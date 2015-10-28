Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 27, 2015 | 8:05pm EDT

Editor's choice

A Syrian refugee hugs her crying baby after arriving on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 27, 2015. According to United Nations over half a million refugees and migrants have arrived by sea in Greece this year and the rate of arrivals is rising, in a rush to beat the onset of freezing winter. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A Syrian refugee hugs her crying baby after arriving on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 27, 2015. According to United Nations over half a million refugees and migrants have arrived by sea in Greece this year and the rate of arrivals is...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A Syrian refugee hugs her crying baby after arriving on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 27, 2015. According to United Nations over half a million refugees and migrants have arrived by sea in Greece this year and the rate of arrivals is rising, in a rush to beat the onset of freezing winter. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
1 / 30
A surfer wipes out while trying to ride a breaking wave during high tide and high surf in Cardiff, California October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A surfer wipes out while trying to ride a breaking wave during high tide and high surf in Cardiff, California October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A surfer wipes out while trying to ride a breaking wave during high tide and high surf in Cardiff, California October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 30
Migrants wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. The first five border guards - all German - of 400 promised to Slovenia by fellow EU countries are expected to arrive on Wednesday to help channel a huge flow of migrants through the tiny Alpine state, its government said. Interior Ministry state secretary Bostjan Sefic also said 100-120 customs police would join Slovenian soldiers, regular police and private security firms in dealing with an influx that has strapped the country's limited resources. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Migrants wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. The first five border guards - all German - of 400 promised to Slovenia by fellow EU countries are expected to arrive on Wednesday to help channel a huge flow...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Migrants wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. The first five border guards - all German - of 400 promised to Slovenia by fellow EU countries are expected to arrive on Wednesday to help channel a huge flow of migrants through the tiny Alpine state, its government said. Interior Ministry state secretary Bostjan Sefic also said 100-120 customs police would join Slovenian soldiers, regular police and private security firms in dealing with an influx that has strapped the country's limited resources. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
3 / 30
Mai Murakami of Japan performs on the uneven bars during the women's team final at the World Gymnastics Championships at the Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Mai Murakami of Japan performs on the uneven bars during the women's team final at the World Gymnastics Championships at the Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Mai Murakami of Japan performs on the uneven bars during the women's team final at the World Gymnastics Championships at the Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
4 / 30
Palestinians run away from Israeli troops during clashes following a protest demanding Israel to return the dead bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinians run away from Israeli troops during clashes following a protest demanding Israel to return the dead bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Palestinians run away from Israeli troops during clashes following a protest demanding Israel to return the dead bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
5 / 30
A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" (Brazil's school of Santa Claus) wears his hat before lessons in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 27, 2015. The school, which was founded since 1993, prepare men to represent Santa Claus during the Christmas season. Lessons include singing, physical activity, how to dress and how to care for their beard. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" (Brazil's school of Santa Claus) wears his hat before lessons in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 27, 2015. The school, which was founded since 1993, prepare men to represent Santa Claus during the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" (Brazil's school of Santa Claus) wears his hat before lessons in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 27, 2015. The school, which was founded since 1993, prepare men to represent Santa Claus during the Christmas season. Lessons include singing, physical activity, how to dress and how to care for their beard. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
6 / 30
Prisoners Helio Steves (L), 57, and Epifacio Soares, 62, are covered in clay by fellow inmates during a therapy session as part of the ACUDA program at a complex of ten prisons in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 28, 2015. According to ACUDA, prisoners spend most of their hours in dank, dark cells and the clay therapy is designed to improve their skin. It is part of an alternative therapy program the charity uses to address the physical and emotional needs of inmates. Down a dirt road in the Amazonian state of Rondonia, prisoners convicted of murder, theft and other crimes get a rare release from the day-to-day hardships of a penal system known for violence and overcrowding. ACUDA (Association for the Cultural Development of Prisoners), a local charity in the capital city of Porto Velho, trains detainees in spiritual and physical healing practices such as Ayurvedic massage as well as in vocational skills including car mechanics and gardening. The therapies have one goal, says Luiz Carlos Marques, the charity's founder - educating inmates about the possibilities of life beyond crime. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Prisoners Helio Steves (L), 57, and Epifacio Soares, 62, are covered in clay by fellow inmates during a therapy session as part of the ACUDA program at a complex of ten prisons in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 28, 2015. According to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Prisoners Helio Steves (L), 57, and Epifacio Soares, 62, are covered in clay by fellow inmates during a therapy session as part of the ACUDA program at a complex of ten prisons in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 28, 2015. According to ACUDA, prisoners spend most of their hours in dank, dark cells and the clay therapy is designed to improve their skin. It is part of an alternative therapy program the charity uses to address the physical and emotional needs of inmates. Down a dirt road in the Amazonian state of Rondonia, prisoners convicted of murder, theft and other crimes get a rare release from the day-to-day hardships of a penal system known for violence and overcrowding. ACUDA (Association for the Cultural Development of Prisoners), a local charity in the capital city of Porto Velho, trains detainees in spiritual and physical healing practices such as Ayurvedic massage as well as in vocational skills including car mechanics and gardening. The therapies have one goal, says Luiz Carlos Marques, the charity's founder - educating inmates about the possibilities of life beyond crime. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
7 / 30
Children stand at the entrance gate to their house after an earthquake, in Farkhar district of Takhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Children stand at the entrance gate to their house after an earthquake, in Farkhar district of Takhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Children stand at the entrance gate to their house after an earthquake, in Farkhar district of Takhar province, Afghanistan October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 30
London Mayor Boris Johnson takes part in a tug of war with members of the armed services to launch the London Poppy Day, outside City Hall, in London, October 27, 2015. London Poppy Day is a street collection event to raise money for serving and retired members of the armed services and their families. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

