Editor's Choice

A migrant with his mouth sewn shut in protest sits at the border with Greece near the village of Gevgelija, Macedonia November 23, 2015. Conditions for hundreds of migrants stuck on Balkan borders worsened on Sunday as temperatures dropped and a...more
Armed vigilantes hold guns before a patrol in the center of Bujumbura, Burundi, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man cleans up a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A mourner attends the funeral for Israeli woman Hadar Buchris, 21, in Jerusalem, November 23, 2015. On Sunday in the Etzion bloc of Jewish settlements, a Palestinian stabbed and killed Buchris, an Israeli police spokesman said. A military spokesman...more
Stranded Iranian migrant Hamid, 34, an electrical engineer from the Iranian town of Sanandij sits on rail tracks in front of Macedonian riot police guarding the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 23, 2015....more
A boy plays in downtown Havana, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
African migrants sit on top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Migrants from Morocco, stranded at the Greek-Macedonian border, try to keep warm by an open fire next to their tent near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 22, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting...more
People mourn outside "Le Carillon" restaurant a week after a series of deadly attacks in the French capital Paris, France, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A jockey falls off during a traditional Barapan Kebo or buffalo races, in Taliwang, on the island of Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia November 22, 2015. Around 250 pairs of water buffalo took part in the Barapan Kebo ahead of the planting...more
A boat is seen near the mouth of Rio Doce (Doce River), which was flooded with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, as the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 21, 2015....more
Mauricio Macri, presidential candidate of the Cambiemos (Let's Change) coalition, with his daughter Antonia on his shoulders, and his wife Juliana Awada wave to supporters after the presidential election in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 22, 2015....more
The setting sun reflects off of One World Trade Center and surrounding buildings at sunset in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers
Greek policemen push back Syrian, Iraqi and Afghan refugees who tried to force their way through the Greek-Macedonian borders near the village of Idomeni, Greece November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Host Jennifer Lopez performs during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A French police officer stands guard by the Eiffel tower a week after a series of deadly attacks in the French capital Paris, France, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Keith, a member of the gay community, poses for a photograph at an undisclosed location in Uganda's capital Kampala November 11, 2015. Keith says: "If I get a chance to meet the pope, my message to him would be: I don't know your sexual status, I...more
President Barack Obama (2nd R) speaks with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah (R) before a family photo at the East Asia Summit (EAS) meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 22, 2015. Also pictured are Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (from L), New...more
A supporter of presidential candidate Mauricio Macri of Cambiemos (Let's Change) waves an Argentine national flag as she celebrates in Buenos Aires November 22, 2015. Conservative opposition challenger Macri won Argentina's presidential election on...more
Migrants stage a demonstration in front of Macedonian police, as they wait to cross the border from Greece to Gevgelija, Macedonia November 22, 2015. Picture taken from the Macedonian side of the Macedonian-Greek border. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Fall Out Boy pose backstage with their award for Favorite Alternative Rock Artist during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
A Belgian police officer searches the area during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Security personnel, wearing a camouflage uniform, stand guard near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. Crimea was left without electricity supplies from Ukraine on Sunday after...more
Celine Dion performs "Hymne a l'amour" in honor of the victims of the recent Paris attacks as an image of the Eiffel Tower is shown in the background during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario...more
A woman lights a candle at Place de la Republique under a banner which reads "Not Afraid" after last week's series of deadly attacks in the French capital Paris, France, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Paramilitary police officers transport snow from their camp outside the Wumen Gate of Forbidden City during snowfall, at night in central Beijing, China, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev poses for pictures with tourists while sightseeing during his visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the East Asia Summit (EAS), November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/Sputnik/Pool
Actor Johnny Depp takes photos of cast member and wife Amber Heard with a photographer's camera on the red carpet during the premiere of the film "The Danish Girl" in Los Angeles, California November 21, 2015. The film opens in the U.S. on November...more
