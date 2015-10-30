Edition:
A cemetery worker (R) repaints a tomb inside the municipal cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila October 29, 2015. Filipinos are preparing to celebrate All Saints Day on November 1 by visiting the graves of their departed loved ones. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

A cemetery worker (R) repaints a tomb inside the municipal cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila October 29, 2015. Filipinos are preparing to celebrate All Saints Day on November 1 by visiting the graves of their departed loved ones. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
A street performer jumps in the air inside Central Park as the colors of autumn become more prevalent in New York, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A street performer jumps in the air inside Central Park as the colors of autumn become more prevalent in New York, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2015. Israeli security forces shot dead two Palestinian assailants in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, police and the army said, as a month-long spate of stabbing attacks showed no signs of abating. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2015. Israeli security forces shot dead two Palestinian assailants in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, police and the army said, as a month-long spate of stabbing attacks showed no signs of abating. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Late autumn colours in vineyards mark a change in season in Neuenburg in Germany, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Late autumn colours in vineyards mark a change in season in Neuenburg in Germany, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Refugees and migrants arrive aboard the passenger ferry Blue Star Patmos from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants arrive aboard the passenger ferry Blue Star Patmos from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A view of the Sci-Tech Complex is shown in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 28, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of the Sci-Tech Complex is shown in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 28, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Republican U.S. presidential candidates (L-R) U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, businessman Donald Trump and Dr. Ben Carson applaud before the start of the 2016 U.S. Republican presidential candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, Colorado, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Republican U.S. presidential candidates (L-R) U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, businessman Donald Trump and Dr. Ben Carson applaud before the start of the 2016 U.S. Republican presidential candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, Colorado, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Aisha Djelal, 73, a Berber woman from the Chaouia region, who has facial tattoos, gestures as she sits inside her house in Babar, Algeria October 10, 2015. Djelal was tattooed when she was 25. She wanted to be more attractive than other girls her age. Among the Chaouia people of the Aures mountains, a woman's beauty used to be judged by her tattoos. Traditionally, the more a woman was tattooed the higher she was prized by local men. Some believers have told these Muslim women that by allowing the tattoos they committed a sin according to Islam. To make amends, those who regret having the tattoos give away their treasured silver jewellery to the most deprived women they know. "I've given away all my silver jewellery after turning the offering seven times on my tattoo while I was crying," said Aisha. "I feel like every tear has washed away a bit of my tattoo." REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Aisha Djelal, 73, a Berber woman from the Chaouia region, who has facial tattoos, gestures as she sits inside her house in Babar, Algeria October 10, 2015. Djelal was tattooed when she was 25. She wanted to be more attractive than other girls her age. Among the Chaouia people of the Aures mountains, a woman's beauty used to be judged by her tattoos. Traditionally, the more a woman was tattooed the higher she was prized by local men. Some believers have told these Muslim women that by allowing the tattoos they committed a sin according to Islam. To make amends, those who regret having the tattoos give away their treasured silver jewellery to the most deprived women they know. "I've given away all my silver jewellery after turning the offering seven times on my tattoo while I was crying," said Aisha. "I feel like every tear has washed away a bit of my tattoo." REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Students march under a huge Turkish flag during a Republic Day ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, October 29, 2015. Turkey marks the 92nd anniversary of the Turkish Republic. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Students march under a huge Turkish flag during a Republic Day ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, October 29, 2015. Turkey marks the 92nd anniversary of the Turkish Republic. