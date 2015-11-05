A missile is seen inside an underground missile base for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force at an undisclosed location in this undated handout photo courtesy of Fars News. As Iran's government promises a new age of prosperity after sanctions, many Iranians are hoping for the best. But the security establishment, with an eye to its political survival, is very publicly preparing for the worst. In the past few weeks, Iran has begun to implement a historic accord with world powers, voluntarily curbing its nuclear program in exchange for relief from the sanctions that have cut Tehran off from much of the world. At the same time, the armed forces have loudly advertised developments to Iran's missile deterrent and other defense capabilities, proclaiming they are still prepared for an attack by the Islamic Republic's enemies. REUTERS/farsnews.com/Handout

Close