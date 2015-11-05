Editor's choice
A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2015. The processions and bonfire mark the uncovering of Guy Fawkes'...more
An operator hangs from the frame of his Ferris wheel as he inspects it before letting customers take a ride at a fair on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A Syrian refugee holds a baby at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. Greece's prime minister conceded on Thursday that the country was unable to cope with the thousands of migrants arriving daily on its shores, just...more
A tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site...more
The scene of a cargo airplane that crashed after take-off near Juba Airport in South Sudan November 4, 2015. A Russian-built cargo plane carrying some passengers crashed on Wednesday after taking off from the airport in South Sudan's capital, killing...more
Backers of a proposed initiative in California create a display of their concept at a news conference in San Diego, California November 4, 2015. The group will collect signatures from the general public in the hope of requiring lawmakers to display...more
Canada's new Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the crowd outside Rideau Hall after the government's swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa, November 4, 2015. Liberal leader Trudeau named a young, ethnically diverse and gender-equal cabinet on Wednesday...more
Palestinian protesters look at Israeli troops during clashes following a protest demanding Israel return the bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Lina Sergie Attar is reflected in a mirror on a wall at her home in Lake Forest, Illinois, October 25, 2015. Syrian-American Lina Sergie Attar, a mother of two, has a spare bedroom in her suburban Chicago home, which she would like to use to host a...more
Cows are seen in this aerial view on a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest near Rio Pardo, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. The town of Rio Pardo, a settlement of about 4,000 people in the Amazon...more
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush gets off his campaign bus to attend a round-table discussion with law enforcement at the Hillsborough County Sherriff's Office in Goffstown, New Hampshire, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Britain's Prince Charles reacts after a large bumblebee briefly landed on the Prince's pants and flew away as he handles a native tuatara lizard during a visit to the Orokonui Eco sanctuary with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, near Dunedin, New...more
Actor Liam Hemsworth runs to Jennifer Lawrence as they arrive for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Russian artist Maria Gasanova (L) works on her "The Alive Painting" art work during the Art Krasnoyarsk annual festival in Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Myanmar's National League for Democracy Party leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks to media about the upcoming general elections, during a news conference at her home in Yangon November 5, 2015. Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Thursday...more
Breeder Siegfried Marth rounds up a gaggle of geese in a pasture in Strem in Austria's Burgenland province, November 4, 2015. Marth is raising some 700 geese organically for the traditional 'Martin Goose' (Martini Gansl) dinner in celebration of St....more
Wingsuit flyer contestants practice ahead of a competition in Zhaotong, Yunnan province, China November 4, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Lindsay Becker, representing the U.S., poses in a national dress during the 55th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan, November 5, 2015. Representatives of 70 countries and regions from all over the world took part in the annual beauty...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill and Bishop of Yegoryevsk Tikhon (Shevkunov) visit the exhibition "Orthodox Russia. My History. From Great Turmoils to Great Victory" on National Unity Day in Moscow,...more
Israeli soldiers take part in a night-time drill on the shore of the Mediterranean sea near the southern city of Ashdod November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
U.S. paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Brag, N.C. , participate in a massive airdrop from C-17 Globemaster aircraft as part of the NATO Exercise Trident Juncture 2015 military exercise, NATO's largest joint and combined...more
A migrant waits for transport at a transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski
A lead clown waits backstage before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Dentist Christos Naoumis treats a young boy at the Doctors of the World polyclinic in central Athens, Greece, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Rio Pardo, next to Bom Futuro National Forest, during a tropical storm in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People raise"Estelada" flags (Catalan separatist flag) before Champions League group E soccer match between Barcelona and Bate Borisov at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, November 4, 2015. Thousands of Barcelona supporters defied recent...more
An Australian Army bugler plays the last post to commemorate the 100th anniversary of ANZAC and the death of Australian Test cricketer Phillip Hughes 12 months ago, before the first cricket test match between Australia and New Zealand in Brisbane...more
