Migrants fall as they rush to cross into Macedonia after Macedonian police allowed a small group of people to pass through a passageway, as they try to regulate the flow of migrants at the Macedonian-Greek border September 2, 2015. Up to 3,000 migrants are expected to cross into Macedonia every day in the coming months, most of them refugees fleeing war, particularly from Syria, the United Nations said last week. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Migrants fall as they rush to cross into Macedonia after Macedonian police allowed a small group of people to pass through a passageway, as they try to regulate the flow of migrants at the Macedonian-Greek border September 2, 2015. Up to 3,000 migrants are expected to cross into Macedonia every day in the coming months, most of them refugees fleeing war, particularly from Syria, the United Nations said last week. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning the first set against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their second round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning the first set against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their second round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning the first set against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their second round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Barack Obama (R) holds a salmon as he meets traditional fishermen on the shore of the Nushagak River in Dillingham, Alaska September 2, 2015. After meeting tribal leaders and fishermen in Dillingham, home to the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery, Obama will fly into Kotzebue, an Arctic town of about 3,000 that is battling coastal erosion caused by rising seas. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
President Barack Obama (R) holds a salmon as he meets traditional fishermen on the shore of the Nushagak River in Dillingham, Alaska September 2, 2015. After meeting tribal leaders and fishermen in Dillingham, home to the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery, Obama will fly into Kotzebue, an Arctic town of about 3,000 that is battling coastal erosion caused by rising seas. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An aerial view of Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2015. By midweek the temporary city has taken form and is being filled in as more participants continue to arrive. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
An aerial view of Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2015. By midweek the temporary city has taken form and is being filled in as more participants continue to arrive. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army march with their weapons during a training session for a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at a military base in Beijing, China, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army march with their weapons during a training session for a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at a military base in Beijing, China, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army march with their weapons during a training session for a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at a military base in Beijing, China, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police use water cannons and rubber pellets to disperse anti-government protesters during a peace day demonstration in central Istanbul, Turkey, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Riot police use water cannons and rubber pellets to disperse anti-government protesters during a peace day demonstration in central Istanbul, Turkey, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Riot police use water cannons and rubber pellets to disperse anti-government protesters during a peace day demonstration in central Istanbul, Turkey, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An African migrant rests after arriving on a fishing boat at Las Carpinteras beach in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, September 1, 2015. Around 60 people, including six women and a two-year-old child, were aboard the fishing boat, according to local authorities. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
An African migrant rests after arriving on a fishing boat at Las Carpinteras beach in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, September 1, 2015. Around 60 people, including six women and a two-year-old child, were aboard the fishing boat, according to local authorities. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Local and government conservationists remove a rescued female orangutan who was found isolated in an palm oil plantation in Batang Serangan district, Langkat, North Sumatra province September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto

Local and government conservationists remove a rescued female orangutan who was found isolated in an palm oil plantation in Batang Serangan district, Langkat, North Sumatra province September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Local and government conservationists remove a rescued female orangutan who was found isolated in an palm oil plantation in Batang Serangan district, Langkat, North Sumatra province September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto
A man climbs on a road sign pole to escape the water from a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man climbs on a road sign pole to escape the water from a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
A man climbs on a road sign pole to escape the water from a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The Soyuz TMA-18M spacecraft carrying the crew of Aidyn Aimbetov of Kazakhstan, Sergei Volkov of Russia and Andreas Mogensen of Denmark blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz TMA-18M spacecraft carrying the crew of Aidyn Aimbetov of Kazakhstan, Sergei Volkov of Russia and Andreas Mogensen of Denmark blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-18M spacecraft carrying the crew of Aidyn Aimbetov of Kazakhstan, Sergei Volkov of Russia and Andreas Mogensen of Denmark blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A man shows the bullet holes on the wall of a house after a shoot out between police and militants in Peshawar, Pakistan, September 2, 2015. Militants killed three police officers and wounded several more on Wednesday in a botched police operation on a Pakistani Taliban hideout in the northwestern city of Peshawar, police and residents said. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
A man shows the bullet holes on the wall of a house after a shoot out between police and militants in Peshawar, Pakistan, September 2, 2015. Militants killed three police officers and wounded several more on Wednesday in a botched police operation on a Pakistani Taliban hideout in the northwestern city of Peshawar, police and residents said. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd L) accompanied by Russian ice hockey center and alternate captain for the Pittsburgh Penguins Yevgeni Malkin (C), retired Russian ice hockey player Alexei Kasatonov (3rd R) and HC Sochi coach Alexei Gusarov (R) takes part in a match between former Russian ice hockey stars and students of the Sirius educational center for gifted children in Sochi, Russia, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd L) accompanied by Russian ice hockey center and alternate captain for the Pittsburgh Penguins Yevgeni Malkin (C), retired Russian ice hockey player Alexei Kasatonov (3rd R) and HC Sochi coach Alexei Gusarov (R) takes part in a match between former Russian ice hockey stars and students of the Sirius educational center for gifted children in Sochi, Russia, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
An overall view shows the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

