Editor`s choice

A Syrian refugee hugs her crying baby after arriving on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 27, 2015. According to United Nations over half a million refugees and migrants have arrived by sea in Greece this year and the rate of arrivals is...more
A surfer wipes out while trying to ride a breaking wave during high tide and high surf in Cardiff, California October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Migrants wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. The first five border guards - all German - of 400 promised to Slovenia by fellow EU countries are expected to arrive on Wednesday to help channel a huge flow...more
Mai Murakami of Japan performs on the uneven bars during the women's team final at the World Gymnastics Championships at the Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Palestinians run away from Israeli troops during clashes following a protest demanding Israel to return the dead bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" (Brazil's school of Santa Claus) wears his hat before lessons in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 27, 2015. The school, which was founded since 1993, prepare men to represent Santa Claus during the...more
Prisoners Helio Steves (L), 57, and Epifacio Soares, 62, are covered in clay by fellow inmates during a therapy session as part of the ACUDA program at a complex of ten prisons in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 28, 2015. According to...more
Children stand at the entrance gate to their house after an earthquake, in Farkhar district of Takhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
London Mayor Boris Johnson takes part in a tug of war with members of the armed services to launch the London Poppy Day, outside City Hall, in London, October 27, 2015. London Poppy Day is a street collection event to raise money for serving and...more
A crew member prays in front of a Hercules military aircraft before Indonesian soldiers are dispatched to extinguish forest fires at Halim Perdanakusuma airport in Jakarta, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/M Agung Rajasa/Antara Foto
Kim Kardashian-West poses during the InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Residents search for belongings in the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A cyclist takes a picture of himself at the Lapindo mud field in Sidoarjo, Indonesia October 11, 2015. Disaster tourism has become more common in Indonesia, where visitors are drawn to sites of earthquakes, floods and volcanic eruptions to witness...more
An indigenous man from the Bororo people fires an arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A woman holds a parasol as she stands in a field of fireweed, or Kochia scoparia, on a sunny autumn day at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachi, north of Tokyo, October 26, 2015. Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red color in autumn....more
An RCMP boat carrying divers sits beside a capsized whale watching boat in Tofino, British Columbia October 26, 2015. A tour boat with 27 passengers on board sunk off the coast of British Columbia, killing an unknown number of people, rescue...more
A Palestinian protester jumps over burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 26, 2015. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has raised the possibility of revoking...more
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge speaks to cast member Daniel Craig before the world premiere of the new James Bond 007 film "Spectre" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alan Davidson/Pool
South Korean Lee Kum Seok cries as she bids farewell to her North Korean son Han Song Il during the separated family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, October 26, 2015. Nearly 400 South Koreans crossed the heavily armed border into North...more
Refugees and migrants are silhouetted as they wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A still image taken from an October 22, 2015 helmet camera video footage shows a freed hostage raising his hands during a raid on a compound in northern Iraq. Kurdish authorities on October 25, 2015 released video of a U.S. and Kurdish special forces...more
Migrating starlings fly at dusk past electricity pylons silhouetted by the sunset of a clear autumn evening in the Kent countryside, in Graveney, Britain, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) gives blessings to Geeta (C) as India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (L) and two unidentified women look on during their meeting in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2015. Geeta, a deaf-mute Indian girl...more
Angela Ponce, 24, gets teary-eyed moments before competing in the "Miss World Spain" pageant in Estepona, southern Spain, October 25, 2015. Ponce, the first openly transgender woman to compete to represent Spain at the Miss World pageant, was...more
Relatives of 19-year-old Palestinian Iyad Jaradat, who was killed by Israeli troops, mourn during his funeral in the West Bank of village of Sair near Hebron October 27, 2015. Israeli forces shot dead Jaradat during stone-throwing confrontations at a...more
A boat lies on the bottom of Amazonas river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, October 26, 2015. A severe drought has pushed river levels in Brazil's Amazon region to lows, leaving isolated communities dependent on emergency aid and thousands of boats...more
A migrant boy waits to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Nestor Abad of Spain falls from the High Bar during the men's qualification for the World Gymnastics Championships at the Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland on October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The moon rises behind the skyline in Toronto, Canada October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
