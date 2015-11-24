Editor's Choice

Keith, a member of the gay community, poses for a photograph at an undisclosed location in Uganda's capital Kampala November 11, 2015. Keith says: "If I get a chance to meet the pope, my message to him would be: I don't know your sexual status, I...more

Keith, a member of the gay community, poses for a photograph at an undisclosed location in Uganda's capital Kampala November 11, 2015. Keith says: "If I get a chance to meet the pope, my message to him would be: I don't know your sexual status, I don't know if you are gay or straight but what I am asking of you is to tell the congregation that being gay is normal, so we deserve our rights, equal rights in society. We should not be discriminated (against) and we also have the rights to get other basic needs (met) like education and health services." REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