London Mayor Boris Johnson takes part in a tug of war with members of the armed services to launch the London Poppy Day, outside City Hall, in London, October 27, 2015. London Poppy Day is a street collection event to raise money for serving and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
London Mayor Boris Johnson takes part in a tug of war with members of the armed services to launch the London Poppy Day, outside City Hall, in London, October 27, 2015. London Poppy Day is a street collection event to raise money for serving and retired members of the armed services and their families. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
9 / 30
A crew member prays in front of a Hercules military aircraft before Indonesian soldiers are dispatched to extinguish forest fires at Halim Perdanakusuma airport in Jakarta, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/M Agung Rajasa/Antara Foto

A crew member prays in front of a Hercules military aircraft before Indonesian soldiers are dispatched to extinguish forest fires at Halim Perdanakusuma airport in Jakarta, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/M Agung Rajasa/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A crew member prays in front of a Hercules military aircraft before Indonesian soldiers are dispatched to extinguish forest fires at Halim Perdanakusuma airport in Jakarta, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/M Agung Rajasa/Antara Foto
Close
10 / 30
Kim Kardashian-West poses during the InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Kim Kardashian-West poses during the InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Kim Kardashian-West poses during the InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
11 / 30
Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Close
12 / 30
Residents search for belongings in the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Residents search for belongings in the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Residents search for belongings in the rubble of a house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Peshawar, Pakistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
13 / 30
A cyclist takes a picture of himself at the Lapindo mud field in Sidoarjo, Indonesia October 11, 2015. Disaster tourism has become more common in Indonesia, where visitors are drawn to sites of earthquakes, floods and volcanic eruptions to witness the aftermath of catastrophes or simply do some soul-searching. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A cyclist takes a picture of himself at the Lapindo mud field in Sidoarjo, Indonesia October 11, 2015. Disaster tourism has become more common in Indonesia, where visitors are drawn to sites of earthquakes, floods and volcanic eruptions to witness...more

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A cyclist takes a picture of himself at the Lapindo mud field in Sidoarjo, Indonesia October 11, 2015. Disaster tourism has become more common in Indonesia, where visitors are drawn to sites of earthquakes, floods and volcanic eruptions to witness the aftermath of catastrophes or simply do some soul-searching. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
14 / 30
An indigenous man from the Bororo people fires an arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An indigenous man from the Bororo people fires an arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
An indigenous man from the Bororo people fires an arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
15 / 30
A woman holds a parasol as she stands in a field of fireweed, or Kochia scoparia, on a sunny autumn day at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachi, north of Tokyo, October 26, 2015. Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red color in autumn. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman holds a parasol as she stands in a field of fireweed, or Kochia scoparia, on a sunny autumn day at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachi, north of Tokyo, October 26, 2015. Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red color in autumn....more

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A woman holds a parasol as she stands in a field of fireweed, or Kochia scoparia, on a sunny autumn day at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachi, north of Tokyo, October 26, 2015. Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red color in autumn. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
16 / 30
An RCMP boat carrying divers sits beside a capsized whale watching boat in Tofino, British Columbia October 26, 2015. A tour boat with 27 passengers on board sunk off the coast of British Columbia, killing an unknown number of people, rescue officials said on Sunday. A search for survivors is ongoing, according to the Joint Rescue Victoria Coordination Centre in Tofino, British Columbia. REUTERS/Kevin Light

