Migrants fall as they rush to cross into Macedonia after Macedonian police allowed a small group of people to pass through a passageway, as they try to regulate the flow of migrants at the Macedonian-Greek border September 2, 2015. Up to 3,000...more
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning the first set against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their second round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Barack Obama (R) holds a salmon as he meets traditional fishermen on the shore of the Nushagak River in Dillingham, Alaska September 2, 2015. After meeting tribal leaders and fishermen in Dillingham, home to the world's largest sockeye...more
An aerial view of Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2015. By midweek the temporary city has taken form and is being filled in as more participants continue to arrive....more
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army march with their weapons during a training session for a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at a military base in Beijing, China, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police use water cannons and rubber pellets to disperse anti-government protesters during a peace day demonstration in central Istanbul, Turkey, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An African migrant rests after arriving on a fishing boat at Las Carpinteras beach in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, September 1, 2015. Around 60 people, including six women and a two-year-old child, were aboard the fishing boat, according...more
Local and government conservationists remove a rescued female orangutan who was found isolated in an palm oil plantation in Batang Serangan district, Langkat, North Sumatra province September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto
A man climbs on a road sign pole to escape the water from a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The Soyuz TMA-18M spacecraft carrying the crew of Aidyn Aimbetov of Kazakhstan, Sergei Volkov of Russia and Andreas Mogensen of Denmark blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A man shows the bullet holes on the wall of a house after a shoot out between police and militants in Peshawar, Pakistan, September 2, 2015. Militants killed three police officers and wounded several more on Wednesday in a botched police operation on...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd L) accompanied by Russian ice hockey center and alternate captain for the Pittsburgh Penguins Yevgeni Malkin (C), retired Russian ice hockey player Alexei Kasatonov (3rd R) and HC Sochi coach Alexei Gusarov (R)...more
An overall view shows the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Retiree Madeline Barcelo swims at the beach with her granddaughter in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. Cubans are flocking to the beach in record numbers before a possible end to the U.S. travel ban that would open the gates to American tourists and...more
People gather at the art installation Serpent Mother during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2015. Participants are still arriving from all over the world for the...more
A street cleaner demonstrates his martial arts skills in front of a closed shop near Beijing's Tiananmen Square September 2, 2015 as the capital prepares for tomorrow's parade. Beijing is battening down the hatches and cranking up the propaganda...more
Migrants face Hungarian police in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. Hundreds of migrants protested in front of Budapest's Keleti Railway Terminus for a second straight day on Wednesday, shouting "Freedom,...more
Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, walk along a railway track outside the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A double rainbow is seen above a row of terrace houses in Clapham, south London, Britain September 1, 2015. The second rainbow, above the main arc has the sequence of its colors reversed, with red on the inner side of the bow. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Pre-university students pose for a photo during the first day of class for the 2015-2016 course in downtown Havana, Cuba September 1, 2015. EUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A boy, sitting under a green transparent roof, is seen dressed in traditional attire while waiting to take part in a memorial rally dedicated to the people who were killed in the April 25 earthquake in Bhaktapur September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh...more
A Chinese future bride has her friends playing with her dress during a pre-wedding photo shoot in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, August 28, 2015. As young Chinese become wealthier, they take abroad the tradition of taking their wedding...more
Kentucky Sunshine, her Playa name, rides a rocking horse art installation during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Roger Federer of Switzerland rises in the air as he prepares to hit a smash to Leonardo Mayer of Argentina during their first round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
First graders of a cadet's lyceum attend a ceremony to mark the start of the new school year in Kiev, Ukraine, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Swiss police officer accompanies migrants from Syria carrying their children, upon their arrival at the railway station in the northeastern Swiss town of Buchs September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Police helicopters use search lights on the wooded areas for the killers of slain Fox Lake Police Lieutenant Charles Joseph Gliniewicz in Fox Lake, Illinois, United States, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
