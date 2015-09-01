Editor's choice
A migrant, hoping to cross into Hungary, feeds a child with milk as they sit on a field outside the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the shared border with Hungary August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Russian President Vladimir Putin exercises in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Singer and show host Miley Cyrus poses as she arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
An injured national guard officer is carried away by comrades outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. Nearly 90 people were wounded and several of them were in a serious condition on Monday after several explosive devices...more
Migrants sleep at a bus stop after crossing into Hungary from the border with Serbia near Asotthalom, Hungary, August 30, 2015. About 100,000 migrants, many of them from Syria and other conflict zones in the Middle East, have taken the Balkan route...more
Revelers watch as police officers dance in the street at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Girls, who are part of Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children (MMCC), participate in a juggling competition in Kabul, Afghanistan August 12, 2015. The MMCC, founded by David Mason from Denmark, teaches cooperation and creativity to children scarred...more
Winning Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy (L) and third placed Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Italy spray a grid girl after the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race Circuit, Britain August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A child slips off the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the celebrations for the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta, August 30, 2015. In the traditional "gostra", a game stretching back to the...more
A Syrian migrant lifts a child over a fence on the Hungarian-Serbian border near Asotthalom, Hungary August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Participants play on colored powder while taking part in the Color Run race in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A view of the crowd of supporters of pro-democracy group "Bersih" (Clean) gathering outside the Dataran Merdeka just before midnight in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 30, 2015. Tens of thousands joined a peaceful protest in Kuala Lumpur to demand the...more
Taylor Swift presents the Video Vanguard Award to Kanye West at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A lion walks in its enclosure at Safari Park Taigan in the town of Belogorsk, Crimea, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. Ukraine's parliament voted for constitutional changes to give separatist-minded...more
A 30-km (19-miles) traffic jam is built up near Gyor, Hungary, August 31, 2015, as Austria introduced checks of vehicles crossing its borders in search of human traffickers and migrants. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy looks at a vintage Jaguar E-Type sports car driving past during the British Car Meeting 2015 in the village of Mollis, east of Zurich, August 30, 2015. Some 1,300 owners of vintage British cars took part in the annual meeting. REUTERS/Arnd...more
Rap artist Nicki Minaj poses as she arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Asbel Kiprop of Kenya reacts after winning the men's 1500m event during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A reveler dances while taking part in a LGBT pride parade to mark Gaijatra Festival, also known as the festival of cows, in Kathmandu, Nepal August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Performers from Gallery of the Streets participate in a ceremony at the site of the 2005 Industrial Canal levee failure marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. ...more
Guowei Zhang of China celebrates after winning joint silver in the men's high jump final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A picture of smiling face made of rice plants is seen at a paddy field in Xianju county, Zhejiang province, China August 27, 2015. The "face" was made to attract tourists, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A brown bear with cubs are seen in a remote corner of the forest in the Berezinsky biosphere reserve, near the village of Kraitsy, northeast of Minsk, Belarus, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Migrants walk along in the sunset after crossing into Hungary from the border with Serbia near Roszke, Hungary, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.