An RCMP boat carrying divers sits beside a capsized whale watching boat in Tofino, British Columbia October 26, 2015. A tour boat with 27 passengers on board sunk off the coast of British Columbia, killing an unknown number of people, rescue...more

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
An RCMP boat carrying divers sits beside a capsized whale watching boat in Tofino, British Columbia October 26, 2015. A tour boat with 27 passengers on board sunk off the coast of British Columbia, killing an unknown number of people, rescue officials said on Sunday. A search for survivors is ongoing, according to the Joint Rescue Victoria Coordination Centre in Tofino, British Columbia. REUTERS/Kevin Light
Close
17 / 30
A Palestinian protester jumps over burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 26, 2015. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has raised the possibility of revoking benefits and travel rights of some Palestinians living in East Jerusalem, a government official said on Monday, in response to a wave of Palestinian violence. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A Palestinian protester jumps over burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 26, 2015. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has raised the possibility of revoking...more

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A Palestinian protester jumps over burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 26, 2015. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has raised the possibility of revoking benefits and travel rights of some Palestinians living in East Jerusalem, a government official said on Monday, in response to a wave of Palestinian violence. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
18 / 30
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge speaks to cast member Daniel Craig before the world premiere of the new James Bond 007 film "Spectre" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alan Davidson/Pool

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge speaks to cast member Daniel Craig before the world premiere of the new James Bond 007 film "Spectre" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alan Davidson/Pool

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge speaks to cast member Daniel Craig before the world premiere of the new James Bond 007 film "Spectre" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alan Davidson/Pool
Close
19 / 30
South Korean Lee Kum Seok cries as she bids farewell to her North Korean son Han Song Il during the separated family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, October 26, 2015. Nearly 400 South Koreans crossed the heavily armed border into North Korea full of joyful anticipation at reuniting with family members separated for more than six decades since the 1950-53 Korean War. REUTERS/KOREA POOL/News1

South Korean Lee Kum Seok cries as she bids farewell to her North Korean son Han Song Il during the separated family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, October 26, 2015. Nearly 400 South Koreans crossed the heavily armed border into North...more

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
South Korean Lee Kum Seok cries as she bids farewell to her North Korean son Han Song Il during the separated family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, October 26, 2015. Nearly 400 South Koreans crossed the heavily armed border into North Korea full of joyful anticipation at reuniting with family members separated for more than six decades since the 1950-53 Korean War. REUTERS/KOREA POOL/News1
Close
20 / 30
Refugees and migrants are silhouetted as they wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants are silhouetted as they wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Refugees and migrants are silhouetted as they wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
21 / 30
A still image taken from an October 22, 2015 helmet camera video footage shows a freed hostage raising his hands during a raid on a compound in northern Iraq. Kurdish authorities on October 25, 2015 released video of a U.S. and Kurdish special forces raid on an Islamic State compound in northern Iraq. Kurdish counter-terrorism forces planned and led the raid which rescued 69 Kurdish peshmerga fighters early on Thursday, supported by U.S. forces, Iraqi Kurdistan's U.S. representative said. One U.S. commando was killed, the first American to die in ground combat with Islamic State militants. Four Kurds were wounded. REUTERS/Kurdistan Region Security Council via REUTERS TV

A still image taken from an October 22, 2015 helmet camera video footage shows a freed hostage raising his hands during a raid on a compound in northern Iraq. Kurdish authorities on October 25, 2015 released video of a U.S. and Kurdish special forces...more

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A still image taken from an October 22, 2015 helmet camera video footage shows a freed hostage raising his hands during a raid on a compound in northern Iraq. Kurdish authorities on October 25, 2015 released video of a U.S. and Kurdish special forces raid on an Islamic State compound in northern Iraq. Kurdish counter-terrorism forces planned and led the raid which rescued 69 Kurdish peshmerga fighters early on Thursday, supported by U.S. forces, Iraqi Kurdistan's U.S. representative said. One U.S. commando was killed, the first American to die in ground combat with Islamic State militants. Four Kurds were wounded. REUTERS/Kurdistan Region Security Council via REUTERS TV
Close
22 / 30
Migrating starlings fly at dusk past electricity pylons silhouetted by the sunset of a clear autumn evening in the Kent countryside, in Graveney, Britain, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Migrating starlings fly at dusk past electricity pylons silhouetted by the sunset of a clear autumn evening in the Kent countryside, in Graveney, Britain, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Migrating starlings fly at dusk past electricity pylons silhouetted by the sunset of a clear autumn evening in the Kent countryside, in Graveney, Britain, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
23 / 30
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) gives blessings to Geeta (C) as India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (L) and two unidentified women look on during their meeting in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2015. Geeta, a deaf-mute Indian girl stranded in Pakistan for 13 years after wandering over one of the world's most militarized borders arrived home on Monday but failed to recognize the family she has identified from photographs. The story of Geeta, a Hindu woman in her early 20s, has captivated people in both countries at a time of heightened tension and border clashes between the nuclear-armed rivals. REUTERS/India's Press Information Bureau/Handout

