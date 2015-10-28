Editor`s choice

Edition:
Pelicans wait for food at a market at Pescadores beach in the Chorrillos district of Lima, October 27, 2015. The catch of the day arrives at the dock where visitors can find a year-round market that sells fresh fish and summertime restaurants which serve traditional "ceviches" and other fresh seafood dishes, according to the Chorrillos website. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Pelicans wait for food at a market at Pescadores beach in the Chorrillos district of Lima, October 27, 2015. The catch of the day arrives at the dock where visitors can find a year-round market that sells fresh fish and summertime restaurants which serve traditional "ceviches" and other fresh seafood dishes, according to the Chorrillos website. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A boy, who was injured during an earthquake, receives first aid at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015.REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A boy, who was injured during an earthquake, receives first aid at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015.REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Refugees and migrants are silhouetted as they wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants are silhouetted as they wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Palestinians run away from Israeli troops during clashes following a protest demanding Israel to return the dead bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinians run away from Israeli troops during clashes following a protest demanding Israel to return the dead bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Russian conscripts wait for medical tests at a recruiting station in the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Russian conscripts wait for medical tests at a recruiting station in the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Alexandra Raisman of the U.S. performs on the beam during the women's team final at the World Gymnastics Championships at the Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Alexandra Raisman of the U.S. performs on the beam during the women's team final at the World Gymnastics Championships at the Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Visitors are hit by a wave caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Visitors are hit by a wave caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets in the 9th inning in game one of the 2015 World Series at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, October 27, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets in the 9th inning in game one of the 2015 World Series at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, October 27, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
President Barack Obama poses for a selfie taken by veteran star player Abby Wambach as he welcomes the United States Women's National Soccer Team to the White House in Washington to honor their victory in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama poses for a selfie taken by veteran star player Abby Wambach as he welcomes the United States Women's National Soccer Team to the White House in Washington to honor their victory in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Female Kurdish Peshmerga female take part in a training session during German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen's (center R) visit at a camp in Banslawa in Arbil, north of Baghdad, October 27, 2015. German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said that the government will look into sending more weapons to Peshmerga fighting Islamic State in Iraq. Von der Leyen also paid a visit to a camp in Banslawa where German soldiers are currently training around 30 young Kurdish fighters. REUTERS/Azad lashkari

Female Kurdish Peshmerga female take part in a training session during German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen's (center R) visit at a camp in Banslawa in Arbil, north of Baghdad, October 27, 2015. German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said that the government will look into sending more weapons to Peshmerga fighting Islamic State in Iraq. Von der Leyen also paid a visit to a camp in Banslawa where German soldiers are currently training around 30 young Kurdish fighters. REUTERS/Azad lashkari
A Syrian refugee hugs her crying baby after arriving on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A Syrian refugee hugs her crying baby after arriving on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
South Africa's left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) carry a portrait of their leader, Julius Malema during their march in Sandton, October 27, 2015. Thousands of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protested outside the Johannesburg stock exchange on Tuesday in pursuit of working class votes for the radical leftist party ahead of municipal elections next year.The EFF, led by firebrand Julius Malema, is looking to use the momentum built from student demonstrations last week to increase the pressure on President Jacob Zuma's African National Congress (ANC), the anti-apartheid party of Nelson Mandela. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) carry a portrait of their leader, Julius Malema during their march in Sandton, October 27, 2015. Thousands of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protested outside the Johannesburg stock exchange on Tuesday in pursuit of working class votes for the radical leftist party ahead of municipal elections next year.The EFF, led by firebrand Julius Malema, is looking to use the momentum built from student demonstrations last week to increase the pressure on President Jacob Zuma's African National Congress (ANC), the anti-apartheid party of Nelson Mandela. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Hu Hushen, a 78 year old former miner, breathes using a nasal cannula for oxygen supply outside his room at Yangjia Hospital in Wuyi County, Zhejiang Province, China October 19, 2015. Hu was diagnosed with pneumoconiosis, a disease caused by the inhalation of dust, in 1976 and stopped working the same year. Hu has needed a constant oxygen supply for past five years. At Yangjia Hospital in a remote corner of China's eastern Zhejiang province, sufferers of dust lung spend much of their time hooked up to oxygen to treat lungs ravaged by work in a local mine, since shut down. Once equipped with high-tech machinery and 150 staff, the hospital has suffered from falling numbers and a lack of funding. Dust lung, also known as pneumoconiosis, affects an estimated 6 million workers in China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Hu Hushen, a 78 year old former miner, breathes using a nasal cannula for oxygen supply outside his room at Yangjia Hospital in Wuyi County, Zhejiang Province, China October 19, 2015. Hu was diagnosed with pneumoconiosis, a disease caused by the inhalation of dust, in 1976 and stopped working the same year. Hu has needed a constant oxygen supply for past five years. At Yangjia Hospital in a remote corner of China's eastern Zhejiang province, sufferers of dust lung spend much of their time hooked up to oxygen to treat lungs ravaged by work in a local mine, since shut down. Once equipped with high-tech machinery and 150 staff, the hospital has suffered from falling numbers and a lack of funding. Dust lung, also known as pneumoconiosis, affects an estimated 6 million workers in China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Migrants wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Migrants wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A surfer wipes out while trying to ride a breaking wave during high tide and high surf in Cardiff, California October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A surfer wipes out while trying to ride a breaking wave during high tide and high surf in Cardiff, California October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Subi reef, located in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, is shown in this handout Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative satellite image taken September 3, 2015 and released to Reuters October 27, 2015. A U.S. guided-missile destroyer sailed close to one of China's man-made islands in the South China Sea on October 27, 2015, drawing an angry rebuke from Beijing, which said it had tracked and warned the ship and called in the U.S. ambassador to protest. REUTERS/CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe/Handout

