Editor's Choice
A migrant protects himself from the rain as he walks towards the Hungarian border after arriving at the train station in Botovo, Croatia September 24, 2015. A trade war erupted between Serbia and Croatia on Thursday over the flow of migrants across...more
A Syrian refugee holds onto his children as he struggles to walk off a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress as Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) look on in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Refugees and migrants wait to board buses after arriving by the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man sits in the General Assembly Hall before a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. World leaders will attend the United Nations...more
A boy plays on a disused sofa in the ruins of houses which were pulled down, in central Beijing, China, September 25, 2015. China's economic growth will be largely stable in the third quarter as the impact from a stock market plunge will be limited,...more
A model presents a creation from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
President Barack Obama (L) chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they walk from the West Wing of the White House to a private dinner across the street at Blair House, in Washington, September 24, 2015. Xi arrived in Washington on Thursday for a...more
Actress Claire Danes poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A young migrant walks through a field after crossing the border from Serbia, near Tovarnik, Croatia September 24, 2015. Hungary may consider opening a "corridor" for migrants to pass through from Croatia by train or bus if Austria and Germany want...more
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress as Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) look on in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Migrants sleep at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 24, 2015. When the flood of Middle Eastern refugees arriving in Europe finally ebbs and asylum-seekers settle down in their new homes, Germany could...more
A customer holds an iPhone 6s during the official launch at the Apple store in central Sydney, Australia, September 25, 2015. The new iPhone 6s and 6s Plus arrive in stores and at consumers' doorsteps on Friday, kicking off a sales cycle that will be...more
A New York Police Department (NYPD) vehicle is seen near worshippers as they take part in Eid Al-Adha prayers at the Masjid At-Taqwa mosque in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Two migrants carry a child in a pram as they walk towards the Hungarian border from Botovo, Croatia September 24, 2015. A trade war erupted between Serbia and Croatia on Thursday over the flow of migrants across their border, dragging relations...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect etrogs, citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood September 25, 2015. Myrtle branches, palm fronds and etrogs are used in rituals during...more
Pope Francis (C) waves to crowds gathered to see him as he heads to St. Patrick's Cathedral for evening prayers in New York, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Muslim people attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer as haze shrouds at Agung Mosque in Palembang on Indonesia Sumatra island, September 24, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. Indonesia has ordered four companies to suspend operations for...more
Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during a preview session in Hollywood, California September 24, 2015. Oculus and Samsung Electronics unveiled a new version of Gear VR virtual reality headset for $99, half the price of the previous...more
Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage on Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Spring/Summer 2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo
Muslim pilgrims rest at the camp city at Mina, near the holy city of Mecca September 24, 2015. At least 717 pilgrims from around the world were killed on Thursday in a crush outside the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi authorities said, in the worst...more
A Frontex helicopter and a Greek Coast guard vessel stop a dinghy with a suspected smuggler off the Greek island of Lesbos September 24, 2015. According to witnesses, earlier the dinghy ferried Afghan migrants on a beach in Lesbos. On its way back to...more
A Muslim boy offers a special prayer at a shrine on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, September 24, 2015. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
