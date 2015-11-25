Editor's Choice
Stranded Iranian migrant Hamid, 34, an electrical engineer from the Iranian town of Sanandij sits on rail tracks in front of Macedonian riot police guarding the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015....more
A war plane crashes in flames in a mountainous area in northern Syria after it was shot down by Turkish fighter jets near the Turkish-Syrian border November 24, 2015. Turkish fighter jets shot down a Russian-made warplane near the Syrian border on...more
Sarah Israel, 85, a Holocaust survivor, has her hair done during preparations ahead of a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, November 24, 2015. Thirteen women took part in the third annual beauty...more
Kazakh herdsmen drive their sheep and goats among snow-covered fields next to a forest at Guozigou valley in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
President Obama talks with President Francois Hollande during a bilateral meeting at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A migrant man reacts as he waits to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 24, 2015. Countries along the Balkan route taken by hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking refuge in western Europe last week began...more
An aerial view of the Rio Doce (Doce River), which was flooded with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, at an area where the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 23, 2015....more
A stranded Iranian migrant has his lips sewn as he sits on rail trucks at the borderline between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. A dozen of other Iranian migrants are on hunger-strike for a second day...more
An armed vigilante holds an AK-47 rifle in the center Bujumbura, Burundi, November 20, 2015. Picture taken November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the August 25 Fishery Station under KPA Unit 313, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on November 23, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A mourner attends the funeral for Israeli woman Hadar Buchris, 21, in Jerusalem, November 23, 2015. On Sunday in the Etzion bloc of Jewish settlements, a Palestinian stabbed and killed Buchris, an Israeli police spokesman said. A military spokesman...more
The Eiffel Tower lit with the blue, white and red colours of the French flag is reflected in the Trocadero fountains in Paris, France, November 23, 2015, a week after a series of deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Schoolchildren walk along a bank of the Yenisei River covered with a frosty fog, with the air temperature at about minus minus 14.8 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius), in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk near Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 24,...more
French President Francois Hollande (R) arrives with Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A worker examines a French bisque doll at the Vectis auction house in Stockton-on-Tees, Britain November 23, 2015. The doll from approximately 1880 is estimated to sell for 6000-8000 GB pounds when auctioned in a doll and teddy bear auction on...more
A train travels through hills covered by snow after heavy snowfall on the outskirts of Beijing, China, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Cast members Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling pose on the red carpet at the premiere of "The Big Short" in New York November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man cleans up a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 22, 2015. Picture taken November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) wears maple leaf-themed socks during the First Ministers' meeting in Ottawa, Canada November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (C) receives a gift from Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) in Tehran November 23, 2015. REUTERS/leader.ir/Handout via Reuters
An Italian Army soldier patrols at the Termini train station in downtown Rome November 23, 2015, as security is tightened after deadly attacks in Paris on November 13. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (L) waits as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) and a member of diplomatic security tie their shoelaces after touring the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November...more
A girl, who was injured by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, stands at the entrance of her house in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 22, 2015. Picture taken November 22, 2015....more
A worker cleans paint off a gravestone at the Harefield churchyard in Hillingdon, Britain November 23, 2015. Graves of Australian and New Zealand soldiers killed in World War One have been daubed with graffiti for the second time in seven months in...more
A boat is seen on the mouth of Rio Doce (Doce River), which was flooded with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, as the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015....more
Stranded Pakistani migrants keep warm by an open fire at a field near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East...more
