Editor's Choice
President Obama stands with Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony for the pope at the White House, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A youth rides his tricycle on an empty street during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, September 23, 2015. Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, is the holiest of Jewish holidays, when observant Jews atone for the sins of the past year. Traffic is not...more
Pope Francis is touched by a nun as he arrives in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis kisses a baby as he parades around the White House Ellipse in Washington, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A Muslim pilgrim sits as he holds a book on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A model presents a creation from the Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Migrants look out through the window of a train as they wait to depart from the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 22, 2015. More than 30,000 migrants, many of them Syrian refugees, have entered European Union member Croatia from Serbia...more
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave with Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony for the pope at the White House, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man uses a belt to hit another during "Malkot" or a flagellation ritual to atone for his sins for the Yom Kippur in a synagogue in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem September 22, 2015, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish...more
An exhausted Afghan migrant frantically looks for her children as she arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) is introduced by former National Security Advisor and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at a policy speech to Chinese and United States CEOs during a dinner reception in Seattle, Washington September 22, 2015....more
A man holds an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in a temporary pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, India, September 22, 2015. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a...more
A Muslim pilgrim puts his head to a rock atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Iraqi army cadet performs "the leap of faith" from a bridge in Baghdad, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, plays her Gibson Flying V electric guitar during a concert in Sao Paulo December 16, 2014. Based in Sao Paulo, Marie, 42, is the granddaughter of German Catholics, and converted to...more
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An exhausted Syrian refugee collapses after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Indonesian police spray water on a peatland fire in Kampar, Riau province on the Indonesian island of Sumatra September 20, 2015. Indonesia has ordered four companies to suspend operations for allegedly causing forest fires that have sent smoke...more
Bayern Munich's coach Pep Guardiola reacts after his team scored a goal during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Wolfsburg in Munich, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A sheep shakes itself dry after it was given a wash by its trader at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Bengaluru, India, September 22, 2015. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha...more
Syrian refugees frantically run off an overcrowded dinghy moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
President Barack Obama (R) welcomes Pope Francis to the United States as the Pontiff shakes hands with dignitaries upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Migrants stand behind a gate as they wait to board buses inside a registration camp in Opatovac, Croatia September 23, 2015. European Union leaders could promise billions of euros in new funding for Syrian refugees at an emergency summit where they...more
Garbine Muguruza of Spain casts a shadow as she serves to Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic during their Pan Pacific Open women's singles tennis match in Tokyo, Japan, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Muslim pilgrims touch a rock atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Syrian migrant woman plays with her baby as she waits inside a vehicle to be allowed to continue their journey to Europe outside the Sarayici oil wrestling arena in Edirne, Turkey September 23, 2015. European Union leaders could promise billions of...more
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (front) inspects the aftermath of a recent forest fire during a visit in Banjarbaru, near Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Herry Murdy Hermawan/Antara Foto
A Syrian refugee lifts his daughter from an overcrowded dinghy after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.