Subi reef, located in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, is shown in this handout Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative satellite image taken September 3, 2015 and released to Reuters October 27, 2015. A U.S. guided-missile destroyer sailed close to one of China's man-made islands in the South China Sea on October 27, 2015, drawing an angry rebuke from Beijing, which said it had tracked and warned the ship and called in the U.S. ambassador to protest. REUTERS/CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe/Handout
A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" (Brazil's school of Santa Claus) wears his hat before lessons in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 27, 2015. The school, which was founded since 1993, prepare men to represent Santa Claus during the Christmas season. Lessons include singing, physical activity, how to dress and how to care for their beard. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" (Brazil's school of Santa Claus) wears his hat before lessons in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 27, 2015. The school, which was founded since 1993, prepare men to represent Santa Claus during the Christmas season. Lessons include singing, physical activity, how to dress and how to care for their beard. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A therapy dog wearing a Superman Halloween costume stares at a man eating a hamburger, while taking part with its owner in a program to de-stress passengers at the international boarding gate area of LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A therapy dog wearing a Superman Halloween costume stares at a man eating a hamburger, while taking part with its owner in a program to de-stress passengers at the international boarding gate area of LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An indigenous man rests between competitions during the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An indigenous man rests between competitions during the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Canada's Prime Minister designate Justin Trudeau hugs Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne at Queen's Park in Toronto, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's Prime Minister designate Justin Trudeau hugs Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne at Queen's Park in Toronto, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mourners carry the coffin of Amin Karimi, a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards who was killed in Syria, during his funeral in Tehran, Iran October 28, 2015.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Mourners carry the coffin of Amin Karimi, a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards who was killed in Syria, during his funeral in Tehran, Iran October 28, 2015.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
President Barack Obama is seen during the second half of a game between the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, October 27, 2015. Chicago won 97-95. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

President Barack Obama is seen during the second half of a game between the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, October 27, 2015. Chicago won 97-95. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Sven Stein, Representative Director of Volkswagen Group Japan, apologizes at the start of a presentation at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Sven Stein, Representative Director of Volkswagen Group Japan, apologizes at the start of a presentation at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Migrating starlings fly at dusk past electricity pylons silhouetted by the sunset of a clear autumn evening in the Kent countryside, in Graveney, Britain, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Migrating starlings fly at dusk past electricity pylons silhouetted by the sunset of a clear autumn evening in the Kent countryside, in Graveney, Britain, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
