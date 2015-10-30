Editor's choice
A rainbow is seen as residents inspect a site damage from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the main field hospital in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria October 29, 2015....more
A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30,...more
A DC-10 air tanker drops phos-check on the Gibraltar Fire as firefighters watch from a peak in the Los Padres National Forest above Santa Barbara, California in this handout photo from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department released to Reuters...more
Outgoing House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) waves his trademark box of tissues as he addresses colleagues prior to the election for the new Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary...more
A home-made airship, made by 29-year-old local man Shi Songbo, lifts off during a test flight next to crop fields in Ningling county of Shangqiu, Henan province, China, October 23, 2015. The 10-metre-long, 23-metre-high, two-seated air ship, which...more
Female Palestinian protesters collect rocks to be hurled towards Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2015. Israeli security forces shot dead two Palestinian assailants in...more
A cemetery worker (R) repaints a tomb inside the municipal cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila October 29, 2015. Filipinos are preparing to celebrate All Saints Day on November 1 by visiting the graves of their departed loved ones. ...more
A boy jumps into the sea from a roof in the bay of Rio Caribe at the state of Sucre, Venezuela October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner appears on a balcony to talk to supporters at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires October 29, 2015. Fernandez de Kirchner, a fiery leftist who often rails against Western excess,...more
Residents wearing safety hats visit their apartments, which were damaged by August's chemical blast, to pick up their belongings at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, October 18, 2015. With prices of new homes rising by about 10 percent since...more
A woman who was rescued after being held captive by Boko Haram, attends to her baby at an internally displaced person's camp near Mubi, northeast Nigeria October 29, 2015. Nigeria's armed forces on Wednesday said it had rescued 338 people held...more
Visitors queue outside the Poland pavilion at the Expo 2015 global fair in Milan, Italy, October 29, 2015. Milan Expo closes its doors on Saturday after a highly successful run that defied those who predicted it would flop and debunking the...more
A model falls on a stage as she presents a creation from Hu Sheguang and Huqiu Bridal City Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2016 in Beijing, China October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A fisherman checks his trap on the Kahayan River after intermittent rainfall over the last few days cleared away the heavy haze which blanketed the city of Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Students march under a huge Turkish flag during a Republic Day ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees, most of them Syrians, struggle to leave a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees as it arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, October 30, 2015. There were no casualties amongst...more
Blood-stained shoes are pictured after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria October 30, 2015. At least 40 people were killed and about 100 wounded after Syrian government forces...more
People attempt to identify bodies gathered at a civil defense center after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An indigenous man from Mexico performs a Mexican game known as La Batalla (hockey-like game using a fireball) during the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A street performer jumps in the air inside Central Park as the colors of autumn become more prevalent in New York, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Simone Biles of the U.S competes on the uneven bars during the women's all-round final at the World Gymnastics Championships at the Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Indigenous women from the Kamayura tribe take part in a demonstration of the Huka Huka fight at the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A model waits for a make-up artist before the runway show at Lagos Fashion and Design Week in Lagos, Nigeria, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Engineers walk along a new highway bridge before an opening ceremony, with the Yenisei River and a bridge of the Trans-Siberian Railway seen nearby, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, October 29, 2015. The construction of the 1273,...more