An overall view shows the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
An overall view shows the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Retiree Madeline Barcelo swims at the beach with her granddaughter in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. Cubans are flocking to the beach in record numbers before a possible end to the U.S. travel ban that would open the gates to American tourists and bump up prices. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Retiree Madeline Barcelo swims at the beach with her granddaughter in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. Cubans are flocking to the beach in record numbers before a possible end to the U.S. travel ban that would open the gates to American tourists and bump up prices. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People gather at the art installation Serpent Mother during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2015. Participants are still arriving from all over the world for the sold-out festival to spend a week in the remote desert to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
People gather at the art installation Serpent Mother during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2015. Participants are still arriving from all over the world for the sold-out festival to spend a week in the remote desert to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A street cleaner demonstrates his martial arts skills in front of a closed shop near Beijing's Tiananmen Square September 2, 2015 as the capital prepares for tomorrow's parade. Beijing is battening down the hatches and cranking up the propaganda ahead of a massive military parade this week to mark the end of World War Two, shooing cars from streets and shutting factories for the Communist Party's biggest event of the year. Some 12,000 soldiers will march through Beijing's central Tiananmen Square on Thursday, mostly Chinese but with Russian and a few other foreign contingents, accompanied by tanks and armored vehicles, as fighter jets scream overhead. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
A street cleaner demonstrates his martial arts skills in front of a closed shop near Beijing's Tiananmen Square September 2, 2015 as the capital prepares for tomorrow's parade. Beijing is battening down the hatches and cranking up the propaganda ahead of a massive military parade this week to mark the end of World War Two, shooing cars from streets and shutting factories for the Communist Party's biggest event of the year. Some 12,000 soldiers will march through Beijing's central Tiananmen Square on Thursday, mostly Chinese but with Russian and a few other foreign contingents, accompanied by tanks and armored vehicles, as fighter jets scream overhead. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Migrants face Hungarian police in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. Hundreds of migrants protested in front of Budapest's Keleti Railway Terminus for a second straight day on Wednesday, shouting "Freedom, freedom!" and demanding to be let onto trains bound for Germany from a station that has been closed to them. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Migrants face Hungarian police in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. Hundreds of migrants protested in front of Budapest's Keleti Railway Terminus for a second straight day on Wednesday, shouting "Freedom, freedom!" and demanding to be let onto trains bound for Germany from a station that has been closed to them. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, walk along a railway track outside the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, walk along a railway track outside the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, walk along a railway track outside the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A double rainbow is seen above a row of terrace houses in Clapham, south London, Britain September 1, 2015. The second rainbow, above the main arc has the sequence of its colors reversed, with red on the inner side of the bow. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A double rainbow is seen above a row of terrace houses in Clapham, south London, Britain September 1, 2015. The second rainbow, above the main arc has the sequence of its colors reversed, with red on the inner side of the bow. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A double rainbow is seen above a row of terrace houses in Clapham, south London, Britain September 1, 2015. The second rainbow, above the main arc has the sequence of its colors reversed, with red on the inner side of the bow. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Pre-university students pose for a photo during the first day of class for the 2015-2016 course in downtown Havana, Cuba September 1, 2015. EUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Pre-university students pose for a photo during the first day of class for the 2015-2016 course in downtown Havana, Cuba September 1, 2015. EUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Pre-university students pose for a photo during the first day of class for the 2015-2016 course in downtown Havana, Cuba September 1, 2015. EUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A boy, sitting under a green transparent roof, is seen dressed in traditional attire while waiting to take part in a memorial rally dedicated to the people who were killed in the April 25 earthquake in Bhaktapur September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
A boy, sitting under a green transparent roof, is seen dressed in traditional attire while waiting to take part in a memorial rally dedicated to the people who were killed in the April 25 earthquake in Bhaktapur September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Chinese future bride has her friends playing with her dress during a pre-wedding photo shoot in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, August 28, 2015. As young Chinese become wealthier, they take abroad the tradition of taking their wedding photos days before they are married, rather than on their wedding day. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A Chinese future bride has her friends playing with her dress during a pre-wedding photo shoot in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, August 28, 2015. As young Chinese become wealthier, they take abroad the tradition of taking their wedding photos days before they are married, rather than on their wedding day. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Kentucky Sunshine, her Playa name, rides a rocking horse art installation during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Kentucky Sunshine, her Playa name, rides a rocking horse art installation during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Kentucky Sunshine, her Playa name, rides a rocking horse art installation during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Roger Federer of Switzerland rises in the air as he prepares to hit a smash to Leonardo Mayer of Argentina during their first round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Roger Federer of Switzerland rises in the air as he prepares to hit a smash to Leonardo Mayer of Argentina during their first round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Roger Federer of Switzerland rises in the air as he prepares to hit a smash to Leonardo Mayer of Argentina during their first round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
First graders of a cadet's lyceum attend a ceremony to mark the start of the new school year in Kiev, Ukraine, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

First graders of a cadet's lyceum attend a ceremony to mark the start of the new school year in Kiev, Ukraine, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
First graders of a cadet's lyceum attend a ceremony to mark the start of the new school year in Kiev, Ukraine, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Swiss police officer accompanies migrants from Syria carrying their children, upon their arrival at the railway station in the northeastern Swiss town of Buchs September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Swiss police officer accompanies migrants from Syria carrying their children, upon their arrival at the railway station in the northeastern Swiss town of Buchs September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A Swiss police officer accompanies migrants from Syria carrying their children, upon their arrival at the railway station in the northeastern Swiss town of Buchs September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Police helicopters use search lights on the wooded areas for the killers of slain Fox Lake Police Lieutenant Charles Joseph Gliniewicz in Fox Lake, Illinois, United States, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Police helicopters use search lights on the wooded areas for the killers of slain Fox Lake Police Lieutenant Charles Joseph Gliniewicz in Fox Lake, Illinois, United States, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Police helicopters use search lights on the wooded areas for the killers of slain Fox Lake Police Lieutenant Charles Joseph Gliniewicz in Fox Lake, Illinois, United States, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