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Prince Harry laughs as first lady Michelle Obama catches a basketball during a game played by wounded warriors at Fort Belvoir, Virginia October 28, 2015. Prince Harry is at Fort Belvoir to meet soldiers and spread the word about the Invictus Games, which supports wounded warriors. Prince Harry spearheaded the Invictus Games, which was first held in London last September. The next Invictus Games is planned for May in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Prince Harry laughs as first lady Michelle Obama catches a basketball during a game played by wounded warriors at Fort Belvoir, Virginia October 28, 2015. Prince Harry is at Fort Belvoir to meet soldiers and spread the word about the Invictus Games, which supports wounded warriors. Prince Harry spearheaded the Invictus Games, which was first held in London last September. The next Invictus Games is planned for May in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Students play during their break inside Hosam Kamel school in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 28, 2015. Hosam Kamel school, that was bombed and partially destroyed, started today the new school year after restoration work was done, activists said. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Students play during their break inside Hosam Kamel school in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 28, 2015. Hosam Kamel school, that was bombed and partially destroyed, started today the new school year after restoration work was done, activists said. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (R) performs with Mexican wrestlers at the Coliseo Arena in Mexico City, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (R) performs with Mexican wrestlers at the Coliseo Arena in Mexico City, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Wang Tianfang, a 87-year-old pneumoconiosis patient smokes next to an oxygen supply, which he needs several hours per day, in his room at Yangjia Hospital in Wuyi County, Zhejiang Province, China October 19, 2015. Tianfang, a former miner, was diagnosed with dust lung in 1973 and has lived at Yangjia Hospital for two years. At Yangjia Hospital in a remote corner of China's eastern Zhejiang province, sufferers of dust lung spend much of their time hooked up to oxygen to treat lungs ravaged by work in a local mine, since shut down. Once equipped with high-tech machinery and 150 staff, the hospital has suffered from falling numbers and a lack of funding. With some of its windows broken and certain rooms abandoned, the hospital now treats just 30 patients. It's a close-knit community including family members, who prepare meals in makeshift kitchens, grow vegetables in the grounds and play cards to kill time. Dust lung, also known as pneumoconiosis, affects an estimated 6 million workers in China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wang Tianfang, a 87-year-old pneumoconiosis patient smokes next to an oxygen supply, which he needs several hours per day, in his room at Yangjia Hospital in Wuyi County, Zhejiang Province, China October 19, 2015. Tianfang, a former miner, was diagnosed with dust lung in 1973 and has lived at Yangjia Hospital for two years. At Yangjia Hospital in a remote corner of China's eastern Zhejiang province, sufferers of dust lung spend much of their time hooked up to oxygen to treat lungs ravaged by work in a local mine, since shut down. Once equipped with high-tech machinery and 150 staff, the hospital has suffered from falling numbers and a lack of funding. With some of its windows broken and certain rooms abandoned, the hospital now treats just 30 patients. It's a close-knit community including family members, who prepare meals in makeshift kitchens, grow vegetables in the grounds and play cards to kill time. Dust lung, also known as pneumoconiosis, affects an estimated 6 million workers in China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A high-tech U.S. military blimp designed to detect a missile attack is pictured coming to the ground in Montour County, Pennsylvania, in this October 28, 2015 still image from handout video. The blimp came loose on Wednesday and wreaked havoc as it floated from Maryland into Pennsylvania, dragging more than a mile of cable and knocking out power to thousands. REUTERS/SECV8, a segment of Service Electric Cablevision/Handout

A high-tech U.S. military blimp designed to detect a missile attack is pictured coming to the ground in Montour County, Pennsylvania, in this October 28, 2015 still image from handout video. The blimp came loose on Wednesday and wreaked havoc as it floated from Maryland into Pennsylvania, dragging more than a mile of cable and knocking out power to thousands. REUTERS/SECV8, a segment of Service Electric Cablevision/Handout
Police gather around a painting of slain New York City Police officer Randolph Holder outside the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York during his funeral service in Queens, New York City, October 28, 2015. Holder's funeral comes more than a week after he was shot to death while on patrol in New York City's East Harlem neighborhood. He is the fourth New York City officer to be killed on duty in the last 12 months. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Police gather around a painting of slain New York City Police officer Randolph Holder outside the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York during his funeral service in Queens, New York City, October 28, 2015. Holder's funeral comes more than a week after he was shot to death while on patrol in New York City's East Harlem neighborhood. He is the fourth New York City officer to be killed on duty in the last 12 months. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Outgoing House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) waves his trademark box of tissues as he addresses colleagues prior to the election for the new Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Outgoing House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) waves his trademark box of tissues as he addresses colleagues prior to the election for the new Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Ukrainian prisoners of war, captured by armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic, sit inside a bus during a prisoner exchange near the town of Shchastya, Luhansk region, Ukraine, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukrainian prisoners of war, captured by armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic, sit inside a bus during a prisoner exchange near the town of Shchastya, Luhansk region, Ukraine, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Lightning strikes over a power station during a storm in the city of Ashkelon, Israel October 28, 2015. