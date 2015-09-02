A mining car is seen in a chamber, part of the Nazi Germany "Riese" construction project, pictured near an area where a Nazi train is believed to be at, in Walim near Walbrzych southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. Poland said on Friday it was almost...more

A mining car is seen in a chamber, part of the Nazi Germany "Riese" construction project, pictured near an area where a Nazi train is believed to be at, in Walim near Walbrzych southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. Poland said on Friday it was almost certain it had located the Nazi train rumored to have gone missing near the close of World War Two loaded with guns and jewels. Photographs taken using ground-penetrating radar equipment showed a train more than 100 meters (330 feet) long, the first official confirmation of its existence, Deputy Culture Minister Piotr Zuchowski said. The vehicle was armored, suggesting it was carrying a special cargo, "probably military equipment but also possibly jewelry, works of art and archive documents", he told journalists in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

