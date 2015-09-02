Edition:
Retiree Madeline Barcelo swims at the beach with her granddaughter in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. Cubans are flocking to the beach in record numbers before a possible end to the U.S. travel ban that would open the gates to American tourists and bump up prices. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
1 / 29
Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, walk along a railway track outside the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
2 / 29
Roger Federer of Switzerland rises in the air as he prepares to hit a smash to Leonardo Mayer of Argentina during their first round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
3 / 29
Kentucky Sunshine, her Playa name, rides a rocking horse art installation during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2015. Participants are still arriving from all over the world for the sold-out festival to spend a week in the remote desert to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
4 / 29
A migrant, hoping to cross into Hungary, walks along a railway track near the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
5 / 29
A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
6 / 29
The TePee wildfire is seen burning at the Manning Bridge as it crosses the Salmon River near Riggins, Idaho, in this U.S. Forest Service picture taken August 29, 2015. An 18-mile (29-km) portion of the Salmon River east of the Oregon border was closed to boating and fishing due to the Tepee Springs fire, which has charred more than 78,000 acres (316 square km) of the Payette National Forest and surrounding timber. REUTERS/US Forest Service/Don Jaques/Handout

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
7 / 29
An injured national guard officer is carried away by comrades outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. A national guardsman was killed and nearly 90 others protecting Ukraine's parliament were wounded by grenades hurled from a crowd of nationalist protesters on Monday as lawmakers backed reforms to give more autonomy to rebel-held areas. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
8 / 29
A mining car is seen in a chamber, part of the Nazi Germany "Riese" construction project, pictured near an area where a Nazi train is believed to be at, in Walim near Walbrzych southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. Poland said on Friday it was almost certain it had located the Nazi train rumored to have gone missing near the close of World War Two loaded with guns and jewels. Photographs taken using ground-penetrating radar equipment showed a train more than 100 meters (330 feet) long, the first official confirmation of its existence, Deputy Culture Minister Piotr Zuchowski said. The vehicle was armored, suggesting it was carrying a special cargo, "probably military equipment but also possibly jewelry, works of art and archive documents", he told journalists in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
9 / 29
A migrant breathes a sigh of relief after getting on a train at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
10 / 29
Revelers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
11 / 29
A school girl wearing a padded hood to protect her from falling debris, walks in school field during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo September 1, 2015. The annual exercise is held nationwide on the anniversary of the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake to practice the response to major natural disasters. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
12 / 29
A Palestinian man sits atop the rubble of a house which was destroyed by Israeli troops during an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin September 1, 2015. At least five Palestinians and an Israeli soldier were wounded during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank late on Monday to arrest Islamist militants, Palestinian medical sources and Israeli media said. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
13 / 29
A woman sunbathes on a warm summer day on a private beach in Nice, France, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
14 / 29
Austin Cable rides past an art installation during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2015. Approximately 70,000 people from all over the world are gathering at the sold-out festival to spend a week in the remote desert to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
15 / 29
The shoes of reporters and naval officers are pictured during a press briefing prior to the departure of the USS Ronald Reagan for Yokosuka, Japan from Naval Station North Island in San Diego, California August 31, 2015. The Reagan is replacing the USS George Washington as part of a complicated three-carrier swap that exchanges crews for ships, saving the Navy millions in moving costs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
16 / 29
Serena Williams of the U.S. exercises between sets to stay warm during her match against Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
17 / 29
A Hindu activist faints after falling down during a clash with police during a protest rally in Kathmandu, Nepal September 1, 2015. The protesters tried to break through a restricted area near the parliament as they demanded Nepal be declared a Hindu State in the new constitution. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
18 / 29
An injured national guard officer is tend to by comrades outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
19 / 29
Blind and visually impaired Palestinian boys are reflected in a mirror as they take part in a Karate class at al-Masthal club in Gaza city August 31, 2015. The training is held twice a week by the club to lift the morale of the children, trainers said . REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
20 / 29
A migrant, hoping to cross into Hungary, plays with a child along a railway track outside the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
21 / 29
A Maasai woman in traditional clothing celebrates as she welcomes the national athletics team at the Jomo Kenyatta airport in Nairobi, September 1, 2015, after they topped the medals table at the recently concluded 15th International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
22 / 29
A woman swims with a dog in the waters of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
23 / 29
Shell, which is the replica of the biggest detonated Soviet nuclear bomb AN-602 (Tsar-Bomb), is on display in Moscow, Russia, August 31, 2015. The shell is part of an exhibition organized by the state nuclear corporation Rosatom. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
24 / 29
First graders take part in a ceremony to mark the start of another school year in Kiev, Ukraine, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
25 / 29
Bibi rides her bike on the Playa during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
26 / 29
Travelers sit in a train with migrants on board, en route from Budapest to Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
27 / 29
A Swiss police officer accompanies migrants from Syria carrying their children, upon their arrival at the railway station in the northeastern Swiss town of Buchs September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
28 / 29
Black smoke billows in the sky above areas where clashes are taking place between pro-government forces, who are backed by the locals, and the Benghazi Revolutionaries Shura Council, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with the Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
29 / 29
