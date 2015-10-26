Editor`s choice

Edition:
A Palestinian protester jumps over burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A man clears rubbles from the roof of his house after an earthquake, in Fayzabad capital of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. A powerful earthquake struck a remote area of northeastern Afghanistan on Monday, shaking the capital Kabul, as shockwaves were felt in northern India and in Pakistan's capital, where hundreds of people ran out of buildings as the ground rolled beneath them. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Britain's Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, smile as they take part in 'welly wanging', with children and representatives from charities and Aardman Animations, during a meeting of the Charities Forum at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts in London, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tim Ireland/Pool

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Palestinian youths walk past an Israeli soldier at the scene of a stabbing attack as they leave their school near the West Bank town of Hebron, October 26, 2015. Israeli forces on Monday shot dead a Palestinian assailant who the army said had stabbed and wounded a soldier at an intersection near Hebron. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leaps off of his car after winning the U.S. F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, October 25, 2015. Hamilton clinched his third Formula One world championship on Sunday after winning a thrilling and unpredictable U.S. Grand Prix for Mercedes. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A waiter serves a pizza to a group of migrants waiting at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A woman holds a parasol as she stands in a field of fireweed, or Kochia scoparia, on a sunny autumn day at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachi, north of Tokyo, October 26, 2015. Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red colour in autumn. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Policemen detain a person dressed as Star Wars character Chewbacca during a regional election near a polling station in Odessa, Ukraine, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ihor Babak

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras chats with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel prior to a meeting over the Balkan refugee crisis with leaders from central and eastern Europe at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
People walk during a demonstration to pay homage two days after a fatal bus crash in Puisseguin, in Petit-Palais-et-Cornemps, southwestern France, October 25, 2015. At least 41 people on the coach taking pensioners on a day excursion were killed shortly before dawn on Friday when it collided head-on with the truck in France's Bordeaux wine-growing region and burst into flames. The truck driver and his three-year old son also died. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Justin Bieber holds the "Best Male" award during the MTV EMA awards at the Assago forum in Milan, Italy, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Rescue workers move a man, who was injured during an earthquake, at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. A powerful earthquake struck a remote area of northeastern Afghanistan on Monday, shaking the capital Kabul, as shockwaves were felt in northern India and in Pakistan's capital, where hundreds of people ran out of buildings as the ground rolled beneath them. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Participants in costume eat hamburgers inside a fast food restaurant after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 25, 2015. More than 100,000 spectators turned up to watch the parade, where 2,500 participants dressed up in costumes, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz Jr of Spain crashes while qualifying for the U.S. F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, October 25, 2015. Sainz safely exited the vehicle. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A man casts his vote at a polling station during the presidential election in Bayota in the region of former president Laurent Gbagbo, in western Ivory Coast, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A Beijing opera actress performs at NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection show at China Fashion Week S/S 2016 in Beijing, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
People have breakfast near a polling station n Mixco, Guatemala, October 25, 2015. A former TV comedian with no experience in government is poised to win Guatemala's presidential election on Sunday after a corruption scandal toppled the country's last leader and fuelled voter outrage with the political establishment. Playing up his outsider status and promising clean government, 46-year-old Jimmy Morales has surged in opinion polls since a probe into a multi-million dollar customs racket led to the resignation and arrest of President Otto Perez. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Participants walk among balloons during a stress-relief event organised by a shopping mall in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, Ocotber 25, 2015. About 100 people joined the event on Sunday to try to burst 600,000 balloons in order to relieve stress, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
People wait for a bus next to a section of the controversial Israeli barrier after visiting Rachel's Tomb in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, October 25, 2015. Jewish worshippers visited and prayed at the tomb of the biblical matriarch Rachel, marking what they believe to be the anniversary of her death. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A SUV drives over flooded White Oak Bayou in Houston, Texas, October 25, 2015. Precipitation was expected to intensify over the weekend as moisture from tropical depression Patricia, which struck the Pacific coast of Mexico on Friday as a very powerful hurricane, meets with a storm system coming from the west and over Texas. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Contestants of a tattoo competition pose for photographs at the China TATTOO convention in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, October 24, 2015. The annual convention was held in Nanning from October 23 to 25 this year. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Around 2000 merino sheep walk past Madrid's two hall during the annual sheep parade through Madrid, Spain, October 25, 2015. Shepherds parade the sheep through the city every year in order to exercise their right to use traditional routes to migrate their livestock from northern Spain to winter grazing pasture land in southern Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to the media aboard his plane tbefore he heads back to the United States in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Greek firemen and rescuers stand next to the bodies of a woman and a boy, after a dinghy carrying refugees and migrants capsized while crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 25, 2015. Over half a million refugees and migrants have arrived by sea in Greece this year and the rate of arrivals is rising, in a rush to beat the onset of freezing winter, the United Nations said. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Angela Ponce, 24, (R) gets help from a fellow contestant getting dressed to compete in the "Miss World Spain" pageant in Estepona, southern Spain, October 25, 2015. Ponce, the first openly transsexual woman to compete to represent Spain at the Miss World pageant, was eliminated in the first knockout round. But Ponce already feels like a winner, she said, because her participation has brought visibility for the transgender community. "We need to educate society for diversity," Ponce said. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Geeta holds her palms together as she looks out of a van while leaving for an airport to depart for New Delhi, outside the Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. Geeta, a deaf-mute Hindu woman now in her early 20s, was around 11 years old when she inadvertently crossed the border from India to Pakistan, and lost her family. Since stumbling into Pakistan, Geeta has lived in a home for lost and abandoned children, say officials at the charitable Edhi Foundation. Her long search for her family has captivated the public after a hit film with a similar plot was released, and a Pakistani court said that the two nations should resolve the issue diplomatically. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A group of migrants wait to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