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Lightning strikes over a power station during a storm in the city of Ashkelon, Israel October 28, 2015. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A group of elephants, believed to have been killed by poachers, lie dead at a watering hole in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A group of elephants, believed to have been killed by poachers, lie dead at a watering hole in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man plays with a child as migrants wait to cross the border into Spielfeld in Austria from the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A man plays with a child as migrants wait to cross the border into Spielfeld in Austria from the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A Palestinian protester tries to hammer a hole through the Israeli barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, as others wave Palestinian flags during clashes with Israeli troops October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester tries to hammer a hole through the Israeli barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, as others wave Palestinian flags during clashes with Israeli troops October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Employees block the door as riot police try to enter Kanalturk and Bugun TV building in Istanbul, Turkey, October 28, 2015. Turkish police on Wednesday stormed the offices of an opposition media company, days before an election, in a crackdown on companies linked to a U.S.-based cleric and foe of President Tayyip Erdogan, live footage showed. Brawls broke out and police sprayed water cannon to disperse dozens of people in front of the offices of Kanalturk and Bugun TV in Istanbul, a live broadcast on Bugun's website showed. The media groups are owned by Koza Ipek Holding, which has links to Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen. REUTERS/Usame Ari/Zaman Daily via Cihan News Agency

Employees block the door as riot police try to enter Kanalturk and Bugun TV building in Istanbul, Turkey, October 28, 2015. Turkish police on Wednesday stormed the offices of an opposition media company, days before an election, in a crackdown on companies linked to a U.S.-based cleric and foe of President Tayyip Erdogan, live footage showed. Brawls broke out and police sprayed water cannon to disperse dozens of people in front of the offices of Kanalturk and Bugun TV in Istanbul, a live broadcast on Bugun's website showed. The media groups are owned by Koza Ipek Holding, which has links to Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen. REUTERS/Usame Ari/Zaman Daily via Cihan News Agency
Visitors are hit by a wave caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Visitors are hit by a wave caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Sven Stein, Representative Director of Volkswagen Group Japan, apologizes at the start of a presentation at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Sven Stein, Representative Director of Volkswagen Group Japan, apologizes at the start of a presentation at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A school girl walks past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A school girl walks past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Plainclothes police officers detain an employee outside the Kanalturk and Bugun TV building in Istanbul, Turkey, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Usame Ari/Zaman Daily via Cihan News Agency

Plainclothes police officers detain an employee outside the Kanalturk and Bugun TV building in Istanbul, Turkey, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Usame Ari/Zaman Daily via Cihan News Agency
Students and protesters gather at the "Free Speech Zone" located at the University of Colorado's Business Field as candidates gather across the street for a forum held by CNBC before the U.S. Republican presidential candidates debate in Boulder, Colorado, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Students and protesters gather at the "Free Speech Zone" located at the University of Colorado's Business Field as candidates gather across the street for a forum held by CNBC before the U.S. Republican presidential candidates debate in Boulder, Colorado, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Evan Semon
Pumpkin Jack O' Lanterns carved as skeletons are displayed on the grounds of the historic Van Cortlandt Manor House and Museum during the "Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on Hudson, New York October 27, 2015. With more than 7,000 hand carved illuminated Jack O' Lanterns, the annual Halloween exhibit draws thousands of visitors. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pumpkin Jack O' Lanterns carved as skeletons are displayed on the grounds of the historic Van Cortlandt Manor House and Museum during the "Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on Hudson, New York October 27, 2015. With more than 7,000 hand carved illuminated Jack O' Lanterns, the annual Halloween exhibit draws thousands of visitors. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman rides a bicycle in the suburbs of Pyongyang, North Korea October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman rides a bicycle in the suburbs of Pyongyang, North Korea October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
