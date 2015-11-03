Edition:
Migrants sit around a fire as they wait to cross the Austrian border in Spielfeld near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A man gestures as he tries to save a vehicle swept away by flood waters in Yemen's island of Socotra November 2, 2015. A rare tropical cyclone packing hurricane-force winds killed three people and injured scores on the Yemeni island of Socotra on Monday, residents and officials said. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
The widow of police officer Dave Phillips, Jennifer, and their daughter Abigail leave after his funeral service at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, in Liverpool, Britain November 2, 2015. Phillips was killed when he was struck by a car whilst on duty. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A fisherman throws a fish during the traditional carp haul in the village of Smrzov, near the south Bohemian town of Trebon, Czech Republic, November 2, 2015. The annual carp harvest started in late October, ahead of the upcoming Christmas season. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Beluga whales kiss their trainers during a performance at a aquarium in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
A child's shoe is seen in front of debris from a Russian airliner which crashed at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. Russia has grounded Airbus A321 jets flown by the Kogalymavia airline, Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, after one of its fleet crashed in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, killing all 224 people on board. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee walks through a field of corn while participating in the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal November 1, 2015. The Praia do Norte beach has become a famous site for big wave surfers around the world since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara set a world record for the largest wave surfed in 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
People wave flags outside the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey November 1, 2015. The AK Party, founded by President Tayyip Erdogan, won just short of 50 percent of Sunday's national vote, giving it a clear majority of around 317 seats in the 550-seat parliament and a far higher margin of victory than even party insiders had expected. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Somali soldiers evacuate their colleague who was wounded during an exchange of fire with Islamist al Shabaab gunmen outside a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, November 1, 2015. Two bombs ripped into a hotel in the Somali capital on Sunday and security forces fought Islamist al Shabaab gunmen who stormed inside the building for hours afterwards, police and witnesses said. At least 11 people were killed. Al Shabaab, which has frequently launched attacks in Mogadishu in its bid to topple the Western-backed government, said it was behind the assault on the Sahafi hotel where government officials and lawmakers stay. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
A couple visiting the graves of their four children is seen among thousands of crosses at a mass grave for Typhoon Haiyan victims on All Saints Day in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 1, 2015, and ahead of the second anniversary of the devastating typhoon that killed more than 6,000 people in central Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
North Korean soldiers keep watch as U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter and his South Korean counterpart Han Min-Koo (both not pictured) visit the truce village of Panmunjom, in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Korea Pool/Yonhap

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Kansas City Royals players pose for a team photo after defeating the New York Mets in game five of the World Series at Citi Field in New York, November 1, 2015. The Royals won the World Series four games to one. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A male runner leans on a temporary fence after crossing the finish line at the New York City Marathon, November 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
A couple dressed up as musical act Daft Punk ride the shuttle subway at Times Square station in Manhattan, New York, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Men fly kites over graves in the cemetery of Santiago Sacatepequez, Guatemala, November 1, 2015. Dating back 116 years, the tradition of flying kites in the cemetery of Santiago Sacatepequez integrates the Catholic feast of All Saints with ancient Mayan practices of honoring the dead. It is believed that the kites connect the living and the dead during the All Saints Day celebration. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Two men compete in a tall bike jousting event during "Bike Kill 12" in Brooklyn, New York, October 31, 2015. "Bike Kill" is an annual gathering of builders and riders of homemade bicycles that culminates in a tall bike jousting competition. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Workers cross Westminster Bridge on a misty morning in London, Britain, November 2, 2015. Airports across Britain suffered disruption on Monday as heavy fog led to delays and cancellations for a second day. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
The hands of a drowned migrant man are pictured at a beach after his body was washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
A woman holds a candle as thousands mourn the victims of a nightclub fire in Bucharest, Romania November 1, 2015. Two young Romanian women died of severe burns in hospital on Sunday after having been rescued from the fire at a Bucharest nightclub on Friday, doctors said, raising the death toll to 29. REUTERS/Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
The cortege of police officer Dave Phillps passes through Liverpool on the way to his funeral service at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, in Liverpool, Britain November 2, 2015. Phillips was killed when he was struck by a car whilst on duty. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at a campaign rally ahead of the upcoming general elections in Yangon, Myanmar November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Actress Amy Schumer accepts the Hollywood Comedy Award for her role in the film "Trainwreck" at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, California November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg (C) of Germany celebrates between his teammate Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain and Williams Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland after winning the Mexican F1 Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
An artist dressed as the Hindu god Rama speaks on a mobile phone backstage before taking part in the re-enactment of Ramayana, an Indian mythological epic, inside a theater in Bengaluru, India, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd's displays the company's prototype model of a motorcycle riding robot 'MOTOBOT Ver. 1' at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, November 2, 2015. Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha Motor showcased an autonomous 'robot motorcycle' at the motor show, where visitors stopped in their tracks to get a photo of the blue, sleek robot sitting on an equally sleek sports bike. The humanoid robot called 'MOTOBOT Ver. 1' can analyze its location and route through GPS via satellite. It can travel as fast as 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles), and has two small protracted assist wheels on either side to help keep its balance when riding at slower speeds of around 5 kilometers per hour. Yamaha says Motobot combines Yamaha's motorcycle and robotics technology. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A man dressed up as Pinhead from the Hellraiser series poses for a photo as his subway train pulls away at Times Square station in Manhattan, New York, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Filipinos visit the graves of their deceased loved ones inside a public cemetery located along a hill in Marikina city, east of Manila November 1, 2015. Filipinos flock to cemeteries across the country to commemorate their departed loved ones for All Saints and All Souls Days, which fall on November 1 and 2 respectively. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
