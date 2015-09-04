Edition:
A migrant collapses as migrants line up for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Abdullah Kurdi, father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, cries as he leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. The family of Aylan, a Syrian toddler whose body washed up on a Turkish beach, had been trying to emigrate to Canada after fleeing the war-torn town of Kobani, one of their relatives told a Canadian newspaper on Thursday. A photograph of the tiny body of three-year old Aylan Kurdi washed up in the Aegean resort of Bodrum swept social media on Wednesday, spawning sympathy and outrage at the perceived inaction of developed nations in helping refugees. His 5-year-old brother Galip and mother Rehan, 35, also died after their boat capsized while trying to reach the Greek island of Kos. His father, Abdullah, was found semi-conscious and taken to hospital near Bodrum, according to Turkey's Sabah newspaper. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A view of central Bangkok, Thailand September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A young migrant girl holds up a sign during a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. Hundreds of migrants, many of them refugees from the Syrian war, woke after a night spent on a packed train stranded at a railway station west of Budapest, refusing to go to a nearby camp to process asylum seekers. The train had left Budapest on Thursday morning after a two-day standoff at the city's main railway station as police barred entry to some 2,000 migrants. Hungary says they must be registered, as per European Union rules, but many refuse, fearing they will be sent back to Hungary if caught later in western and northern Europe. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

U.S. presidential hopeful Donald Trump holds up a signed pledge not to run as an independent candidate in the November 2016 presidential election, during a press availability at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Campaign workers put up letters spelling "Jeb!" outside the site of a campaign town hall meeting with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush at the VFW post in Laconia, New Hampshire September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) march during the military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Athletes compete in the 3000m steeplechase event at the IAAF Athletics Diamond League meeting in Zurich September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A boy climbs onto a fence while playing in Kabul, Afghanistan September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Director and actress Natalie Portman (L) speaks with former Israeli President Shimon Peres during a photocall for her film "A Tale of Love and Darkness" in Jerusalem, September 3, 2015. A film adaptation of Israeli novelist Amos Oz's memoir, Wednesday's screening of Portman's directorial debut launched the film's commercial run worldwide. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Hank Allen and Sarah Duxbury embrace during a dust storm at the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Residents carry water as they try to extinguish fires near their homes at Pal 7 village in Ogan Ilir district, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

A man dressed as Darth Vader from "Star Wars" high fives a child as people arrive to purchase toys that went on sale at midnight in advance of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A Syrian refugee from Aleppo holds his one month old daughter moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Afghan refugee children, returning from Pakistan, watch a short video clip about mines at a mines and explosives awareness program at a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan September 2, 2015. A growing number of Afghan refugees are making the journey back from Pakistan with trepidation, as militant violence intensifies, yet feeling shunned by their adopted country as relations between the neighbors sour. The rate of returnees has more than quadrupled this year, with 137,000 refugees going back to Afghanistan since January. The number could spike further if the countries fail to agree by Dec. 31 to extend identity cards for two years and allow some 1.5 million registered refugees to stay in Pakistan. The chill in relations, amid an offensive by Taliban insurgents which Kabul blames partly on Pakistan, has put the extension in doubt, along with the future of another million unregistered Afghans. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Children dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna pose during a fancy dress competition at a school on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Mathura, India, September 4, 2015. The festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated across India on Saturday. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Garbage is piled along a highway in Beirut, Lebanon, September 3, 2015. Lebanon has been hit by a series of protests over a trash crisis that has led to piles of refuse building up in the streets in recent weeks, as well as anger about political paralysis. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks into a documents cylinder after being awarded with a Doctor Honoris Causa, or honorary doctorate, by Bern University rector Martin Taeuber (not pictured) in Bern, Switzerland September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

British comedian Rowan Atkinson, in character as 'Mr Bean', rides on a Mini car along The Mall in central London, September 4, 2015. He was promoting the television and film comedy character Mr Bean. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Deke Breuer feeds his dog Cahlupa some lasagna in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, September 4, 2015. Breuer, originally from Detroit, have been living and traveling for the last few years and has taught his dog many tricks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Journalists visit underground tunnels, which are part of the Nazi Germany "Riese" construction project, under the Ksiaz castle in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland September 3, 2015. Poland said on Friday it was almost certain it had located the Nazi train rumored to have gone missing near the close of World War Two loaded with guns and jewels. Photographs taken using ground-penetrating radar equipment showed a train more than 100 meters (330 feet) long, the first official confirmation of its existence, Deputy Culture Minister Piotr Zuchowski said. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A youth activist throws paint bombs while being doused by firefighters at the gates of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) outside their headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, metro Manila September 4, 2015. The group of activists threw paint bombs and vandalized the gates of the AFP's headquarters to protest against the supposed killing of indigenous people in Mindanao, southern Philippines, by members of the military, according to a press statement from the activists. REUTERS/Al Falcon

Rowan County clerk Kim Davis is shown in this booking photo provided by the Carter County Detention Center in Grayson, Kentucky September 3, 2015. Davis was jailed on Thursday for refusing to issue marriage licenses to gay couples, and a full day of court hearings failed to put an end to her two-month-old legal fight over a U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding same-sex marriage. REUTERS/Carter County Detention Center/Handout via Reuters

A firefighter reacts as he works to extinguish a forest fire near Kiev, Ukraine, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

