them were in a serious condition on Monday after several explosive devices were thrown from crowds in front of the Ukrainian parliament building in Kiev, the interior minister said in a tweet. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Migrants sleep at a bus stop after crossing into Hungary from the border with Serbia near Asotthalom, Hungary, August 30, 2015. About 100,000 migrants, many of them from Syria and other conflict zones in the Middle East, have taken the Balkan route into Europe this year, heading via Serbia for Hungary and Europe's Schengen zone of passport-free travel. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Revelers watch as police officers dance in the street at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Girls, who are part of Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children (MMCC), participate in a juggling competition in Kabul, Afghanistan August 12, 2015. The MMCC, founded by David Mason from Denmark, teaches cooperation and creativity to children scarred by years of war in Afghanistan. Despite the dangers, the project has grown so popular that it now runs centers in ten provinces and has hundreds of regular students. The circus makes visits to internally displaced persons' camps, schools, orphanages, and holds annual festivals. The children are taught the skills of juggling clubs, walking on stilts and acrobatics. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Winning Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy (L) and third placed Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Italy spray a grid girl after the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race Circuit, Britain August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
A child slips off the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the celebrations for the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta, August 30, 2015. In the traditional "gostra", a game stretching back to the Middle Ages, young men, women and children have to make their way to the top of a pole and try to uproot one of the flags to win prizes. From May to September in Malta, there is hardly any weekend when a town or a village is not celebrating the feast of its patron saint or other saints revered in different churches.REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
A Syrian migrant lifts a child over a fence on the Hungarian-Serbian border near Asotthalom, Hungary August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Participants play on colored powder while taking part in the Color Run race in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
A view of the crowd of supporters of pro-democracy group "Bersih" (Clean) gathering outside the Dataran Merdeka just before midnight in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 30, 2015. Tens of thousands joined a peaceful protest in Kuala Lumpur to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Najib Razak, bringing to the streets a political crisis over a multi-million-dollar payment made to an account under his name. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Taylor Swift presents the Video Vanguard Award to Kanye West at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
A lion walks in its enclosure at Safari Park Taigan in the town of Belogorsk, Crimea, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. Ukraine's parliament voted for constitutional changes to give separatist-minded eastern regions a special status - but divisions in the pro-Western camp and violent street protests suggested the changes would face a rougher ride to become law. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A 30-km (19-miles) traffic jam is built up near Gyor, Hungary, August 31, 2015, as Austria introduced checks of vehicles crossing its borders in search of human traffickers and migrants. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A boy looks at a vintage Jaguar E-Type sports car driving past during the British Car Meeting 2015 in the village of Mollis, east of Zurich, August 30, 2015. Some 1,300 owners of vintage British cars took part in the annual meeting. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Rap artist Nicki Minaj poses as she arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Asbel Kiprop of Kenya reacts after winning the men's 1500m event during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
A reveler dances while taking part in a LGBT pride parade to mark Gaijatra Festival, also known as the festival of cows, in Kathmandu, Nepal August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Performers from Gallery of the Streets participate in a ceremony at the site of the 2005 Industrial Canal levee failure marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
Guowei Zhang of China celebrates after winning joint silver in the men's high jump final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
A picture of smiling face made of rice plants is seen at a paddy field in Xianju county, Zhejiang province, China August 27, 2015. The "face" was made to attract tourists, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A brown bear with cubs are seen in a remote corner of the forest in the Berezinsky biosphere reserve, near the village of Kraitsy, northeast of Minsk, Belarus, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Migrants walk along in the sunset after crossing into Hungary from the border with Serbia near Roszke, Hungary, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
