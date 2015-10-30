Editor's choice
A cemetery worker (R) repaints a tomb inside the municipal cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila October 29, 2015. Filipinos are preparing to celebrate All Saints Day on November 1 by visiting the graves of their departed loved ones. REUTERS/Ezra...more
A street performer jumps in the air inside Central Park as the colors of autumn become more prevalent in New York, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2015. Israeli security forces shot dead two Palestinian assailants in the occupied West Bank on...more
Late autumn colours in vineyards mark a change in season in Neuenburg in Germany, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Refugees and migrants arrive aboard the passenger ferry Blue Star Patmos from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A view of the Sci-Tech Complex is shown in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 28, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Republican U.S. presidential candidates (L-R) U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, businessman Donald Trump and Dr. Ben Carson applaud before the start of the 2016 U.S. Republican presidential candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, Colorado, October 28,...more
Aisha Djelal, 73, a Berber woman from the Chaouia region, who has facial tattoos, gestures as she sits inside her house in Babar, Algeria October 10, 2015. Djelal was tattooed when she was 25. She wanted to be more attractive than other girls her...more
Students march under a huge Turkish flag during a Republic Day ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, October 29, 2015. Turkey marks the 92nd anniversary of the Turkish Republic. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Prince Harry laughs as first lady Michelle Obama catches a basketball during a game played by wounded warriors at Fort Belvoir, Virginia October 28, 2015. Prince Harry is at Fort Belvoir to meet soldiers and spread the word about the Invictus Games,...more
Students play during their break inside Hosam Kamel school in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 28, 2015. Hosam Kamel school, that was bombed and partially destroyed, started today the new school year...more
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (R) performs with Mexican wrestlers at the Coliseo Arena in Mexico City, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Wang Tianfang, a 87-year-old pneumoconiosis patient smokes next to an oxygen supply, which he needs several hours per day, in his room at Yangjia Hospital in Wuyi County, Zhejiang Province, China October 19, 2015. Tianfang, a former miner, was...more
A high-tech U.S. military blimp designed to detect a missile attack is pictured coming to the ground in Montour County, Pennsylvania, in this October 28, 2015 still image from handout video. The blimp came loose on Wednesday and wreaked havoc as it...more
Police gather around a painting of slain New York City Police officer Randolph Holder outside the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York during his funeral service in Queens, New York City, October 28, 2015. Holder's funeral comes more than a...more
Outgoing House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) waves his trademark box of tissues as he addresses colleagues prior to the election for the new Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary...more
Ukrainian prisoners of war, captured by armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic, sit inside a bus during a prisoner exchange near the town of Shchastya, Luhansk region, Ukraine, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander...more
Lightning strikes over a power station during a storm in the city of Ashkelon, Israel October 28, 2015. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A group of elephants, believed to have been killed by poachers, lie dead at a watering hole in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man plays with a child as migrants wait to cross the border into Spielfeld in Austria from the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A Palestinian protester tries to hammer a hole through the Israeli barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, as others wave Palestinian flags during clashes with Israeli troops October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Employees block the door as riot police try to enter Kanalturk and Bugun TV building in Istanbul, Turkey, October 28, 2015. Turkish police on Wednesday stormed the offices of an opposition media company, days before an election, in a crackdown on...more
Visitors are hit by a wave caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Sven Stein, Representative Director of Volkswagen Group Japan, apologizes at the start of a presentation at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A school girl walks past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Plainclothes police officers detain an employee outside the Kanalturk and Bugun TV building in Istanbul, Turkey, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Usame Ari/Zaman Daily via Cihan News Agency
Students and protesters gather at the "Free Speech Zone" located at the University of Colorado's Business Field as candidates gather across the street for a forum held by CNBC before the U.S. Republican presidential candidates debate in Boulder,...more
Pumpkin Jack O' Lanterns carved as skeletons are displayed on the grounds of the historic Van Cortlandt Manor House and Museum during the "Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on Hudson, New York October 27, 2015. With more than 7,000 hand carved...more
A woman rides a bicycle in the suburbs of Pyongyang, North Korea October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