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) gives blessings to Geeta (C) as India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (L) and two unidentified women look on during their meeting in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2015. Geeta, a deaf-mute Indian girl...more

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) gives blessings to Geeta (C) as India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (L) and two unidentified women look on during their meeting in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2015. Geeta, a deaf-mute Indian girl stranded in Pakistan for 13 years after wandering over one of the world's most militarized borders arrived home on Monday but failed to recognize the family she has identified from photographs. The story of Geeta, a Hindu woman in her early 20s, has captivated people in both countries at a time of heightened tension and border clashes between the nuclear-armed rivals. REUTERS/India's Press Information Bureau/Handout
Close
24 / 30
Angela Ponce, 24, gets teary-eyed moments before competing in the "Miss World Spain" pageant in Estepona, southern Spain, October 25, 2015. Ponce, the first openly transgender woman to compete to represent Spain at the Miss World pageant, was eliminated in the first knockout round. But Ponce already feels like a winner, she said, because her participation has brought visibility for the transgender community. "We need to educate society for diversity," Ponce said. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Angela Ponce, 24, gets teary-eyed moments before competing in the "Miss World Spain" pageant in Estepona, southern Spain, October 25, 2015. Ponce, the first openly transgender woman to compete to represent Spain at the Miss World pageant, was...more

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Angela Ponce, 24, gets teary-eyed moments before competing in the "Miss World Spain" pageant in Estepona, southern Spain, October 25, 2015. Ponce, the first openly transgender woman to compete to represent Spain at the Miss World pageant, was eliminated in the first knockout round. But Ponce already feels like a winner, she said, because her participation has brought visibility for the transgender community. "We need to educate society for diversity," Ponce said. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
25 / 30
Relatives of 19-year-old Palestinian Iyad Jaradat, who was killed by Israeli troops, mourn during his funeral in the West Bank of village of Sair near Hebron October 27, 2015. Israeli forces shot dead Jaradat during stone-throwing confrontations at a nearby village, Palestinian officials said. The Israeli army had no immediate comment. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Relatives of 19-year-old Palestinian Iyad Jaradat, who was killed by Israeli troops, mourn during his funeral in the West Bank of village of Sair near Hebron October 27, 2015. Israeli forces shot dead Jaradat during stone-throwing confrontations at a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Relatives of 19-year-old Palestinian Iyad Jaradat, who was killed by Israeli troops, mourn during his funeral in the West Bank of village of Sair near Hebron October 27, 2015. Israeli forces shot dead Jaradat during stone-throwing confrontations at a nearby village, Palestinian officials said. The Israeli army had no immediate comment. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
26 / 30
A boat lies on the bottom of Amazonas river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, October 26, 2015. A severe drought has pushed river levels in Brazil's Amazon region to lows, leaving isolated communities dependent on emergency aid and thousands of boats stranded on parched riverbeds. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A boat lies on the bottom of Amazonas river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, October 26, 2015. A severe drought has pushed river levels in Brazil's Amazon region to lows, leaving isolated communities dependent on emergency aid and thousands of boats...more

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A boat lies on the bottom of Amazonas river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, October 26, 2015. A severe drought has pushed river levels in Brazil's Amazon region to lows, leaving isolated communities dependent on emergency aid and thousands of boats stranded on parched riverbeds. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
27 / 30
A migrant boy waits to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A migrant boy waits to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A migrant boy waits to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
28 / 30
Nestor Abad of Spain falls from the High Bar during the men's qualification for the World Gymnastics Championships at the Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland on October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Nestor Abad of Spain falls from the High Bar during the men's qualification for the World Gymnastics Championships at the Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland on October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Nestor Abad of Spain falls from the High Bar during the men's qualification for the World Gymnastics Championships at the Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland on October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
29 / 30
The moon rises behind the skyline in Toronto, Canada October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The moon rises behind the skyline in Toronto, Canada October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
The moon rises behind the skyline in Toronto, Canada October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 26 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 23 2015
Editor`s choice

Editor`s choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 23 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 22 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast